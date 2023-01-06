ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

newportthisweek.com

Drop-Off Winter Warmth Drive on Jan. 16

The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center (MLK Community Center) is honoring the legacy of Dr. King on Monday, January 16th. The Center will be open for all regularly schedule programming. The MLK Community Center is also hosting a Drive-Up and Drop-Off Winter Warmth Drive in front of the...
NEWPORT, RI
FUN 107

Inside Rare Piece of Fall River History For Sale

A former theater in Fall River has hit the market and it's a rare chance to own a tiny piece of the city's rich history. Built over 130 years ago, the Royal Theater is available for a fairly low price, though upgrades are definitely needed. Whether you are a developer...
FALL RIVER, MA
FUN 107

Gazelle Gets a Tattoo to Honor His Roots and Never Forget Where He Came From

If I could offer advice to anyone willing to listen, it would be to never forget where you came from. My story originates in Westport, Massachusetts, a small yet mighty right-to-farm community. Life growing up was simple and time passed slowly. My hands were never ied to an entertainment controller. Instead, sticks shaped like guns and swords were the ideal toys. A pile of rotted wood and a bucket of rusted nails was a goldmine as the possibilities to build something -- anything -- were endless.
WESTPORT, MA
nrinow.news

Bella the ‘sister’ to many

Bella, a resident of North Smithfield who was adopted at four months old, is our Newshound of the Week. Each week, we feature a northern Rhode Island dog as the NRI NOW Newshound… with a bit of doggone good information. This newshound has been an amazing sister to close...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
newportthisweek.com

Concert at St. Columba’s Chapel on Jan. 22

St. Columba’s Chapel in Middletown is pleased to announce the launch of The St. Columba’s Concert Series, with an inaugural concert on January 22, 2023, featuring the renowned German pianist Clemens Teufel. The concert series will feature performers from a broad range of musical genres, from instrumental to...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Seafood Kitchen Closed Until Lent

NEW BEDFORD — Beloved New Bedford seafood standby Kyler's Catch will be temporarily closed until Lent — but don't worry, only the kitchen is closing, and it will be back soon. According to a Jan. 6 post on the Kyler's Catch Seafood Market and Kitchen Facebook page, the...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Meet Zeus: The dog who may be part wolf

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A Rhode Island man surrendered his dog last month, who he believes is a wolfdog hybrid. The man told Potter League for Animals that the dog came from a hybrid breeder. The facility recently administered a DNA test for 4-year-old Zeus. Kara Montalbano, director of...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
GoLocalProv

Missing Brown University Student Found Dead

A student at Brown University reported missing by his roommate over the weekend was found dead. According to a post on social media, Jeff Schyler had not been heard from since Saturday January 7. “HI Neighbors, I’m a senior at Brown University and my roommate Jeff has gone missing Providence...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

The Elegance of Weed: Mother Earth–Architecture Critic Morgan

Now that cannabis sales are legal in Rhode Island, a “newly licensed compassion center” speaks for the marijuana industry. If the Mother Earth Wellness store in Pawtucket is any indication, Mary Jane has gone mainstream, even upscale. It is remarkable how a well-designed image–a new logo, a handsome building, or thoughtful interior layout–can change our perception of a previously illegal product and the once unwholesome reputation of its merchants.
PAWTUCKET, RI

