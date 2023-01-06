The Banshees of Inisherin has won the 2023 Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.The film, directed by Martin McDonagh, was competing in the category against Babylon, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery andTriangle of Sadness.At the start of the evening, Everything Everywhere All at Once had been the bookmakers’ favourite to take home the award, with The Banshees of Inisherin another hotly tipped contender.The Banshees of Inisherin stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as two former friends who abruptly fall out.McDonagh also took home the prize for best screenplay.For...

