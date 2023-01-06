ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Stealing home? Man accused of burglarizing Brewers clubhouse

By Rayos Syndication User
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4452EG_0k5t7GKi00

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man passed out in the bushes outside the Milwaukee Brewers’ stadium after a game and, upon awakening, entered the team’s clubhouse and stole electronics, a credit card, team memorabilia and other items, according to a criminal complaint.

The 25-year-old man was charged Dec. 14 with felony burglary, online court records show.

The complaint says the man attended a Sept. 8 doubleheader against the San Francisco Giants at Milwaukee’s American Family Field, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. He said he drank at least 10 beers, passed out, woke up and got back inside the stadium by pulling on a door until it opened.

He found his way to the clubhouse and started taking stuff from the locker room, the complaint said. A team strength coach said items taken from his office included a laptop, iPods, headphones, a passport and a credit card.

A jersey and a shaving kit were taken from manager Craig Counsell’s office, and an equipment manager said a game-used hat, an autographed bat, a 45-year anniversary 1982 signed bat, a replica World Series ring, and keys to the team’s Arizona spring training facility were stolen from his office. Two game jerseys and a bag with baseballs and pitching devices were taken from the coaches’ locker room, according to the complaint.

The man then ordered an Uber to take him home. His roommate told detectives that the man showed up early on Sept. 9 with a duffel bag stuffed with Brewers memorabilia, the complaint said. Investigators recovered most of the items from the man’s apartment.

The man’s attorney declined to comment when reached by The Associated Press on Friday. The Brewers also declined to comment.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

Suspect in murder of Milwaukee mail carrier appears in federal court

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One of the suspects accused of murdering a Milwaukee mail carrier appeared in federal court Tuesday afternoon. Twenty-six-year-old Charles Ducksworth Jr. waived his preliminary hearing. He'll be arraigned next Thursday, Jan. 19. Ducksworth is charged with murdering 44-year-old Aundre Cross Dec. 9. Federal investigators believe Ducksworth...
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Three Shot, Two Killed In Milwaukee On Sunday

It was a deadly Sunday in Milwaukee. Police say three people were shot, and two of them died. The killings are Milwaukee’s second and third homicides of the New Year. There were two other people shot and wounded over the weekend. Milwaukee saw a record 224 homicides last year.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Greenfield retail theft leads to police pursuit; 3 arrested

GREENFIELD, Wis. - Three thieves were taken into custody Sunday morning, Jan. 8, after robbing a retail store and leading Greenfield police on a pursuit. Greenfield police said three individuals were stealing from a retail store near 76th and Forest Home around 5 a.m. Two of the thieves fled the area, and police followed.
GREENFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls Home Depot theft, man sought

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking for a man who stole merchandise from Home Depot and a vehicle in the parking lot near Thunder Ridge and Premier on Friday, Jan. 6. Police said the man stole tools from inside Home Depot around 3 p.m. The thief then...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Illegal dumping, Milwaukee offers $1K reward for tips

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Department of Public Works crews recently worked to clean up illegal dumping on the city's north side, but a city alderman is encouraging others to step up. Alderman Russell Stamper, who represents the city's 15th District, said crews have "quickly" responded to address the mess near 25th...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shooting on Milwaukee's south side, man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A 42-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 16th and Greenfield on Saturday morning, Jan. 7. Police said the shooting happened around 5 a.m. The victim arrived at a hospital for treatment of a non-fatal wound. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information is asked...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee mom pleads guilty; infant died, sippy cups fentanyl-positive

MILWAUKEE - Tateyani Harris of Milwaukee reached a plea agreement in connection with the the death of her 15-month-old child. According to online court records, Harris pleaded guilty on Thursday, Jan. 5 to child neglect resulting in death. A second charge of first-degree reckless homicide was dismissed by the court.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Milwaukee Police Pursuit Terminated After Car’s Occupants Shoot at Cops

Milwaukee police chased a stolen vehicle early Friday, only to have a supervisor terminate the pursuit after occupants of the stolen vehicle fired shots at the pursuing officers, Wisconsin Right Now has exclusively learned. According to Milwaukee Police, the investigation is ongoing, and they continue to seek unknown suspects. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee mother killed in Christmas Eve 'shootout,' man charged

MILWAUKEE - Omarion Danielson, 18, of Milwaukee is charged in connection with the fatal Christmas Eve shooting of Sildian Torres, 27. Her 7-year-old son was in the back seat, and her son's father was a passenger in her car when shots were fired near 29th and Greenfield Dec. 24. According...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Bucks postgame shooting suspect now out on bond

MILWAUKEE — A suspect in a shooting that left17 people injured in downtown Milwaukee is out on a signature bond Thursday. Lemont Siller, 21, is charged with 16 felony counts of first-degree reckless injury and use of a dangerous weapon stemming from the shooting. His jury trial, along with...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired at stolen vehicle in Milwaukee; driver crashes into pole

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two shots fired cases that happened Thursday, Jan 5. Police believe the incidents are related. Milwaukee police said around 8:30 p.m., occupants of a vehicle fired shots at another vehicle -- which police later discovered was reported stolen. The stolen vehicle collided with a pole, and the people inside fled on foot. Shots were also fired near Humboldt and Lyon. Police said these two incidents appear to be related.
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Arrest Made, Charges Filed In Milwaukee’s First Homicide Of 2023

A 16-year-old is the suspect in Milwaukee’s first homicide of 2023. Prosecutors yesterday filed first-degree homicide charges against Javontae Jones. Police say he was one of several people involved in a shootout at the JJ Fish and Chicken restaurant on New Year’s Day. A 17-year-old was killed in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy