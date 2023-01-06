ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

‘Undignified’ ex-Yankees ace takes huge pay cut for 2023

Masahiro Tanaka isn’t going anywhere. The Japan Times reports the former New York Yankees ace is remaining with the Rakuten Golden Eagles of Nippon Professional Baseball, signing “for a reported 2023 salary of ¥475 million ($3.6 million) plus incentives on Saturday, taking a huge cut from the ¥900 million he is said to have earned in each of the past two years.”
NEW YORK STATE
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees captain gets new role

Don Mattingly recently added “Toronto Blue Jays bench coach” to his resume. And he’s continuing to expand the list. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports: The Nashville Stars, the favorites to land MLB’s next expansion franchise, bring in another baseball...
ClutchPoints

Mets’ final Carlos Correa contract offer before Twins deal, revealed

The New York Mets and Carlos Correa were deep into contract negotiations after the prized shortstop’s deal with the San Francisco Giants fell through. Amid reports that the Mets and Correa were hoping to come to an agreement of their own, it ended up being the Minnesota Twins who cut the line and signed Correa to a six-year, $200 million deal. The Mets’ final offer to Correa has now been revealed, via a rumor from Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY, who indicates Cohen and Co. put forth a six-year, $157M deal that would’ve been worth $315 million over the course of 12 years.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
OnlyHomers

Major League Baseball Legend Dies

Major League Baseball legend and three-time MLB All-Star Nate Colbert has died, according to reports. Colbert, who starred for the San Diego Padres from 1969 to 1974, reportedly died late last week, according to a statement released by the team.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Spun

MLB Has Reinstated Man Previously 'Banned For Life'

A former MLb general manager has been reinstated. Former Atlanta Braves general manager John Coppolella, who was previously banned from MLB for life for his role in illegal international signings, is allowed to work in baseball again. Coppolella was suspended in 2017 for his role in the Braves' international signing...
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees outfielder signs with Mets

Tim Locastro realized his childhood dream of playing for the Yankees. Now, the speedy New York native will get to stay in the city, but will move across it. The Mets and Locastro have agreed to a minor-league deal, according to a report from Sports Illustrated’s Pat Ragazzo. Want...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

The Yankees might’ve made a big mistake in free agency

Most are aware that the New York Yankees have a vacant left field position heading into spring training next month. Management has already indicated they are confident in the options already on the roster, notably Oswaldo Cabrera and Aaron Hicks, but a significant upgrade isn’t out of the question. It is possible that Cashman finally executes a deal to acquire Bryan Reynolds from the Pittsburgh Pirates, but that won’t be happening unless the Pirates reduce their asking price, which is currently egregious.
BRONX, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Angels signing former World Series hero

The Los Angeles Angels are keeping busy ahead of their make-or-break 2023 season. The Angels announced Monday that they have agreed to a one-year contract with outfielder Brett Phillips. The deal is for $1.2 million, the team adds. The 28-year-old Phillips achieved a big claim to fame when he delivered a heroic walk-off hit for... The post Angels signing former World Series hero appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GEORGIA STATE
Yardbarker

Red Sox Lost Fireballer To Yankees Despite Reportedly Offering Larger Contract

The Boston Red Sox seemingly have been involved in some capacity with every free agent. After putting together one of the worst bullpens in Major League Baseball in 2022, the Red Sox came out swinging this offseason as they looked to put together a competitive roster heading into 2023. Boston inked deals with Joely Rodriguez, Chris Martin, and three-time All-Star Kenley Jansen to vastly improve the bullpen but almost came to terms with fireball Tommy Kahnle.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Mariners add left-handed slugger to Julio Rodriguez-led lineup

The Seattle Mariners and infielder Colin Moran have agreed to terms on a minor league contract with an invite to Spring Training, per ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel. Moran, who’s been in the league since 2016, offers left-handed hitting prowess for a Mariners team that features plenty of right-handed pop. He can play multiple positions and should […] The post Mariners add left-handed slugger to Julio Rodriguez-led lineup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Cardinals ready to trade DeAndre Hopkins amid organizational overhaul

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly planning to trade WR DeAndre Hopkins during the offseason, per theScore’s Jordan Schultz. Schultz adds that the Cardinals’ trade plan will be expressed to potential GM candidates as well. He has 2-years and over $34 million dollars remaining on his current deal. But Arizona, an organization that recently fired head coach […] The post Cardinals ready to trade DeAndre Hopkins amid organizational overhaul appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Chaim Bloom reveals Red Sox plan after Trevor Story injury

The Boston Red Sox were hit with some brutal news as All-Star infielder Trevor Story had surgery Tuesday to repair his injured right elbow. Story was brought to the Red Sox prior to the 2022 season with hopes of leading Boston to a division title. Instead, he was one of the many Red Sox players […] The post Chaim Bloom reveals Red Sox plan after Trevor Story injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Why Dodgers are winners after Twins’ Carlos Correa deal

Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins agreed to terms on a 6-year, $200 million dollar deal on Tuesday. The news comes after Correa previously agreed to terms on long-term contracts with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets. However, both of those deals ultimately fell apart due to health concerns. But one team that […] The post Why Dodgers are winners after Twins’ Carlos Correa deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Why Carlos Correa ‘couldn’t accept’ Mets’ new offer after physical concerns

Three weeks ago, it appeared all but certain shortstop Carlos Correa was signed to a 12-year, $315 million deal to join the New York Mets. Fast forward to Tuesday, and Correa is finalizing a contract to re-sign with the Minnesota Twins. So how did the Mets ultimately lose out on Carlos Correa? Apparently, restructuring of […] The post Why Carlos Correa ‘couldn’t accept’ Mets’ new offer after physical concerns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Carlos Correa saga takes shocking twist involving Twins amid stalled Mets negotiations

The Carlos Correa offseason saga continues and it appears that it’s taken yet another wild turn. Sources tell Dan Hayes and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic that the Minnesota Twins and Correa have made progress towards a potential return by the All-Star shortstop to the last team he suited up for in the big leagues […] The post Carlos Correa saga takes shocking twist involving Twins amid stalled Mets negotiations appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Byron Buxton’s hyped reaction to Carlos Correa reuniting with Twins

Apparently, the free agent journey for shortstop Carlos Correa will begin and end with the Minnesota Twins, and the news has outfielder Byron Buxton excited. After flirting with two other teams, Correa is returning to the Twins for six years and $200 million, and the contract has a vesting option that can max out at $270 million, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

