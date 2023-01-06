NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – You can park your cash in your wallet or purse when you park your car at Norfolk International Airport beginning Jan. 15. On that date, cash will not be accepted for payment at parking facilities at the airport. Instead, to pay for parking at airport parking lots and garages, contactless payment such as Apple Pay and Google Pay, as well as all major credit cards and VISA and MasterCard debit cards that can be processed as credit cards, will be accepted.

