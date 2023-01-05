ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

therealdeal.com

Joint Venture secures public financing for San Jose apartments

The Core Companies and Republic Urban Properties aim to build 135 affordable apartments in Downtown San Jose with $135 million in approved public funds. The cost: $1 million per unit. UrbanCo Tamien, a joint venture by the San Jose-based developers, received a key state grant for the proposed Tamien Station,...
SAN JOSE, CA
therealdeal.com

Apple buys 384K sf office and research campus in Cupertino

Apple has bought a 10-building office campus it has leased for more than a decade located a few miles from its headquarters in Cupertino. The question is: For how much?. The tech giant, based in the city, bought the Apple Results Way Campus, a 383,700-square-foot office and research complex centered around Five Results Way, the San Jose Mercury News reported. The price was not disclosed.
CUPERTINO, CA
therealdeal.com

Utah firm buys Concord nursing home investigated by Feds

Utah firm Providence Group has acquired a Concord nursing home that was the subject of a federal investigation. The property, located at 1050 San Miguel Road, is known as San Miguel Villa. Providence bought the 49,000-square-foot, 190-bed facility for $20 million, property records show. The seller is San Miguel Family Holdings, a Loomis-based entity managed by Mark and Linda Callaway.
CONCORD, CA

