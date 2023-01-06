Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Ever Forward ship owners to pay $676,200 for Chesapeake oyster bar restorationDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
Go see a 3 billion-year-old moon rock, a section of the space station, video of the Sun's atmosphere, and an IMAX film!Erin has questions...Hampton, VA
2023 Housing Market Predictions for Hampton RoadsScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Virginia BeachTed RiversVirginia Beach, VA
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on Laskin Rd in Virginia Beach
Police say a pedestrian has succumbed to his injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Virginia Beach Sunday evening.
New photo shows damage to party bus, tractor trailer after deadly crash
The National Transportation Safety Board has released their preliminary investigation details regarding a deadly party bus crash in York County.
Occupants flee scene after accident takes down two electrical poles
Occupants flee scene after accident takes down two electrical poles. Occupants flee scene after accident takes down two …. Occupants flee scene after accident takes down two electrical poles. Making a Potato Donut with the PA Co-operative Potato …. Making a Potato Donut with the PA Co-operative Potato Growers. Lake...
Park your cash when you park your car at Norfolk International Airport
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – You can park your cash in your wallet or purse when you park your car at Norfolk International Airport beginning Jan. 15. On that date, cash will not be accepted for payment at parking facilities at the airport. Instead, to pay for parking at airport parking lots and garages, contactless payment such as Apple Pay and Google Pay, as well as all major credit cards and VISA and MasterCard debit cards that can be processed as credit cards, will be accepted.
Crash on I-264 in Portsmouth results in fatality
State troopers are currently on the scene of a crash on I-264 in Portsmouth Monday morning.
Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Virginia Beach, police say
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department responded to a fatal crash on January 8 involving a man who was walking in the road. Police say they got a call about a vehicle that had hit a person on the 1400 block of Laskin Road shortly after 6:30 p.m.
VB crash with serious injuries at Laskin Rd. and Fremac Dr.
Sunday night, Virginia Beach Police responded to a crash with serious injuries. Police tweeted about the crash at Laskin Road. and Fremac Drive just after 7:00 p.m. Sunday.
Norfolk police seeking driver in New Year’s Day hit-and-run
Norfolk police seeking driver in New Year’s Day hit-and-run Audit of Portsmouth federal money finds no missing …. After months of discussion about a supposed $80,000 of missing federal money, Portsmouth councilmembers were told Tuesday night there were no missing American Rescue Fund gift cards -- and that there would be no further discussion.
Rivers Casino Portsmouth opening pushed back to Jan. 23
The opening of Virginia's first free-standing casino has been delayed.
Virginia Beach boil water notice lifted
Virginia Beach says the required water testing process has been completed, advisory has been lifted in all affected areas
Safety a focus at new Rivers Casino Portsmouth
"Safety and security of the facility and the surrounding area has been one of the top topics," said Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover.
Addicted To Golf Moving To A New Storefront In York County
YORK-After close to 34 years in business, Addicted To Golf has outgrown its space in the Kiln Creek Shopping Center off of George Washington Memorial Highway and is slated to move soon to a new location in York County. Owner Richard Schiele plans to move his one-stop golf shop to...
Full Briefing: Monday updates on Newport News Richneck Elementary School shooting
A 6-year-old was taken into custody on Friday after police said the student shot Williamsburg native and JMU grad Abby Zwerner in the chest at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia. Full coverage: https://www.wavy.com/tag/richneck-elementary-school-shooting/. Full Briefing: Monday updates on Newport News Richneck …. A 6-year-old was taken into custody...
Victim identified in deadly Monday morning I-264 crash: Troopers
Police are advising motorists to avoid the area and take alternative routes as the investigation ensues
Chesapeake investigating multiple reports of high water bills
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake officials confirmed they’re looking into multiple recent reports of high water bills in the city, some as high as several thousand dollars. 10 On Your Side has been looking into the issues for about two weeks now, after being notified about numerous complaints...
Residents want referendum to protect farmland following Chesapeake mega-site votes
A group of advocates in Chesapeake are looking to put a referendum on the November 2023 ballot to urge leaders to put in more protections for rural land in the southern part of the city.
VB Police encourage use of Project Lifesaver after finding man with dementia
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police are encouraging people to sign up for the Project Lifesaver electronic tracking program used to find people who have Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders, or people with Down’s Syndrome or autism spectrum disorder who may become lost or endangered.
Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by vehicle on Laskin Rd in VB
According to police, the crash occurred on Laskin Road and Fremac Drive. Police say there are serious injuries as a result of the crash.
Families of 2019 Virginia Beach mass shooting victims call for justice
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Several family members of the 2019 Virginia Beach mass shooting victims say they are done waiting for answers from city leaders. They stood united outside of the municipal center's Building 2 on Tuesday morning, alongside former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax. Together, they are publicly...
