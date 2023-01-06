ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keke Palmer says pregnancy ‘cured’ her acne: ‘I found the secret’

By Margaret Abrams
 4 days ago

Time to ditch your skincare routine for this helpful hack.

Keke Palmer took to Instagram Thursday to reveal that her pregnancy is her “cure” for the acne she’s struggled with for years.

“There’s no more of the bumps,” the Disney Channel alum, 29, said while showing off her smooth skin.

“I found the secret to clearing up my acne, and guess what it is? You need to get knocked up. Period. Point blank. Period,” Palmer continued.

“The reason my skin is clear is because I’m pregnant with a baby right now … The baby has cleared my skin up.”

Quipped the talk show host, “I’m about to be pregnant for the rest of my life.”

In the caption, Palmer — who’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson — urged fans to look at her Instagram Stories, where she shared a barefaced selfie.

“The way my baby already looking out for me,” she joked.

“Facts. When I was pregnant had the best skin I’ve ever had. Not even one pimple till like 7 months post partum [sic],” “Riverdale” star Vanessa Morgan commented.

The “True Jackson, VP” alum shared the news after glowing on the red carpet.
But not everyone had the same experience.

“The opposite happened to me,” singer Candice Boyd complained. “I didn’t know what to do sis and still don’t!”

The “Nope” star has been open about her acne struggles in the past.
Palmer has been open about dealing with acne in the past, and tried Accutane and changed her diet in an attempt to clear her complexion, previously admitting, “My skin has made me sad many nights but I do not give up on myself.”

The talk show host is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson.
In 2020, the “My Jeans” muse revealed she had been diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome , which often causes acne, and said her skin was “so bad that people in my field offered to pay for me to get it fixed. I tried EVERYTHING.”

Guess she hadn’t tried pregnancy yet.

