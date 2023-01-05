Apple has bought a 10-building office campus it has leased for more than a decade located a few miles from its headquarters in Cupertino. The question is: For how much?. The tech giant, based in the city, bought the Apple Results Way Campus, a 383,700-square-foot office and research complex centered around Five Results Way, the San Jose Mercury News reported. The price was not disclosed.

CUPERTINO, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO