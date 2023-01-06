Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Jefferson County Public Schools joins lawsuit to halt charter school funding bill
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two Kentucky school districts have joined a lawsuit filed by the Council for Better Education in an effort to declare a house bill funding charter schools unconstitutional. Jefferson County Public Schools and the Dayton Independent Board of Education are suing the Kentucky Board of Education, stating...
Wave 3
Ky. 19th Senatorial District special election to be held
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Board of Elections and Jefferson County Clerk’s Office will be conducting a special election. This is being done to fill the Kentucky Senate, District 19, vacancy now that former State Sen. Morgan McGarvey has been sworn-in to serve Kentucky’s 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.
lanereport.com
Baptist Health Hardin welcomes Woods as VP and chief nursing officer
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Baptist Health Hardin is pleased to announce that Jennifer Woods, MSN, RN, CENP, has joined the hospital’s senior leadership team as vice president and chief nursing officer (CNO). Woods officially assumed the new role on Monday, Jan. 9. As CNO, Woods will use evidence-based practice...
Wave 3
SnowTALK! 1/10
LMPD investigates 8th homicide of the new year; victim identified. LG&E-KU closing all walk-in business offices by 2024. American Academy of Pediatrics releases new guidelines after 15 years for treating childhood obesity. Updated: 17 hours ago. American Academy of Pediatrics releases new guidelines after 15 years for treating childhood obesity.
WHAS 11
Kentucky legislature pre-files bill impacting students who are transgender
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another bill impacting students who are transgender has been pre-filed in Kentucky. House Bill 30 would "ensure that student privacy exists in school restrooms, locker rooms, and shower rooms." It would make it so students would have to use facilities designated for their biological sex. Chris...
Wave 3
Waterfront Park nominated in national Best Riverwalk competition; voting now open
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s Waterfront Park has been nationally recognized for the third straight year as one of the best riverwalks in the United States. USA Today released the top 20 riverwalk candidates as part of the news organization’s 2023 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards on Monday.
Wave 3
Kentucky eclipses records for lives saved from organ donations in 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates announced it has broken records for number of organ donors and donations across the commonwealth. On Tuesday, the organization announced for its fifth straight year there has been an increase in the number of lives saved in Kentucky due to organ donors.
Activist, former Louisville mayoral candidate to run for vacant Metro Council seat
Prominent Louisville activist Shameka Parrish-Wright announced Sunday that she plans to put herself in the running to replace District 3’s Keisha Dorsey on Metro Council.
Wave 3
Eastern High School student builds memorial for classmate shot, killed in 2021
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Eastern High School student has created a memorial for his classmate who was shot and killed at a bus stop back in 2021. When Tyree Smith was killed in 2021, it took a huge toll on friends, family, but also his classmates. Now here at Eastern High School, he’ll be remembered forever in this memorial garden thanks to a project from one of those classmates.
Wave 3
Floyd County Library hosts debate on LGBTQ children’s book read at story time event
FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. (WAVE) - Dozens of people showed up to the Floyd County Library on Monday night to discuss a children’s book featuring a same-sex marriage that was read during a recent story time event. Last week, the library’s Galena branch hosted a reading of “Prince & Knight,”...
Application periods open for heat and water utility assistance programs
Low-income Kentuckians at risk of losing heat can apply for utility assistance through the end of March or until funds run out.
Wave 3
Make Ends Meet: Keep retirement savings robust during turbulent economy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - From inflation to a volatile market, staying in charge of emotions and finances can be hard. During most turbulent times in life, it often feels like there is no control, but there is always something we can do. Even if it is just understanding the situation.
Wave 3
Practitioner-assisted stretching offered in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Stretch Zone in Louisville wants the community to know about practitioner-assisted stretching. The Stretch Zone team says it can help you move around efficiently in life. WAVE News reporter Sean Baute went to go get stretched out. For more information on Stretch Zone, click or tap...
Wave 3
Zoneton Fire District recognizes members at annual awards dinner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Saturday evening, some 30 Zoneton Fire District members were honored for accomplishments made in 2022. According to a release, the Zoneton Fire District had two new and prestigious awards for the dinner: the Rob Orkies Leadership Award and the Garry Key Leadership Award. These awards...
Wave 3
LG&E-KU closing all walk-in business offices by 2024
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Gas & Electric and Kentucky Utilities customers are being informed that all walk-in business offices are closing by the end of 2024. The company said in its newsletter the decision was made to close the business offices due to a decline in walk-in transactions and increased customer use of self-service payment channels.
WKYT 27
Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A worker is dead after what is being described as an industrial accident in Georgetown. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping on Corporate Drive. The coroner says the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Bruno Nava...
cbp.gov
Almost 5,000 Earrings Retailing for $1.3M Seized by Louisville CBP
LOUISVILLE, Ky— U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Louisville are seeing nightly counterfeit jewelry shipments arriving from locations known to produce fakes. On January 2, Louisville CBP seized a shipment of jewelry deemed to be counterfeit by CBP’s Centers of Excellence and Expertise, the agency’s trade experts.
Entrepreneurs of color graduate second class of AMPED business incubator
The Russell Technology Business Incubator graduated 36 business owners and hopes to expand in the future.
Wave 3
Derby Festival miniMarathon, Marathon training beginning soon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Training begins this week for the GE Appliances Kentucky Derby Festival miniMarathon and Marathon. The free 15-week training program will help runners get ready for April 29. Norton Sports Health Training Program will be at the Kentucky Derby Museum on Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30...
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville hospital offers in-patient medical detox for alcohol and substance abuse
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The University of Louisville Mary and Elizabeth hospital has an in-patient detox unit where people can start their journey to overcoming their addiction. For about three years, Jessica Baird has worked in the detox unit. She is the nurse manager, helping patients as they part...
