ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicsville, VA

Deputies looking for suspects who attempted to break into Buddhist temple in Mechanicsville

By Delaney Murray
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dHi3X_0k5t2JsG00

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted theft at a Buddhist temple in December, which may be related to a similar incident from a few months prior.

On Dec. 16, 2022, deputies responded to the Buddhist Cambodian Temple located on Windsor Drive in Mechanicsville for a reported break and enter attempt.

Do you recognize this man? Richmond Police searching for Riverside Drive home burglary suspect

According to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, three unknown suspects came to the back door of the temple and pounded on it loudly. The suspects then rattled the door handle and attempted to open the door.

The suspects appeared to be unarmed, and deputies believe their motive was theft.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rkwX0_0k5t2JsG00
On Dec. 16, 2022, three unknown suspects attempted to break in through the back door of the Buddhist Cambodian Temple located on Windsor Drive in Mechanicsville. Credit: Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is comparing this incident and to one on Oct. 16, when similarly dressed subjects managed to get inside the same temple but quickly backed out once they realized the building was occupied.

Anyone with information about either the October or December incidents is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fredericksburg.today

Shots fired in Caroline tied to feud that began at school

The Caroline Sheriff’s Office says they received a call on Sunday at 3:30 am from the Stafford Sheriff’s Office about a person with a gunshot wound to his leg. Stafford authorities said the shooting took place in Caroline. Caroline investigators responded to Stafford Hospital to speak with the...
CAROLINE COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Pedestrian killed in fatal hit and run in Prince George

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Prince George police are investigating what happened to a pedestrian on South Crater Road. Police say a man was walking northbound on the 2100 block of South Crater Road when a car struck them from behind. The force of the impact caused the man to be launched onto the edge of the road.
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

‘I just broke down in the store crying’: Family grieves missing 19-year-old identified as body found in Colonial Heights

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A family is grieving after a body found in Colonial Heights in December was identified as a missing 19-year-old Chesterfield man. Marcus James Johnson, 19, of the 2100 block of Esquire Road in Chesterfield, was reported missing by his family on Nov. 27, 2022, after being last seen on Nov. […]
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

69K+
Followers
19K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy