BBC

Foo Fighters announce their first shows since Taylor Hawkins' death

Foo Fighters have announced their first shows since the tragic death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last year. The band, led by Dave Grohl, will headline three US festivals this summer - Boston Calling and Sonic Temple in May, followed by Bonnaroo in June. The announcement comes shortly after the group...
BBC

Rishi Sunak's use of jet for hospital trip defended by No 10

Downing Street has defended Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's use of a jet to visit a hospital as "appropriate" given his busy schedule. His spokesman said flying to Leeds when visiting a healthcare centre was the "most effective use of his time". But critics say Mr Sunak's choice of taxpayer-funded transport...
The Independent

Golden Globes 2023: The Banshees of Inisherin wins Best Picture – Musical or Comedy

The Banshees of Inisherin has won the 2023 Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.The film, directed by Martin McDonagh, was competing in the category against Babylon, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery andTriangle of Sadness.At the start of the evening, Everything Everywhere All at Once had been the bookmakers’ favourite to take home the award, with The Banshees of Inisherin another hotly tipped contender.The Banshees of Inisherin stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as two former friends who abruptly fall out.McDonagh also took home the prize for best screenplay.For...
BBC

Prince Harry's publisher says book sales 'beyond expectations'

The publisher of Prince Harry's controversial memoir says sales have exceeded its "most bullish expectations". Transworld Penguin Random House said Spare was its fastest-selling non-fiction book with sales so far topping 400,000 copies. That includes hardback, audiobook and ebook downloads. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows sold 1.84m units in...

