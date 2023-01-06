Youth Volunteer Program returning to Piedmont Columbus Regional Auxiliary

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — The Piedmont Columbus Regional Auxiliary is welcoming back its Youth Volunteer Program, which it has sponsored for over 55 years, says a press release from Piedmont Healthcare. The program had taken a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Potential youth volunteers are invited to apply for the program, which aims to attract and retain volunteers ages 14 through 18 who want careers in healthcare.

“The Youth Volunteer Program has seen thousands of students over the years, and each one has brought value to the hospital and in return has had a valuable experience – an experience that is not achievable in a classroom setting,” said Nancy Williams, director of volunteer services at Piedmont Columbus Regional.

Each volunteer accepted into the program will have to commit to three weeks of volunteering from June 5 through June 23. The hours each day will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and each student will accrue up to 36 hours of volunteer time.

Students in the program will experience two different placements, which will include some non-clinical areas. They will be accepted into the program based on completed applications, their references, interviews, submitted essays and their availability.

“Many of the youth volunteers have gone on to pursue careers in the healthcare field,” Williams said. “The Auxiliary is dedicated to the providing the youth in our community the opportunity to experience healthcare up close.”

Click here to apply.

For more information about volunteering with Piedmont Columbus Regional, call Williams at (706) 571-1484 or email Nancy.Williams@piedmont.org .

