LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Eastern High School student has created a memorial for his classmate who was shot and killed at a bus stop back in 2021. When Tyree Smith was killed in 2021, it took a huge toll on friends, family, but also his classmates. Now here at Eastern High School, he’ll be remembered forever in this memorial garden thanks to a project from one of those classmates.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 3 HOURS AGO