WVU adds Transfer Defensive Lineman
Tennessee State defensive lineman Davoan "Day Day" Hawkins announced his commitment to West Virginia University Sunday afternoon. It marked the second commitment of the day for the Mountaineers. Hawkins spent the last two years at Tennessee State racking up 92 tackles, including 18 tackles for a loss and eight sacks...
WVU "a no-brainer" for new transfer commitment
On Sunday afternoon, Tennessee State transfer Davoan Hawkins committed to West Virginia. A short time later, the newest Mountaineer caught up with EerSports to explain his decision, and admitted that he didn't need to waste time visiting any other programs after his official visit to Morgantown over the weekend. "It...
WBOY
Baylor at WVU men’s hoops: Tip time, where to watch and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Three games into Big 12 play, the Mountaineers are still looking for their first Big 12 win of the season. But so, too, are their next opponent. Here is everything you need to know about the matchup. Baylor at WVU men’s basketball game information. Date:...
Bob Huggins "frustrated" with offense, eyes changes to rotation
West Virginia fell to 0-3 in Big 12 Conference play on Saturday night as the Mountaineers lost to Kansas, 76-62, in the WVU Coliseum. After the game, Head Coach Bob Huggins pointed the finger squarely on the offensive side of the ball. "We can't make a shot," he said on...
WVNT-TV
Quick Hits: Frustrated Huggins speaks after KU loss
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bob Huggins took the podium on Saturday frustrated with his team’s loss to No. 3 Kansas. The Mountaineers missed a massive opportunity on Saturday when they hosted their first Big 12 game at the WVU Coliseum. The sold-out crowd left the arena unhappy as the Mountaineers failed to pull off a massive upset — something that has happened plenty of times in the past.
Everything Bill Self said after KU's win over West Virginia
Kansas basketball is 3-0 in the Big 12 for the first time since the 2016-17 season. KU was able to keep its perfect start to conference play alive on Saturday evening with a 76-62 win over West Virginia on the road. The Mountaineers got out to an early lead, but a 12-2 run saw the Jayhawks take control of the game. West Virginia was able to make it a two-possession game at times, but KU was never truly on the ropes. The win keeps KU at the top of the Big 12 standings.
WBOY
All-American defensive lineman Davoan Hawkins chooses West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s football coaching staff learned of its second transfer portal commitment of the day Sunday afternoon. Davoan Hawkins, a former three-star defensive lineman out of Lauderdale Hill, Florida, announced via social media that he is headed to Morgantown. Hawkins, who began his collegiate career...
Mountaineers have a plan to play without their point guard
West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins announced on his radio show Thursday night starting point guard Kedrian Johnson will not play in Saturday's home game against No. 3 Kansas. The sixth-year senior suffered a concussion in Monday's loss to Oklahoma State. Huggins reiterated his claim that Johnson is the "best...
WOWK
WVU knocks off No. 21 Pitt in Backyard Brawl
PITTSBURGH, Pa. –The West Virginia University wrestling team used an 18-4 run to cruise past No. 21 Pitt by a score of 24-11 inside the Fitzgerald Field House on Sunday afternoon. “It’s big for our program when you are wrestling a ranked opponent,” fifth-year head coach Tim Flynn said...
voiceofmotown.com
Predicting West Virginia’s 2023 Big 12 Football Schedule
Morgantown, West Virginia – The Big 12 Conference was scheduled to release the 2023-2024 football schedule on December 1st. However, there has been a delay and the schedule could be released anytime now. With Houston, Cincinnati, BYU and UCF joining the conference, there will be a nine game schedule...
West Virginia Gains Kicker from the Transfer Portal
Georgia State punter/kicker Michael Hayes committed to West Virginia University on Friday night. The redshirt junior handled all the kicking duties last season. He was 11-14 on field goals, including hitting 5-6 from 40-49 (41, 45, 45, 47) yards and a career-long of 51 yards. Two of his three misses during the year were blocked.
Metro News
Rogers leads East Fairmont past Pikeview, 71-50
LOGAN, W.Va. — Highlights from East Fairmont’s 71-50 win over Pikeview in the Wildcat Classic at Willie Akers Arena.
WVU OL Chris Mayo Announces Transfer Destination
Former West Virginia offensive lineman Chris Mayo announced on Twitter that he will be transferring to Eastern Michigan. Mayo made one appearance last season, the only of his career. The Depthford, NJ native earned first team All-MAPL (Mid-Atlantic Prep League) selection in his senior season at the Peddie School and...
Girls Basketball New River CTC Tournament Roundup: No. 1 Wheeling Park tops Beckley; Spring Valley edges University
Class AAAA No. 1 Wheeling Park took a solid upset punch from Beckley Saturday, but the top-ranked Patriots eventually proved to be too much at the New River CTC Tournament inside the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. Using a 10-0 spurt to end the third quarter, Park broke open a close...
WTRF
New stores are coming to the Highlands
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — There is some great news to kick off the New Year at the Highlands. Two new stores are open and four more will be open sometime later this year. Rally House and Play-it-Again Sports are in the power center area near Menard’s. Rally House is a specialty sports store and will focus on teams from our region including the Steelers, Penguins, Pirates, WVU and Ohio State.
Former White Sox player now selling $3 million Bridgeport, West Virginia mansion
A Bridgeport home with an outdoor kitchen and movie room is for sale, and sports fans, both local and national, might recognize the listing agent.
West Virginia state senator proposes at swearing-in ceremony
The West Virginia Senate District 12 has a new senator taking office, and he put on quite a show at his swearing-in ceremony in Clarksburg on Friday.
WDTV
Rain/snow showers on Sunday!
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a cool, quiet Saturday, rain and snow showers, and even a few freezing rain showers, will lift into North-Central West Virginia tomorrow. As for how long they stick around and what next week is like, find out in the video above!. After a cool, quiet...
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in West Virginia
(Stacker) — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia examines business growth county by county
CHARLESTON — Four counties in the region ranked high on a new-business-growth chart for December from the West Virginia secretary of state. Comparing the number of existing firms at Dec. 1 with new business registrations in December, Doddridge County was second to Lincoln County for the month, according to Secretary of State Mac Warner. The state reported 784 new business registrations in December.
