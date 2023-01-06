Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Biggby Coffee names Brandience agency of record for Tri-State locations
Biggby Coffee’s 16-store Greater Cincinnati footprint is now utilizing Cincinnati-based marketing agency Brandience for agency-of-record status. Brandience will oversee all paid advertising and marketing aspects, including media buying, planning, placement, sponsorships, and digital and brand creative for Biggby Coffee’s Cincinnati co-op. The company has expanded into Northern Kentucky,...
Northern Kentucky real estate developments to keep an eye on in 2023
Northern Kentucky saw several real estate trends throughout 2022 from the revitalization of Newport and Covington’s urban cores to the suburban expansion in rural Boone, Kenton and Campbell Counties, to large logistics companies nailing down prime office space along the Ohio River. Northern Kentucky has been a prime spot...
Mazak expanding Florence footprint with 27,000 square foot assembly plant
Japanese machine manufacturer Mazak has added another large building to its Florence campus. Their new 27,000 square foot SYNCREX Assembly Plant provides engineering, production and applications support for the company’s recently launched SYNCREX Series, which are machine tools designed for the precision production of small parts. “While the building’s...
One wall, two bars and a landlord: How a noise complaint introduced NKY to a Mainstrasse feud
The feud, at least in the public’s eye, began in early 2022 when Chris Estano hired someone to play live music on the front patio of his Mainstrasse bar, Paddy’s on Main. It announced itself in the form of a noise complaint about the events of that night, then landed on a Covington City Commission meeting agenda in March.
Local-based hydroponics company to open its biggest facility in Boone County
A brand new hydroponics farm is coming to Boone County. 80 Acres is a farm that doesn’t need sun, soil, or favorable weather to do its thing and where pesticides have no place because everything’s indoors, monitored and controlled, twenty-four seven. They are opening their largest facility in Boone County.
Here’s where to find the LINK team at this week’s office hours
Come chat with our team during this week’s office hours. You can find us at spots throughout Northern Kentucky from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. We’d love to know what people like about our coverage, what they don’t, and what should we cover more of? What do we cover too much of? What do we need to know?
Point/Arc purchases Yankee Doodle Deli, producer of ZELS pretzels
Covington’s Yankee Doodle Deli, producer of ZELS pretzels, has been purchased by the Point/Arc. Marilyn Baker, founder and owner of Yankee Doodle Deli, said in a press release that the reason she decided to sell her business to Point/Arc was because of their similar mission statements. “You can still...
Committee approves first $4M for NKU science building
At a meeting on Tuesday, the Kentucky Legislature’s Government Contract Review Committee approved a little over $4 million for Northern Kentucky University’s Hermann Science building. “NKU was approved for a $79.9 million project to renovate and expand the Dorothy Westerman Hermann Science Center by the Kentucky General Assembly...
Green Bay pulls away from NKU in second half
The Northern Kentucky University women’s basketball team (9-6, 3-3) found itself down 36-27 at halftime to Horizon League power Green Bay Phoenix (12-3, 5-1). But unlike Thursday when the Norse came back for the win, they lost the third quarter on their way to a 70-53 loss. NKU has struggled for the most part against the Phoenix dropping 15 of 18 contests since entering the Horizon League in 2016. Veteran Head Coach Kevin Borseth has led Green Bay to 12 Horizon League Tournament titles.
Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in Covington
In honor of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, volunteers rolled up their sleeves and donned aprons to say “thanks” to the Covington Police Department Jan. 9. Cheeseburgers, French fries, hotdogs were served, along with cupcakes for dessert; volunteers handed out lunch and treats to the first responders as a token of appreciation for their daily commitment to the safety of the city.
One victim in Friday evening double shooting has passed away, announce Covington Police
Twenty-three-year old Selvin Orlando Alvarado of Covington, one of the victims of Friday’s double shooting in Covington, passed away at 10:04 a.m. after succumbing to his wounds, according to a press release from the Covington Police Department. Alvarado was previously in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical...
Lawsuit filed over charter school law
On Friday, The Council for Better Education and two boards of education filed a lawsuit in Franklin County Circuit Court against the Kentucky Department of Education over House Bill 9 — the charter school bill passed by the legislature last year. The Dayton Independent Board of Education and Jefferson...
No. 1’s vs No. 2’s highlight LINK nky area prep basketball rankings this week
With school back in session, action in district and region play really picked up this past week. Holy Cross’ girls picked up another 9th Region All “A” region title while Walton-Verona suffered tough losses to Owen County in the 8th Region All “A”, the girls dropping a three-point contest in the semifinals while the boys struggled to find a rhythm offensively in a 68-50 defeat.
Vote for the LINK nky Team of the Week Jan. 2 – 8
To be the winning team, fan votes play a heavy role, along with consideration from our sports team here at LINK. Nominations are reader-submitted or recommended by our sports team. Our Team of the Week program honors all local sports at all levels, whether it’s youth- or adult-oriented recreation, high school or college, professional or amateur.
Newport names new vice mayor
The Newport City Commission held a special meeting on Jan. 9, where they named their new vice mayor. Long-time city Commissioner Beth Fennell was selected to fill the role previously held by commissioner Frank Peluso, who did not seek reelection for a new term. Fennell was elected to the commission...
Newport Central Catholic incoming freshman earn scholarships
Newport Central Catholic announced the eight students that obtained the top scores on the High School Placement Test and their scholarship amounts. Otto Hansbauer: St. Catherine – Scholarship of $1000 a year for 4 years. Alex Muench: St. Catherine – Scholarship of $750 a year for 4 years.
Cougars on the prowl, knock off CovCath
Maybe a couple of early season losses and not at full strength kept Conner under the radar as they started 2-3. They’ve now put the target squarely on their back. The Cougars went into Park Hills on Tuesday night and came away with a 74-68 victory over Covington Catholic, defeating the state’s No. 2 team and snapping a 15-game losing streak to their Ninth Region foes dating all the way back to 2008.
Thomas More picks up pair of wins at Lindsey Wilson
The Thomas More men’s and women’s basketball teams notched Mid-South conference victories in Columbia on Saturday. The women remained undefeated with a 70-56 victory while the men improved to 14-2 with a 78-72 triumph. Thomas More 70, Lindsey Wilson 56 (Women) The Saints (17-0, 11-0) methodically pulled away...
