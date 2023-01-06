ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yourerie

Occupants flee scene after accident takes down two electrical poles

Occupants flee scene after accident takes down two electrical poles. Occupants flee scene after accident takes down two …. Occupants flee scene after accident takes down two electrical poles. Making a Potato Donut with the PA Co-operative Potato …. Making a Potato Donut with the PA Co-operative Potato Growers. Lake...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Park your cash when you park your car at Norfolk International Airport

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – You can park your cash in your wallet or purse when you park your car at Norfolk International Airport beginning Jan. 15. On that date, cash will not be accepted for payment at parking facilities at the airport. Instead, to pay for parking at airport parking lots and garages, contactless payment such as Apple Pay and Google Pay, as well as all major credit cards and VISA and MasterCard debit cards that can be processed as credit cards, will be accepted.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk police seeking driver in New Year’s Day hit-and-run

Norfolk police seeking driver in New Year’s Day hit-and-run Audit of Portsmouth federal money finds no missing …. After months of discussion about a supposed $80,000 of missing federal money, Portsmouth councilmembers were told Tuesday night there were no missing American Rescue Fund gift cards -- and that there would be no further discussion.
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Addicted To Golf Moving To A New Storefront In York County

YORK-After close to 34 years in business, Addicted To Golf has outgrown its space in the Kiln Creek Shopping Center off of George Washington Memorial Highway and is slated to move soon to a new location in York County. Owner Richard Schiele plans to move his one-stop golf shop to...
YORK COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Full Briefing: Monday updates on Newport News Richneck Elementary School shooting

A 6-year-old was taken into custody on Friday after police said the student shot Williamsburg native and JMU grad Abby Zwerner in the chest at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia. Full coverage: https://www.wavy.com/tag/richneck-elementary-school-shooting/. Full Briefing: Monday updates on Newport News Richneck …. A 6-year-old was taken into custody...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake investigating multiple reports of high water bills

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake officials confirmed they’re looking into multiple recent reports of high water bills in the city, some as high as several thousand dollars. 10 On Your Side has been looking into the issues for about two weeks now, after being notified about numerous complaints...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy