Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Report: Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane turns down USMNT job
The United States men's national team does not have a head coach currently under contract, but one report suggests that the U.S. Soccer Federation is swinging for the fences as it gears up for the 2026 FIFA men's World Cup. According to French outlet L'Equipe, France legend and former Real...
Diego Simeone ‘to leave Atletico Madrid at end of season’ with club well behind Barcelona and Real Madrid in title race
DIEGO SIMEONE has told Atletico Madrid that he will leave the club at the end of the season, according to reports. The Argentine has brought unprecedented success during his 11-year stay at the club, winning two La Liga titles and reaching two Champions League finals. However, the club have had...
Transfer news LIVE: Joao Felix flies to London for Chelsea move as Inter Miami still want Messi amid PSG extension links
CHELSEA are closing in on the signing of Joao Felix on loan until the end of the season and he has been pictured on his way to London!. The Blues have verbally agreed to sign Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid for the rest of the season. And now,...
Man Utd suffer double blow as Chelsea’s Joao Felix loan transfer sees Atletico Madrid target Memphis Depay
MANCHESTER UNITED could suffer a double blow with Joao Felix's proposed loan to Chelsea leading to Atletico Madrid targeting Memphis Depay. The Red Devils are on a brilliant run and continued their perfect post-World Cup form by beating Everton on Friday. But Erik ten Hag is still hoping to bolster...
New Portugal coach Martínez pledges to talk to Ronaldo
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Former Belgium coach Roberto Martínez was hired to lead Portugal’s national team on Monday and pledged to respect Cristiano Ronaldo’s history with the squad. The Spaniard replaces Fernando Santos, who quit in December after Portugal’s elimination against Morocco in the quarterfinals of...
Yardbarker
Ferran Torres And Stefan Savic Sent Off For Wrestling As Barcelona Win At Atletico Madrid
Barcelona won 1-0 at Atletico Madrid on Sunday night to move three points clear at the top of La Liga. Ousmane Dembele scored the game's only goal midway through the first half when he fired home from 10 yards after excellent build-up play from Gavi and Pedri. Robert Lewandowski missed...
Yardbarker
La Liga: Diego Simeone Reveals How Messi Reminds Him of Diego Maradona
Club football is back in full swing following the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the holiday season is now over. Nonetheless, it isn’t stopping coaches from looking back at what happened in Qatar, as praise for Lionel Messi comes from various coaches. Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone spoke highly...
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo: Al Nassr forward will make debut on 22 January
Cristiano Ronaldo will make his Al Nassr debut on 22 January against Ettifaq, confirmed manager Rudi Garcia. The Portugal forward was unveiled by the Saudi club last week but is suspended after knocking a phone out of a fan's hand following Manchester United's defeat by Everton in April. The 37-year-old...
Man Utd ‘AGREE £3m Wout Weghorst loan transfer with Cristiano Ronaldo domino effect set to hand Besiktas replacement’
MANCHESTER UNITED have reportedly agreed to sign striker Wout Weghorst on loan. The club have been trying to find a new forward since Cristiano Ronaldo left the club. It appears they have found their man after agreeing on a deal with his parent club, Burnley and Besiktas, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.
Ex-Man Utd star Fabio completes Gremio transfer and links up with former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez
FORMER Manchester United defender Fabio da Silva has joined Brazilian side Gremio after leaving French club Nantes. The full-back, 32, who spent six years at Old Trafford alongside his brother Rafael, has penned a two-year deal with the South American outfit. He enjoyed four seasons with Nantes, winning the Coupe...
'Unforgettable': Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti pays tribute to Gareth Bale after his retirement
The former Santiago Bernabeu star has called to an end to his illustrious career which saw him win five Champions Leagues, three LaLigas and three Club World Cups.
Yardbarker
Inter Milan Want To Keep Milan Skriniar Until June Regardless Of If He Pens Contract Extension Or Not, Italian Broadcaster Reports
Inter will keep defender Milan Skriniar until the end of the season regardless of whether or not he extends his contract past the end of June. This according to Italian broadcaster Sky Sport Italia, via FCInter1908, who report that the Nerazzurri would have absolutely no intention of selling the Slovakian in January even if he does not decide to agree a new deal.
‘Enthusiasm and ambition’: Portugal name Roberto Martínez as manager
The former Belgium coach Roberto Martínez has been named as Portugal’s manager and intends to hold talks with Cristiano Ronaldo. Martínez, from Spain, stepped down from the Belgium job after their World Cup group stage exit, saying he had made the decision to end his six-year tenure some time ago and would have left even if they had been crowned champions.
Yardbarker
Ronaldo and Messi to face for final time: PSG confirm clash with Al-Nassr for January 19
Lionel Messi has only recently returned to club action following a long period of celebration with Argentina after becoming a world champion. If he plays in the match, he will likely face newly-signed Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo and, given their ages and respective clubs, it may be the last time the two players meet in a game.
Yardbarker
Liverpool’s Firmino, Gladbach’s Thuram & Barcelona’s Depay On Inter Milan’s Shortlist If Lukaku Loan Not Extended, Italian Media Report
Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino, Borussia Monchengladbach’s Marcus Thuram, and Barcelona’s Memphis Depay could be among Inter’s targets if they do not extend Romelu Lukaku’s loan in the summer. This according to Italian news outlet Gazzetta.it, who report that the Nerazzurri’s Plan A is still to keep...
Yardbarker
Inter Milan Coach Simone Inzaghi: “Not A Great Performance Vs Parma But Kept Our Composure, Denzel Dumfries Knows He Must Improve”
Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi feels that his team never lost their heads in their Coppa Italia win over Parma despite the fact that they were far from playing at their best. Speaking in a press conference after the match, as reported by FCInterNews, the coach praised his players for their composure, and also noted that Denzel Dumfries is aware of the improvements he must make after a subpar performance on the Nerazzurri’s right flank.
Yardbarker
Inter Milan Wingback Matteo Darmian: “Refereeing Error Against Monza Was Significant But We Can’t Dwell On It, Want To Do Well Vs Parma”
Inter wingback Matteo Darmian feels that the Nerazzurri suffered a bad refereeing error in their 2-2 Serie A draw against Monza, but that they cannot afford to dwell on it. Speaking to Italian broadcaster SportMediaset, via FCInterNews, the 33-year-old stressed that the team must focus on the future instead of what’s already in the past, and also noted that they are keen to bounce back with a good display against Parma in the Coppa Italia this week.
Tottenham could face old rival Zlatan Ibrahimovic in Champions League as 41-year-old returns to AC Milan training
AC MILAN striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has returned to training more than one month before their Champions League last-16 first-leg against Tottenham. The 41-year-old has been sidelined since undergoing knee surgery last summer. But after some time in America - which involved training and check-ups as well as a holiday -...
Yardbarker
Stefan De Vrij Reflecting On Inter Milan’s Two-Year Contract Extension Offer With Option Of For A Third Season, Italian Broadcaster Reports
Inter defender Stefan de Vrij is currently reflecting on a contract extension offer from Inter of a new two-year deal containing the option of a further season. This according to Italian broadcaster Sky Sport Italia, via FCInter1908, who report that the 30-year-old is giving consideration to the Nerazzurri’s offer which could potentially become a new three-year contract.
Yardbarker
Carlo Ancelotti set to reach Real Madrid milestone during Valencia match
Wednesday’s Spanish Supercopa semi-final against Valencia will be a momentous occasion for Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti, as he prepares to take charge of his 200th match for the club. Having initially joining the club in the summer of 2013, Ancelotti had a fantastic first season, winning the...
Comments / 0