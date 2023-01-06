Deputies looking for suspects who attempted to break into Buddhist temple in Mechanicsville

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted theft at a Buddhist temple in December, which may be related to a similar incident from a few months prior.

On Dec. 16, 2022, deputies responded to the Buddhist Cambodian Temple located on Windsor Drive in Mechanicsville for a reported break and enter attempt.

According to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, three unknown suspects came to the back door of the temple and pounded on it loudly. The suspects then rattled the door handle and attempted to open the door.

The suspects appeared to be unarmed, and deputies believe their motive was theft.

On Dec. 16, 2022, three unknown suspects attempted to break in through the back door of the Buddhist Cambodian Temple located on Windsor Drive in Mechanicsville. Credit: Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is comparing this incident and to one on Oct. 16, when similarly dressed subjects managed to get inside the same temple but quickly backed out once they realized the building was occupied.

Anyone with information about either the October or December incidents is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140.

