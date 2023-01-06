ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Sports

Report: Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane turns down USMNT job

The United States men's national team does not have a head coach currently under contract, but one report suggests that the U.S. Soccer Federation is swinging for the fences as it gears up for the 2026 FIFA men's World Cup. According to French outlet L'Equipe, France legend and former Real...
The Associated Press

New Portugal coach Martínez pledges to talk to Ronaldo

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Former Belgium coach Roberto Martínez was hired to lead Portugal’s national team on Monday and pledged to respect Cristiano Ronaldo’s history with the squad. The Spaniard replaces Fernando Santos, who quit in December after Portugal’s elimination against Morocco in the quarterfinals of...
Yardbarker

La Liga: Diego Simeone Reveals How Messi Reminds Him of Diego Maradona

Club football is back in full swing following the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the holiday season is now over. Nonetheless, it isn’t stopping coaches from looking back at what happened in Qatar, as praise for Lionel Messi comes from various coaches. Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone spoke highly...
BBC

Cristiano Ronaldo: Al Nassr forward will make debut on 22 January

Cristiano Ronaldo will make his Al Nassr debut on 22 January against Ettifaq, confirmed manager Rudi Garcia. The Portugal forward was unveiled by the Saudi club last week but is suspended after knocking a phone out of a fan's hand following Manchester United's defeat by Everton in April. The 37-year-old...
Yardbarker

Inter Milan Want To Keep Milan Skriniar Until June Regardless Of If He Pens Contract Extension Or Not, Italian Broadcaster Reports

Inter will keep defender Milan Skriniar until the end of the season regardless of whether or not he extends his contract past the end of June. This according to Italian broadcaster Sky Sport Italia, via FCInter1908, who report that the Nerazzurri would have absolutely no intention of selling the Slovakian in January even if he does not decide to agree a new deal.
The Guardian

‘Enthusiasm and ambition’: Portugal name Roberto Martínez as manager

The former Belgium coach Roberto Martínez has been named as Portugal’s manager and intends to hold talks with Cristiano Ronaldo. Martínez, from Spain, stepped down from the Belgium job after their World Cup group stage exit, saying he had made the decision to end his six-year tenure some time ago and would have left even if they had been crowned champions.
Yardbarker

Ronaldo and Messi to face for final time: PSG confirm clash with Al-Nassr for January 19

Lionel Messi has only recently returned to club action following a long period of celebration with Argentina after becoming a world champion. If he plays in the match, he will likely face newly-signed Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo and, given their ages and respective clubs, it may be the last time the two players meet in a game.
Yardbarker

Inter Milan Coach Simone Inzaghi: “Not A Great Performance Vs Parma But Kept Our Composure, Denzel Dumfries Knows He Must Improve”

Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi feels that his team never lost their heads in their Coppa Italia win over Parma despite the fact that they were far from playing at their best. Speaking in a press conference after the match, as reported by FCInterNews, the coach praised his players for their composure, and also noted that Denzel Dumfries is aware of the improvements he must make after a subpar performance on the Nerazzurri’s right flank.
Yardbarker

Inter Milan Wingback Matteo Darmian: “Refereeing Error Against Monza Was Significant But We Can’t Dwell On It, Want To Do Well Vs Parma”

Inter wingback Matteo Darmian feels that the Nerazzurri suffered a bad refereeing error in their 2-2 Serie A draw against Monza, but that they cannot afford to dwell on it. Speaking to Italian broadcaster SportMediaset, via FCInterNews, the 33-year-old stressed that the team must focus on the future instead of what’s already in the past, and also noted that they are keen to bounce back with a good display against Parma in the Coppa Italia this week.
Yardbarker

Stefan De Vrij Reflecting On Inter Milan’s Two-Year Contract Extension Offer With Option Of For A Third Season, Italian Broadcaster Reports

Inter defender Stefan de Vrij is currently reflecting on a contract extension offer from Inter of a new two-year deal containing the option of a further season. This according to Italian broadcaster Sky Sport Italia, via FCInter1908, who report that the 30-year-old is giving consideration to the Nerazzurri’s offer which could potentially become a new three-year contract.
Yardbarker

Carlo Ancelotti set to reach Real Madrid milestone during Valencia match

Wednesday’s Spanish Supercopa semi-final against Valencia will be a momentous occasion for Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti, as he prepares to take charge of his 200th match for the club. Having initially joining the club in the summer of 2013, Ancelotti had a fantastic first season, winning the...

