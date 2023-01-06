Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Southeastern Heads to Texas
HAMMOND, LA. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women's basketball team has a two-game Texas trip ahead of them this weekend. The Lady Lions will play Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Thursday night at 5 p.m. in Corpus Christi and UIW Saturday at 1 p.m. in San Antonio. Both games will be...
SLU Adds Bumgarner, Ford for 2023-24
HAMMOND, La. – Meridian Community College duo Noah Bumgarner and Lexton Ford will continue their academic and athletic endeavors as members of the Southeastern Louisiana University men's golf program, SLU head coach Lawrence Allan announced Wednesday. Bumgarner and Ford will join the program for the 2023-24 season. The pair...
League-High Six Named to SLC All-Academic Team
HAMMOND, La. – Six members of the Southland Conference champion Southeastern Louisiana University football team were named to the 2022 Southland Conference Football All-Academic Team announced Wednesday by the league office. Representing Southeastern were tight end Ivan Drobocky, wide receiver Nick Kovacs, offensive lineman John Allen, offensive lineman Dom...
SLU Finishes 12th, 19th in Final FCS Polls
HAMMOND, La. – For the fourth consecutive season, the Southeastern Louisiana University football team finished ranked in the final FCS polls released Monday. SLU is one of three FCS schools to be ranked in the last four final polls, along with the last two national champions – South Dakota State and North Dakota State. The Lions finished 12th in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and were picked 19th in the AFCA FCS Coaches Top 25.
