Wave 3

Ky. 19th Senatorial District special election to be held

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Board of Elections and Jefferson County Clerk’s Office will be conducting a special election. This is being done to fill the Kentucky Senate, District 19, vacancy now that former State Sen. Morgan McGarvey has been sworn-in to serve Kentucky’s 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
lanereport.com

Baptist Health Hardin welcomes Woods as VP and chief nursing officer

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Baptist Health Hardin is pleased to announce that Jennifer Woods, MSN, RN, CENP, has joined the hospital’s senior leadership team as vice president and chief nursing officer (CNO). Woods officially assumed the new role on Monday, Jan. 9. As CNO, Woods will use evidence-based practice...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
Wave 3

SnowTALK! 1/10

LMPD investigates 8th homicide of the new year; victim identified. LG&E-KU closing all walk-in business offices by 2024. American Academy of Pediatrics releases new guidelines after 15 years for treating childhood obesity. Updated: 17 hours ago. American Academy of Pediatrics releases new guidelines after 15 years for treating childhood obesity.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Kentucky eclipses records for lives saved from organ donations in 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates announced it has broken records for number of organ donors and donations across the commonwealth. On Tuesday, the organization announced for its fifth straight year there has been an increase in the number of lives saved in Kentucky due to organ donors.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Eastern High School student builds memorial for classmate shot, killed in 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Eastern High School student has created a memorial for his classmate who was shot and killed at a bus stop back in 2021. When Tyree Smith was killed in 2021, it took a huge toll on friends, family, but also his classmates. Now here at Eastern High School, he’ll be remembered forever in this memorial garden thanks to a project from one of those classmates.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Practitioner-assisted stretching offered in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Stretch Zone in Louisville wants the community to know about practitioner-assisted stretching. The Stretch Zone team says it can help you move around efficiently in life. WAVE News reporter Sean Baute went to go get stretched out. For more information on Stretch Zone, click or tap...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Zoneton Fire District recognizes members at annual awards dinner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Saturday evening, some 30 Zoneton Fire District members were honored for accomplishments made in 2022. According to a release, the Zoneton Fire District had two new and prestigious awards for the dinner: the Rob Orkies Leadership Award and the Garry Key Leadership Award. These awards...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LG&E-KU closing all walk-in business offices by 2024

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Gas & Electric and Kentucky Utilities customers are being informed that all walk-in business offices are closing by the end of 2024. The company said in its newsletter the decision was made to close the business offices due to a decline in walk-in transactions and increased customer use of self-service payment channels.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A worker is dead after what is being described as an industrial accident in Georgetown. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping on Corporate Drive. The coroner says the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Bruno Nava...
GEORGETOWN, KY
cbp.gov

Almost 5,000 Earrings Retailing for $1.3M Seized by Louisville CBP

LOUISVILLE, Ky— U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Louisville are seeing nightly counterfeit jewelry shipments arriving from locations known to produce fakes. On January 2, Louisville CBP seized a shipment of jewelry deemed to be counterfeit by CBP’s Centers of Excellence and Expertise, the agency’s trade experts.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Derby Festival miniMarathon, Marathon training beginning soon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Training begins this week for the GE Appliances Kentucky Derby Festival miniMarathon and Marathon. The free 15-week training program will help runners get ready for April 29. Norton Sports Health Training Program will be at the Kentucky Derby Museum on Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30...
LOUISVILLE, KY

