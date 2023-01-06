Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi feels that his team never lost their heads in their Coppa Italia win over Parma despite the fact that they were far from playing at their best. Speaking in a press conference after the match, as reported by FCInterNews, the coach praised his players for their composure, and also noted that Denzel Dumfries is aware of the improvements he must make after a subpar performance on the Nerazzurri’s right flank.

4 HOURS AGO