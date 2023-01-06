ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arson attack destroys 117-year-old church in latest symbol of Portland mayhem

By Andy Ngo
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

An arson attack that destroyed a 117-year-old church in downtown Portland, Oregon, this week has become a symbol of disorder in the city.

Cameron David Storer, a trans woman also known as “Nicolette Fait,” was arrested following an investigation by the Portland Fire & Rescue Fire Investigations Unit. The 27-year-old is charged with two counts of first-degree arson, one count of second-degree arson, and two counts of second-degree burglary — all felonies.

According to prosecutors, Storer walked into the Multnomah County Detention Center and confessed to setting the church on fire using a lighter.

“Storer stated that they heard voices in their head saying they would ‘mutilate’ Storer if they did not burn the church down and that they had planned it up to one day in advance,” said the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office in a press release. Storer allegedly told investigators she was taking oxycodone and had a history of mental illness.

Dennis Weis/Portland Fire & Resc
Portland Fire & Rescue Fire Investigations Unit arrested Cameron David Storer, also known as “Nicolette Fait,” after an investigation into the cause of the fire.
KPTV

Fire crews responded to sky-high flames that had consumed the historic Portland Korean Church in downtown around 5:30 p.m. Jan. 3. The Protestant church was built in 1905 and was previously known as the First German Evangelical Church. The church had remained unused for a number of years after its congregation moved to a suburb.

The large fire required 12 fire engines, six ladder trucks, four battalion chiefs and 75 firefighters.

What remains of the church’s charred steeple could collapse at any moment, according to the fire department, which blocked off the area pending a demolition. The church had previously been damaged in a 2020 fire and was routinely illegally occupied by squatters.

The large fire required 12 fire engines, six ladder trucks, four battalion chiefs and 75 firefighters.
Greg Muhr/Portland Fire & Rescue

The suspect was arraigned on Tuesday afternoon and prosecutors asked that Storer be denied bail. Storer did not appear to enter a plea, according to court documents.

Storer’s last address is in Rhode Island, where the landlord has an open eviction case against her.

Portland Fire & Rescue said in a statement that the area around the church will continue to be closed. “All travel in this area will be restricted until the building is removed.”

Andy Ngo is an editor-at-large at the Post Millennial .

