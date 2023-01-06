Read full article on original website
Deal reached to ban future assault weapons in Illinois
A deal has been reached on legislation banning assault weapons. The bill passed the Senate on a 34-20 vote. It bans the manufacture and sale of certain firearms, rapid fire devices and 50 caliber rifles. It limits magazines in long guns to 10 and handguns can hold 15 rounds. Senate President Don Harmon presented the measure.
2023 01/11 – Delores Maxine Bevis
Delores Maxine Bevis, 92, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 6:00 am on January 8, 2023, her residence. She was born November 30, 1930, in Mount Vernon, Illinois to the late Leslie and Mildred (Crowder) Gibson. Delores married Bill Bevis on September 22, 1951. They were blessed with thirty-seven years of marriage before he preceded her in death on January 26, 1989.
2023 01/10 – Margaret M. Samons
Margaret M. Samons, 104, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 4:20 am January 8, 2023, at Mt. Vernon Countryside Manor. She was born May 22, 1918, in Jefferson County, Illinois to the late Claude N. and Lula E. (Phillips) Piercy. Margaret married James Samons on November 21, 1946, in Mount Vernon, Illinois and he precedes her in death.
2023 01/11 – Joyce Ann Ellis
Joyce Ann Ellis, 80, of Mount Vernon, Illinois passed away on January 6, 2023, at her residence. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Julia Stevens of Iowa; her former husband, Ronald Ellis of Mount Vernon; a stillborn son, Jeremiah Ellis; and daughter, Carrie Ellis of Arizona.
2023 01/14 – Celia Louise Richardson
Celia Louise Richardson, 97, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 6:25 am January 7, 2023, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon. She was born October 20, 1925, in Hot Springs National Park, Arkansas, the daughter of Daniel Morgan and Hattie Etna (Wheatley) Baber. On June 28, 1947, Celia married Bernie Lee Richardson, Sr., of Bluford, Illinois at the home of her parents; and they made their home in Mount Vernon.
California storms live updates: 224,000 without power as severe weather pounds state
(NEW YORK) — Dangerously stormy weather continues to wallop California, drenching the drought-stricken state with a sudden and near constant onslaught of rain and snow, leaving a trail of destruction. The National Weather Service has warned of a “relentless parade of atmospheric rivers” in the West Coast over the...
2023 01/21 – Marjorie Pasley Stover Schierbaum
Marjorie Pasley Stover Schierbaum departed this life to be with her Lord on January 7, 2023, at the age of 89. She was born March 14, 1933, in rural Mount Vernon, Illinois to Russell Arleigh and Eula Margaret (Hertenstein) Pasley. Marjorie first married James Stover on October 31, 1954. They had two children, Denise and Brent. She later married Ben Shierbaum on January 1, 1989. Ben preceded her in death on January 5, 2016.
California towns evacuated as monster storm expected to bring foot of rain
(NEW YORK) — Another “powerful” atmospheric river struck the West Coast Monday, and has already prompted evacuation orders and rescues in California as torrential rain, high winds and downed trees have created a dangerous situation for thousands of residents. The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation...
