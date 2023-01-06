Read full article on original website
2023 01/16 – Marie Fern Kuester
Marie Fern Kuester, 99, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away Monday, January 9, 2023 at Centralia Manor. Marie was born February 13, 1923, in Centralia to Mark Davis and Mae (Adams) Davis. She married Roy Kuester on January 2, 1943, and he preceded her in death on August 20, 1991. Marie...
2023 01/15 – Jean Ellen Fark
Jean Ellen Fark, 74, of Centralia passed away Friday, January 6, 2023, at her home. She was born on February 15, 1948, the daughter of James and Lula Mae (Duke) Hartwell in Centralia. She married Wayne Rinne and they later divorced. She married Larry Fark on July 6, 1983, in Las Vegas and he survives her in Centralia.
2023 11/16 – Kenneth B. Jones
Kenneth B. Jones, 85, of Centralia passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Fireside House in Centralia. He was born on August 16, 1937, the son of Kenneth L. and Beulah M. (Rosenbaum) Jones in Centralia. He married the love of his life, Shirley Sue Bone on June 8, 1957, at the Jefferson County Courthouse and she preceded him in death.
2023 01/11 – Jeffrey ‘Jeff’ Scott Lambert
Jeffrey “Jeff” Scott Lambert, 63, of Centralia, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon, Illinois. Jeff passed away on his father’s birthday. Jeffrey was born October 19, 1959, in Centralia, the son of Kenneth Lambert and Alvera (Roethemeyer) Lambert.
2023 01/12 – Benny Lee Ballard
Benny Lee Ballard, 92, of Louisville, passed away at 9:45 am, Friday, January 6, 2023, at the Flora Gardens Care Center in Flora. Benny was born on February 1, 1930, in Clay County, Illinois the son of Clovis and Mary Geneva (Glardon) Ballard. He married Cora Jane Coombes on December 8, 1950, at Charleston Christian Church in Charleston, Illinois, and together they shared nearly 71 years of marriage before she preceded him in death on November 7, 2021.
2022 01/20 – Jack Ray Marks
Jack Ray Marks, age 70, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away at 5:38 P.M., on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon, Illinois. He was born on August 30, 1952, in Carbondale, Illinois, the son of Thomas, Jr. and Wanda Lee (Clark) Marks. He married Theresa Mercer and they later divorced.
Lady Cats Fall At Olney, SC Earns Win and Back At It Tonight….Girls Scores From Saturday
The Salem Lady Cats dropped their road game Saturday at Richland County 56-51. Alesia Keller led Salem with 14, Emma Gregg added 13 and Kayla Felgenhaur 8. Salem is back in action at home Thursday against Breese Central in a game on WJBD. Salem won the JV game 32-24. Marah Johnson led Salem with 11, Jaelyn Keller added 7 and Hannah Smith 6.
Centralia to have two new canines
Centralia Police Chief Christopher Locke has announced the city’s one recently retired canine unit will be replaced by two canine officers. The announcement came at Monday night’s city council meeting. Locke says new canine officers Travis Ripperda and Austin Leslie went to Missouri to pick out their dogs...
2023 01/18 – Carolyn June (Copple) Chambers
Carolyn June (Copple) Chambers, age 86, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away peacefully at 7:23 P.M. on Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon, Illinois. She was born on June 2nd, 1936, in Centralia, Illinois, the daughter of Lowell Howard and Wilma Frances (Shaw) Copple....
2023 01/10 – Belinda ‘Sissy’ Yates
Belinda “Sissy” Yates, age 65 of Centralia, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at SSM St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia. Arrangements are pending at Crouse Funeral Home in Salem. Online condolences can be made at www.CrouseFH.com.
Bobcats Earn Victory At Nashville, Lady Bobcats Fall
The Franklin Park Bobcats improved to 16-5 with a road win at Nashville Saturday 47-33. Trey Clark led Salem with 22, Avery Gullion added 7 and Laden Maxey 6. The Bobcats are back in action on Thursday at Teutopolis. The Raccoon Devils will be in action at Germantown. The Franklin...
Salem Travel announces new business partnership that will result in change of ownership
The owner of Salem Travel Jeannell Charman has announced she has entered into a business partnership with Nikki Holland that will eventually allow Charman to retire. Charman began her travel career in 1972 working for a luxury travel agency in Clayton, Missouri. She worked in agency management and other ownership positions before returning to her hometown and opening Salem Travel in 1990.
Pole barn damaged by fire in rural Salem Tuesday morning
Fire caused damage to a lean-to attached to a pole barn on the Bobby Donoho property at 4187 Tonti Road north of Salem Tuesday morning. The fire started in a chicken roost where a heat lamp appears to have caught some straw on fire. A person at the scene used a garden hose to keep the fire down until firemen arrived. The fire was confined to the lean-to and the one wall of the barn next to the lean-to.
Lady Cats 2nd, Wildcats 3rd At Panther Classic in Carterville
The Salem Wildcats were 3rd at the Panther Classic. Nick Gregg led Salem with a 643 series. The boys qualified 2nd and finished 3rd after the match play finals. The Lady Cats were 2nd at Carterville. Shelby Martin led Salem with her career high 229 game and 571 series. Also for the girls, Willow Ambrugey, Olivia Paulson, Elena Vanhoutin and Jaeda Rollinson bowled well.
Police Beat for Tuesday, January 10th, 2023
A 26-year-old Sandoval woman has turned herself in on a felony failure to appear warrant in a pending burglary and theft case. Mallory Seals of East Scott is being held in lieu of $50,000 bond. 36-year-old Jonathon Downes of Phelps Road in Walnut Hill is being held in lieu of...
Wildcat Wrestlers 5th At Murdale Tournament
The Salem Wrestling Wildcats finished 5th at the Murdale Tournament in Carbondale over the weekend. Southern Illinois Bulldogs were 1st followed by Gladiator Elite, Herrin Junior League and Benton. Salem’s 86 points were just 13 points from 1st place. Individually, Ryker Nix and Kyler King both won Salem’s first...
Police Beat for Monday, January 9th, 2023
A 36-year-old Mulberry Grove woman has been arrested on a Marion County failure to appear traffic warrant. Jessica Welch of Minnesota Street was taken to the Marion County Jail where she is being held in lieu of $5,000 bond. 52-year-old Charles Davis of Arlene Drive in Centralia was arrested by...
Keep Salem Beautiful seeks cooperation in not putting non-recyclables in recycling trailer
Keep Salem Beautiful says some items they cannot recycle are turning up again in the recycling trailer on the Marion County parking lot in the 200 block of North Broadway. Among the non-recyclables that have recently caused issues are mini-blinds, light bulbs, food containers including Styrofoam containers, and plastic caps.
Centralia City Council to consider TIF Development Agreement with Scooter’s Coffee
The Centralia City Council Monday night will consider a Tax Increment Financing District #5 development agreement with Blue Fish 44, LLC on behalf of the new Scooter’s Coffee at 280 Brooks Avenue. The project included development of a vacant green space into a commercial development to provide an increase in the property tax base and sales tax base of the city.
