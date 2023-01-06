Read full article on original website
Darnell Thomas
4d ago
her mother said it was a hit, Target meant for her dad, the driver as he has beef with a gang. This is so sad, they hurt this entire family, she didn't deserve that, cowards.
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Rams Lose Offensive CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Quinn Redeker Dies: Familiar Face on TV and at the MoviesHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
New Jersey witness says shape-changing object 150 feet over neighbor's homeRoger MarshLong Beach, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
LeBron James Out With InjuryOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Related
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman fatally stabbed in Santa Clarita
SANTA CLARITA (CNS) – A knife-wielding man who was shot to death by sheriff’s deputies at the same Santa Clarita intersection where a woman was found stabbed to death a few hours earlier was identified Tuesday. The stabbing victim was identified as Sheila Ashley, 49. The shooting occurred...
foxla.com
Rebecca Grossman, accused in deadly Westlake Village DUI crash, to appear in court in March
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. - The latest court hearing for Rebecca Grossman, the Hidden Hills socialite charged with murder in connection with the deadly DUI crash in Westlake Village that killed two brothers, has been postponed to March 6. A family spokesperson told FOX 11 the pretrial hearing was postponed after...
vvng.com
Man shot in Hesperia at 7-Eleven Monday night on Main Street
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The Hesperia Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured Monday night in Hesperia. It happened at 9:16 p.m. on the 12700 block of Main Street at the 7-Eleven gas station, near Key Pointe Drive in Hesperia, on January 9, 2023. According...
KTLA.com
Man killed by deputies near Castaic was in ‘dating relationship’ with woman found stabbed to death
More details have been released regarding a day of violence in the Castaic Canyons area Sunday that resulted in two deaths and multiple intertwining investigations. Authorities now say that the man shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies was in a “dating relationship” with the woman who was found stabbed to death earlier in the morning.
2urbangirls.com
Pasadena shooting leaves man injured
PASADENA, Calif. – A man was wounded Sunday evening in a Pasadena shooting. Officers went to Peoria Street and Fair Oaks Avenue about 8:50 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert, said Pasadena police Lt. Chris Sharma. Arriving officers found the wounded man conscious and breathing, suffering from a non-life-threatening...
signalscv.com
Deputies: Woman stabbed to death identified as girlfriend of man killed by LASD
The Sheriff’s Information Bureau has identified a woman who was stabbed to death near the Bouquet Canyon Reservoir on Sunday morning as Sheila Ashley, the girlfriend of Alon Foster — who was the man shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies about six hours later at the same location where Ashley was murdered.
Coroner IDs man shot and killed by officers in South LA
Officials Sunday released the name of a 35-year-old man who allegedly was armed with a sharp metal pole when he was shot and killed by police in South Los Angeles.The man was identified as Oscar Leon Sanchez of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.Police were called to the 2700 block of Central Avenue, near 28th Street between Adams and Jefferson boulevards, at around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday regarding a suspect armed with a deadly weapon, according to an LAPD bulletin.Officers said they encountered a man armed with a sharp metal object about a foot in length. Officers told the suspect to drop the metal object several times and after he refused and approached them the officers opened fire, striking the suspect, according to the LAPD.Sanchez was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead at around 7:55 p.m. Tuesday.No officers were injured during the shooting.The LAPD said it will release a Critical Incident Community Briefing about the shooting within 45 days.
18-month-old, 13-year-old in grave condition in South L.A. hit-run crash
Three minors and a woman were hospitalized following a two-car hit-and-run collision in South Los Angeles Monday morning.A two-car collision was reported just before 8 a.m. at 110 E. 111th Place in the Broadway-Manchester area of South Los Angeles.Four patients were extricated from an SUV at the scene. Three pediatric patients were reported at the scene, with ages listed as 18 months old; 13 years old; and 16 years old. A 35-year-old woman was also injured.LAFD Captain Erik Scott said a high-speed collision occurred in the intersection of Main Street and 111th Place, pushing the vehicles southbound. At least one...
yovenice.com
Cousin of BLM Co-Founder Dies After Being Tased by LAPD in Venice
Keenan Anderson dies after being tased by LAPD officers on January 3 following traffic collision. Keenan Anderson – the cousin of a Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors – died last week after he was tasered by police and went into cardiac arrest in their custody. According to...
Fontana Herald News
Man is stabbed to death in Rialto
A man was stabbed to death in Rialto on Jan. 8, according to the Rialto Police Department. At 7:57 p.m., the P.D.’s Communications Center received a 9-1-1 call regarding a subject down in the 300 block of North Clifford Avenue. Officers arrived on scene and found the victim unresponsive...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID Hemet man as victim of deadly Hollywood shooting
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – One man died and two were hospitalized Saturday after a shooting in Hollywood. The man who died was identified as 32-year-old Kevin Spears of Hemet, the coroner’s office said. He died in a vehicle. Officers from the Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Department...
Man wounded in Pasadena shooting; ShotSpotter notifies police
A man was wounded Sunday evening in a Pasadena shooting. Officers went to Peoria Street and Fair Oaks Avenue about 8:50 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert, said Pasadena police Lt. Chris Sharma. Arriving officers found the wounded man conscious and breathing, suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, Sharma said.
2urbangirls.com
Deputies kill man in Santa Clarita, Sheriff Luna silent
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. – A knife-wielding man was shot to death by sheriff’s deputies Sunday at the same Santa Clarita intersection where a woman was found stabbed to death a few hours earlier. The shooting occurred at about 7:40 a.m. at Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road,...
Fontana Herald News
UPDATE: Young woman is shot to death in Fontana on Jan. 9; suspect is arrested
An 18-year-old woman was shot to death in northwestern Fontana in the early morning hours of Jan. 9, and a suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 3:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 13700 block of Bennington Court, where...
‘Catfish’ Cop Groomed Another Teen Years Before Killing California Family: Report
Austin Lee Edwards, the police officer who “catfished” a 15-year-old girl and killed three of her relatives before taking his own life in November, had previously groomed at least one other victim, stalking and pressuring the minor for nude photographs, according to the Los Angeles Times. The 21-year-old woman, who was not identified, was 13 years old when she met Edwards, then 20, on the online messaging platform Omegle. The woman provided the Times with more than 4,000 messages sent in the two-year period after the two began corresponding over Skype, reflecting a sexually and emotionally toxic conversation. “YO WHAT...
LAPD Responds to Shooting with Hostage, Later Confirmed as ‘Swatting’ Call
Beverly Grove, Los Angeles, CA: A 911 call was placed Sunday night that prompted a strong response from the Los Angeles Police Department but was later confirmed to be a “Swatting” call. Los Angeles Police Department Wilshire Division officers responded to the 900 block of North Croft Avenue...
foxla.com
Tesla drives into Pasadena pool with 3 people inside, including child
PASADENA, Calif. - A Tesla with three people - including a child - inside crashed into a pool in Pasadena Tuesday morning amid torrential rains and gusty winds due to the latest Atmospheric River slamming Southern California. According to the Pasadena Fire Department, it happened in the backyard of a...
Fontana Herald News
Chino sergeant will not be charged after shooting unarmed Fontana man in 2019, report says
Back in 2019, an unarmed Fontana man was shot to death by a sergeant from the Chino Police Department during an incident at a suspected illegal marijuana grow house in Chino. Last month, the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office released its final report on the case and concluded that Sergeant Derek Bishop (who is now retired) will not face criminal charges in connection with the shooting of 49-year-old Li Xi Wang.
Fontana Herald News
Female victim is shot to death in Fontana on the morning of Jan. 9
A person was shot to death in northwestern Fontana in the early morning hours of Jan. 9, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 3:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 13700 block of Bennington Court, where they located a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers and San Bernardino County Fire/Medics treated the victim at the scene, where she was pronounced deceased.
Tesla with 3 people inside crashes into Pasadena pool
Three people were inside a Tesla as it crashed into a pool in Pasadena Tuesday morning.One of passengers included a child, according to the Pasadena Fire Department.Authorities said it happened in the backyard of a home located in the 700 block of West California Boulevard near South Grand Avenue and La Loma Road.The Pasadena Fire Department said the driver of the Tesla hit the accelerator instead of the break, driving through a wall and then into a pool.it is unknown if there were any injuries.
People
380K+
Followers
64K+
Post
254M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 6