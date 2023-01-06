Read full article on original website
Prince Harry Breaks Down How Meghan Markle Found ‘Scrapes and Bruises’ on His Back After ‘Nasty’ Fight With Prince William
Prince Harry offered more details on his physical fight with Prince William — revealing he only told Meghan Markle after she noticed "scrapes and bruises" on his back. "It was a buildup of — frustration, I think, on his part. It was at a time where he was being told certain things by people within […]
Prince Harry reveals that Meghan Markle misled viewers about Kate Middleton feud during 2021 'Oprah' special
Prince Harry revealed in "Spare" that Meghan Markle did not mention an "offensive" remark that she made to Kate Middleton during the 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.
BBC
Foo Fighters announce their first shows since Taylor Hawkins' death
Foo Fighters have announced their first shows since the tragic death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last year. The band, led by Dave Grohl, will headline three US festivals this summer - Boston Calling and Sonic Temple in May, followed by Bonnaroo in June. The announcement comes shortly after the group...
BBC
Dr Dre forces US politician Marjorie Taylor Greene to remove promo video
Rapper Dr Dre has sent a cease-and-desist letter to US politician Marjorie Taylor Greene, after she used one of his songs in a promotional video. Greene used his hit song Still D.R.E. in a Twitter video celebrating Kevin McCarthy's election as speaker of the US House of Representatives. "They can't...
BBC
Rishi Sunak's use of jet for hospital trip defended by No 10
Downing Street has defended Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's use of a jet to visit a hospital as "appropriate" given his busy schedule. His spokesman said flying to Leeds when visiting a healthcare centre was the "most effective use of his time". But critics say Mr Sunak's choice of taxpayer-funded transport...
Golden Globes 2023: The Banshees of Inisherin wins Best Picture – Musical or Comedy
The Banshees of Inisherin has won the 2023 Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.The film, directed by Martin McDonagh, was competing in the category against Babylon, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery andTriangle of Sadness.At the start of the evening, Everything Everywhere All at Once had been the bookmakers’ favourite to take home the award, with The Banshees of Inisherin another hotly tipped contender.The Banshees of Inisherin stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as two former friends who abruptly fall out.McDonagh also took home the prize for best screenplay.For...
BBC
Prince Harry's publisher says book sales 'beyond expectations'
The publisher of Prince Harry's controversial memoir says sales have exceeded its "most bullish expectations". Transworld Penguin Random House said Spare was its fastest-selling non-fiction book with sales so far topping 400,000 copies. That includes hardback, audiobook and ebook downloads. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows sold 1.84m units in...
BBC
Prince Harry attacks lack of royal defence for Meghan after Jeremy Clarkson column
Prince Harry has accused the Royal Family of failing to defend his wife Meghan in the controversy over a Jeremy Clarkson newspaper column. In an ITV interview, the Duke of Sussex said the "silence is deafening" about the "horrific" Sun article last month. He contrasted this with the quick action...
