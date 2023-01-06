ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Ocean County Man Charged In Brick Stabbing

By Chris Lundy
 4 days ago
Harry Bray, Jr. (Photo courtesy Ocean County Jail)

BRICK – A Manchester man was charged with stabbing a woman multiple times, and she likely only survived when a police officer happened to be in the area.

Harry Bray, Jr., 35, of Manchester, was charged with Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, police said. He was taken into custody without incident and remains in jail pending a detention hearing.

The investigation began when a Brick Police Officer was doing a routine patrol off Cherry Quay Road at around 5:30 p.m. on January 5. He spotted a vehicle with two flat tires in a parking lot and went to check it out.

He found a woman on the ground nearby suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was taken to a hospital where she is listed in critical but stable condition, police said. Bray was arrested later that evening.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Brick Township Police Chief James Riccio commended the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Brick Township Police Department, Manchester Township Police Department, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit.

Charges are merely accusations until proven in a court of law.

Toms River, NJ
