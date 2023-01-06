Fish, veggies and fresh juice: Where I'm trying to eat healthy in 2023

OK, New Year, new promises to myself (and my wife and doctor) that I'm going to start eating more healthy when not dining for work.

That means more veggies, less sugar and fewer carbs, and leaner proteins. It's easier said than done, of course. But if you keep a list in your pocket of places to turn when you get hungry, the hope is you don't go rushing straight for the P. Terry's drive-thru (I love you, P. Terry's).

I'm making a list for next week of some of the top places to head to try and eat more healthy, but below are a few of my go-tos.

Lean protein is key. That's why Austin-based Poke Poke is really high on my list of spots. Sushi-grade fish with a few veggies, and you can even sub seaweed salad or edamame for the rice if you are strict like that. I also get a fish fix with the hand rolls from Uroko and the onigiri at Asahi Imports for a quick, healthful snack. And if you want your seafood with a little more adornment, I recommend Monger's, Clark's, Garbo's and Salt Traders Coastal Cooking.

A juice cleanse is always a great reset for me. But even if I want to just skip a few meals during the week, I always turn to JuiceLand for veggie-forward juices like the beet-centric Fountain.

Salads are a staple when trying to eat healthy. Better Half is known for their great burgers and cocktails, but their salads are huge, fresh, smart and healthy. I also dig the salads over at Vinaigrette, and the rotisserie cobb at Lou's is one of the best salads in town (I know, I know ... bacon; I'm only human).

And, Thai is always a good bet for veggie-centric dishes. My faves are Titaya's, Sap's, Little Thailand and Thai Kun.

As a reminder: just about every great restaurant can cater to your healthful wishes. Whenever someone asks me for a good recommendation for a nice dinner with their vegetarian friends, I always tell them that all of my favorites are more than happy to cater to meat-free diets, and some kitchens probably love the challenge. So, whether you're headed to L'Oca d'Oro, Emmer & Rye, Odd Duck, Lenoir or any great Austin restaurant, just drop a note in the reservation comments section that you want a veggie-only or veggie-centric meal, and they'll be ready for you.

Top 27 Restaurants in Austin

After a two-year break from ranking restaurants, in October I brought back my ranked list of the best restaurants in Austin. The Austin360 Dining Guide list was topped by Italian restaurant L'Oca d'Oro, which proved during the pandemic that being a valuable member of the restaurant community means more than just serving a good plate of food.

The list includes everything from an all-day cafe and bar to my two favorite sushi spots. Whether you're looking for a great date night spot or a restaurant you can afford to hit once a week, this list has what you need.

Why did I choose 27 instead of, say, 25? I explained my reasoning here with a dedication to my exceptional parents, who both died in 2022.

What's opening this year?

The New Year has some very tasty developments in store. I rounded up 21 restaurants where you'll probably be eating in 2023. Some of the ones about which I'm most excited: po' boys and gumbo from Aaron Franklin at Uptown Sports Club; Israeli-inspired concept, Ezov, from the Emmer & Rye Hospitality Group; Murray's, a classic tavern (think a "dirtied up Bartlett's") from partners in Nickel City and Juniper; and a yet-to-be-named pizzeria from the owners of L'Oca d'Oro.

