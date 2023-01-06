Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
He Pretended to Be a Teenager to Kidnap Her: The Abductions of Alicia Kozakiewicz and Kristin HelmsNikPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Bicycle HeavenBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
Do The Pittsburgh Pirates Have A Plan?IBWAAPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Holds Auction in Pennsylvania After Store ClosedBryan DijkhuizenPennsylvania State
Dollar General Could Open Another Location in PlumBryan DijkhuizenPlum, TX
Related
‘Undignified’ ex-Yankees ace takes huge pay cut for 2023
Masahiro Tanaka isn’t going anywhere. The Japan Times reports the former New York Yankees ace is remaining with the Rakuten Golden Eagles of Nippon Professional Baseball, signing “for a reported 2023 salary of ¥475 million ($3.6 million) plus incentives on Saturday, taking a huge cut from the ¥900 million he is said to have earned in each of the past two years.”
Ex-Yankees captain gets new role
Don Mattingly recently added “Toronto Blue Jays bench coach” to his resume. And he’s continuing to expand the list. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports: The Nashville Stars, the favorites to land MLB’s next expansion franchise, bring in another baseball...
Mets’ final Carlos Correa contract offer before Twins deal, revealed
The New York Mets and Carlos Correa were deep into contract negotiations after the prized shortstop’s deal with the San Francisco Giants fell through. Amid reports that the Mets and Correa were hoping to come to an agreement of their own, it ended up being the Minnesota Twins who cut the line and signed Correa to a six-year, $200 million deal. The Mets’ final offer to Correa has now been revealed, via a rumor from Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY, who indicates Cohen and Co. put forth a six-year, $157M deal that would’ve been worth $315 million over the course of 12 years.
Major League Baseball Legend Dies
Major League Baseball legend and three-time MLB All-Star Nate Colbert has died, according to reports. Colbert, who starred for the San Diego Padres from 1969 to 1974, reportedly died late last week, according to a statement released by the team.
MLB Has Reinstated Man Previously 'Banned For Life'
A former MLb general manager has been reinstated. Former Atlanta Braves general manager John Coppolella, who was previously banned from MLB for life for his role in illegal international signings, is allowed to work in baseball again. Coppolella was suspended in 2017 for his role in the Braves' international signing...
Ex-Yankees outfielder signs with Mets
Tim Locastro realized his childhood dream of playing for the Yankees. Now, the speedy New York native will get to stay in the city, but will move across it. The Mets and Locastro have agreed to a minor-league deal, according to a report from Sports Illustrated’s Pat Ragazzo. Want...
Should Red Sox Sign Cy-Young Winning Ace With Controversial Past To Bolster Rotation?
The Boston Red Sox have a rotation filled with oft-injured veterans and inexperienced young guns. A newly-available ace could solidify the group.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Yardbarker
The Yankees might’ve made a big mistake in free agency
Most are aware that the New York Yankees have a vacant left field position heading into spring training next month. Management has already indicated they are confident in the options already on the roster, notably Oswaldo Cabrera and Aaron Hicks, but a significant upgrade isn’t out of the question. It is possible that Cashman finally executes a deal to acquire Bryan Reynolds from the Pittsburgh Pirates, but that won’t be happening unless the Pirates reduce their asking price, which is currently egregious.
Angels signing former World Series hero
The Los Angeles Angels are keeping busy ahead of their make-or-break 2023 season. The Angels announced Monday that they have agreed to a one-year contract with outfielder Brett Phillips. The deal is for $1.2 million, the team adds. The 28-year-old Phillips achieved a big claim to fame when he delivered a heroic walk-off hit for... The post Angels signing former World Series hero appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Lost Fireballer To Yankees Despite Reportedly Offering Larger Contract
The Boston Red Sox seemingly have been involved in some capacity with every free agent. After putting together one of the worst bullpens in Major League Baseball in 2022, the Red Sox came out swinging this offseason as they looked to put together a competitive roster heading into 2023. Boston inked deals with Joely Rodriguez, Chris Martin, and three-time All-Star Kenley Jansen to vastly improve the bullpen but almost came to terms with fireball Tommy Kahnle.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ prospect getting breakout projections, and it’s neither Volpe nor Peraza
The New York Yankees are projected to inject Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe into prominent roles this upcoming season. Seemingly, the shortstop job is Peraza’s to lose, despite management telling Volpe he will have a great opportunity to steal the job, despite having minimal experience at the Triple-A level.
Mariners add left-handed slugger to Julio Rodriguez-led lineup
The Seattle Mariners and infielder Colin Moran have agreed to terms on a minor league contract with an invite to Spring Training, per ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel. Moran, who’s been in the league since 2016, offers left-handed hitting prowess for a Mariners team that features plenty of right-handed pop. He can play multiple positions and should […] The post Mariners add left-handed slugger to Julio Rodriguez-led lineup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals ready to trade DeAndre Hopkins amid organizational overhaul
The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly planning to trade WR DeAndre Hopkins during the offseason, per theScore’s Jordan Schultz. Schultz adds that the Cardinals’ trade plan will be expressed to potential GM candidates as well. He has 2-years and over $34 million dollars remaining on his current deal. But Arizona, an organization that recently fired head coach […] The post Cardinals ready to trade DeAndre Hopkins amid organizational overhaul appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chaim Bloom reveals Red Sox plan after Trevor Story injury
The Boston Red Sox were hit with some brutal news as All-Star infielder Trevor Story had surgery Tuesday to repair his injured right elbow. Story was brought to the Red Sox prior to the 2022 season with hopes of leading Boston to a division title. Instead, he was one of the many Red Sox players […] The post Chaim Bloom reveals Red Sox plan after Trevor Story injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Why Dodgers are winners after Twins’ Carlos Correa deal
Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins agreed to terms on a 6-year, $200 million dollar deal on Tuesday. The news comes after Correa previously agreed to terms on long-term contracts with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets. However, both of those deals ultimately fell apart due to health concerns. But one team that […] The post Why Dodgers are winners after Twins’ Carlos Correa deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Why Carlos Correa ‘couldn’t accept’ Mets’ new offer after physical concerns
Three weeks ago, it appeared all but certain shortstop Carlos Correa was signed to a 12-year, $315 million deal to join the New York Mets. Fast forward to Tuesday, and Correa is finalizing a contract to re-sign with the Minnesota Twins. So how did the Mets ultimately lose out on Carlos Correa? Apparently, restructuring of […] The post Why Carlos Correa ‘couldn’t accept’ Mets’ new offer after physical concerns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pair of Dodgers Prospects Getting Early NL Rookie of the Year Love
The Dodgers are sure to have a ton of candidates for the award.
Carlos Correa saga takes shocking twist involving Twins amid stalled Mets negotiations
The Carlos Correa offseason saga continues and it appears that it’s taken yet another wild turn. Sources tell Dan Hayes and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic that the Minnesota Twins and Correa have made progress towards a potential return by the All-Star shortstop to the last team he suited up for in the big leagues […] The post Carlos Correa saga takes shocking twist involving Twins amid stalled Mets negotiations appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Byron Buxton’s hyped reaction to Carlos Correa reuniting with Twins
Apparently, the free agent journey for shortstop Carlos Correa will begin and end with the Minnesota Twins, and the news has outfielder Byron Buxton excited. After flirting with two other teams, Correa is returning to the Twins for six years and $200 million, and the contract has a vesting option that can max out at $270 million, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
215K+
Followers
130K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 1