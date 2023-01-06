ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Giant bonfire, film fest and photography: 5 things to do in metro Detroit this weekend

By Brendel Hightower, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yFBLw_0k5t6ylX00

The first full weekend of the new year brings an outdoor celebration of fire and ice, complete with ice sculptures and a giant bonfire along the Detroit River.

A collectible coin show, an RV show, music, films and art are among the other attractions across metro Detroit this weekend.

This event along the Detroit Riverfront at Robert C. Valade Park offers medieval themes with a winter twist.

Attractions will include oversized outdoor fireplaces, marshmallow roasting, an ice carving competition, Elsa from "Frozen," Renaissance Fair performers wandering the park for photo opportunities, music, archery, ax throwing and more.

A 7-foot tall fire and ice tower will transform into a giant bonfire once lit at 6 p.m. Saturday.

4-9 p.m. Friday; noon-9 p.m. Saturday and noon-7 p.m. Sunday at Robert C. Valade Park, 2670 E. Atwater in Detroit.

This 6th annual independent festival will feature unique local and international films and art. There will be a costume contest and live music by Death Cat, 1magine and others.

1 p.m.-midnight Saturday at Ant Hall, 2320 Caniff in Hamtramck. $10 admission at the door.

Works from the Ann Arbor Camera Club will be on display at this open-topic exhibit through Jan. 29.

The opening reception will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday.

Gallery hours will then be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 4-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and during all public performances at The Village Theater at Cherry Hill, 50400 Cherry Hill in Canton. Free.

This show presented by Midwest Expos will have coins, currency, cards, tokens, medals, modern and vintage toys and collectibles along with numismatic treasures from vendors from across Michigan.

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at Royal Oak Elks Lodge #34, 2401 E. 4th in Royal Oak. Free admission and parking.

The recreational vehicle expo will feature B vans, hybrids, 5th wheels, fold-downs, toy haulers, diesel pusher, travel trailers and motorhomes.

Get factory-direct prices on top RV brands and see the latest floorplans on a fifth wheel with a large kitchen or a compact camper van.

11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday at Macomb Community College Sports and Expo Center, 14500 E. 12 Mile in Warren. Free admission and parking.

Brendel Hightower is an assistant editor at the Detroit Free Press. Contact her at bhightower@freepress.com. To subscribe, go to freep.com/specialoffer.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

65th annual Detroit Boat Show is coming this weekend to Huntington Place

Michigan's original boat show is getting ready to sail in. For more than 60 years, the Detroit Boat Show has provided boat owners with weeks of shopping for new accessories, marinas, docks, and, of course, new and used boats. Starting Saturday, Huntington Place will be a full-on boat club with free classes, career days, shopping, live music, and even an area for the kiddos. ...
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

This is Michigan’s Best BBQ, According to The Food Network

BBQ season is really in the summer months, but there’s nothing wrong with enjoying some flavorful, juicy BBQ in the winter months. Michigan, undoubtedly, has some of the best BBQ you’ll taste anywhere. That said, the folks at The Food Network have tried lots of BBQ across America...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Customers line up at Avalon Bakery's flagship store on bittersweet day

Sunday was a bittersweet day for Jackie Victor as she helped her employees make coffee drinks and serve loafs of bread and sweet treats to a seemingly unending line of customers at Avalon International Bakery in Midtown Detroit. "This is a really hard, really almost a tortured decision, to be honest," said Victor, as she prepared herself for the permanent closure of the flagship store that she opened in 1997 on Willis Street, long before Midtown became...
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

Inspired by her late uncle, Livonia woman spends January aiding Detroit's homeless

Sami McKay loves walking through downtown Detroit and passing out her "blessing bags." The bags full of essentials like food, first aid items and cold weather gear are given to people battling homelessness. McKay said giving the bags away is her way of honoring her late uncle Denny, who died in 2008 after years of living with muscle dystrophy and multiple sclerosis.
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

Guy Fieri Opening New Restaurant In Livonia – Chicken Guy!

The insanely popular celebrity chef and host of 'Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives' on the Food Network Channel, Guy Fieri, is opening a new restaurant in Livonia, Michigan. Chicken Guy! will be open for business in March. According to the official Chicken Guy! website, the restaurant delivers on flavor. Chicken Guy!...
LIVONIA, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Ilitches, Ross seek nearly $800M in incentives for downtown Detroit projects

The Ilitch family organization and mega-developer Stephen Ross will seek nearly $800 million in incentives — a combination of the state's "transformational brownfield" program, a tax abatement and a new funding source from the Downtown Development Authority to support affordable housing — for their proposed collaboration to build or redevelop 10 buildings in and around downtown Detroit. The incentives include: ...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Youth Choir gets another golden buzzer on 'America's Got Talent: All-Stars'

The second time really could be the charm for Detroit Youth Choir, which advanced to the finals of “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” with an electric performance Monday night. The youth choral group from the Motor City wowed viewers in 2019 on season 14 of "America's Got Talent," finishing in second place. Now it is among the 60 acts — all former winners or viewer favorites — that are competing on the eight-episode spinoff of the NBC reality...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Galloway Lake Park community survey underway in Pontiac

Galloway Lake Park in Pontiac is the subject of a community survey. The 64-acre park, at Perry Street and Giddings Road, ranks second only to the 77-acre Hawthorne Park. Beaudette is third, at just over 55 acres. The city’s current master plan notes Galloway has two basketball courts, picnic areas,...
PONTIAC, MI
lazytrips.com

26 Best Road Trips from Detroit

Detroit is known as the automobile capital of the world, but it has so much more to offer. It's one of the friendliest and most ethnically diverse cities in the country, with a vibrant downtown filled with urban parks and hot new restaurants. Detroit's musical Motown past echoes through its streets, though today's creative residents are defining their own vibe with cool hotels, eateries and culture hotspots.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Financial concerns prompt oversight at National Shrine of the Little Flower

Concerns about administrative and financial practices at a Royal Oak Catholic parish has led the Archdiocese of Detroit to bring in a financial administrator for six months. In a letter Sunday to parishioners of the National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica, Auxiliary Bishop Arturo Cepeda said that the Rev. Walter Hurley, bishop emeritus of the Diocese of Grand Rapids and former auxiliary bishop of Detroit, would serve as a delegate of fiscal affairs through June, "with the possibility his appointment may be extended."
ROYAL OAK, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy