Western Pennsylvanians wish for a little luck as jackpot swells for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing

Anticipation is building as lottery players hope to cash in on Friday’s $940 million Mega Millions jackpot.

“I wouldn’t know what to do. It’d be more money than I know what to do with,” said William Hugar, who bought his tickets at a Ross Township GetGo.

Hugar said he’s feeling lucky even though the odds of winning are about 1 in over 300 million.

“Eventually, I have to hit it,” Hugar laughed.

“I think you should get a prize for not hitting any of the numbers,” joked Chuck Levine, who also bought some tickets.

The current jackpot is the sixth largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

If either Levine or Hugar hit it, their top priority is helping out friends and family.

“I know who my friends are, and I’m going to take good care of them because they’ve taken good care of me in the past,” said Hugar.

The winning numbers will be drawn Friday night on WPXI Tonight at 11 p.m.

