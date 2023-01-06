Marjorie Pasley Stover Schierbaum departed this life to be with her Lord on January 7, 2023, at the age of 89. She was born March 14, 1933, in rural Mount Vernon, Illinois to Russell Arleigh and Eula Margaret (Hertenstein) Pasley. Marjorie first married James Stover on October 31, 1954. They had two children, Denise and Brent. She later married Ben Shierbaum on January 1, 1989. Ben preceded her in death on January 5, 2016.

MOUNT VERNON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO