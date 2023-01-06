Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Switching Out the Top Ten Chain Restaurants for Wichita Falls Restaurants
I am a big supporter of our local Wichita Falls establishments. However, what do you do when you're craving those chains? Go hit up one of these places instead. I remember a famous diet book exists called 'Eat This, Not That'. Basically if you're craving a certain food, you look it up in the book and it tells you a more healthier option to enjoy. Well, how about if you want to go to a certain chain, but you still want to support a local business. That is where I come in with my random crap of the day. The Eat This, Not That Wichita Falls edition. Top ten chains taken from this list.
Wichita Falls Officially in Stage 1 Drought Conditions
We have know for quite sometime that if rain didn't start coming in Wichita Falls, we would go into drought conditions here in Wichita Falls. The city has been saying for a couple of months now that this would most likely happen. Well today is that day my friends. Wichita Falls as of January 9th officially in Stage 1 drought conditions.
Today I Learned This Was Illegal in Wichita Falls and It Could Cost You $500
I will bet significant money that a LOT of folks in Wichita Falls are not following this because I had no idea it was a thing. So this morning I happened to see a story out of San Antonio where a woman was charged $200 for not having a permit for her alarm system in her house. A permit for an alarm? I had never heard of such a thing.
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week January 6, 2023
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
NewsTalk 1290
Wichita Falls, TX
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
664K+
Views
ABOUT
NewsTalk 1290 has the best news coverage for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://newstalk1290.com/
Comments / 0