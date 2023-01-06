ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Onward State

Manny Diaz’s Return Critical For Penn State Football’s Future

Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz has been an understandably attractive candidate for speculation during college football’s coaching carousel period. It appeared Diaz’s future with the Nittany Lions might be in jeopardy, as he has earned looks from other programs such as FAU. Of course, Diaz’s arrival in Happy Valley was predated by his 2021 firing from Miami’s head coaching position, exacerbating concerns about another imminent departure.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
dkpittsburghsports.com

Final rankings: See where Penn State, Pitt land in AP poll

ALTOONA, Pa. -- An 11-2 season and Rose Bowl victory earned Penn State a lofty ranking in the final Associated Press poll of the season, while Pitt pulled off a feat for the first time in 39 years. The Nittany Lions are ranked No. 7 in the AP poll, released...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
dkpittsburghsports.com

Lions getting back key defender, but offensive contributor moving on

ALTOONA, Pa. -- Penn State got some good news and bad news Sunday when it comes to players announcing their future plans. We'll start with the good news. Defensive end Adisa Isaac announced Sunday night that he will return to the Nittany Lions next season. The move was not unexpected, but, still, Isaac waited until nearly a week after the Rose Bowl to confirm his plans.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Penn State president begins 1st full year in office. She deserves a chance to lead. | Opinion

The New Year will usher in change in Pennsylvania. As I prepare to enter my first full year as president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry, the commonwealth’s largest business advocacy organization, I am not alone in this regard. As 2023 dawns, Pennsylvania will have new faces in many critically important roles that will shape our future.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc23.com

More State College Casino Problems

New court filings are continuing the legal battle tied to a proposed casino in Centre County, which some have described as a “three-ring circus” of accusations and denials that may be in the court system for years. Since mid-December, two of the parties involved in the legal dispute...
WTAJ

$1 million lottery raffle ticket sold in Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky person has their hands on a locally-sold ticket worth $1 million from Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle Jan. 7 drawing. The $1 million winning ticket was sold at First Stop Shop located on Union Avenue in Altoona. It was one of four top-prize-winning tickets. The numbers selected […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

‘Serious’ violations found at State College demolition site that killed one, OSHA says

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — In July 2022, a Maryland construction worker was killed after falling from a State College work site. Now, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is proposing fines against the construction company. The Maryland-based construction company, Interior Specialists, Inc., dba ISI Demolition, could potentially face fines […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27 News

Pennsylvania DEP declares Code Orange for multiple Midstate counties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter for Wednesday, Jan. 11, in multiple Midstate counties. Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties are included in the Code Orange Air Quality Action Day. Orange air quality represents unhealthy pollution levels […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Liquor Control cites local business for violations

Williamsport, Pa. — Liquor Control Enforcement officers issued 22 warning letters and 7 violations to restaurants, convenience stores, and fire companies over alleged liquor law infractions recently. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement released its list of citations last week that included the following: Clinton County • Keystone Hotel, Renovo: Aug. 1-2,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
wvia.org

New Central PA highway halfway complete

A 13-mile highway decades in the making is expected to be finished by 2027. The Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project is also expected to reduce traffic delays and improve access to several tourism and recreational destinations, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. The project recently received a $69 million grant from the department.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

9-hour police standoff closes roadway in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State and local law enforcement were sent to a home in Clearfield after a reported domestic disturbance turned into a nine-hour standoff with man holding a gun. Police activity was initially reported by 511PA on Route 322 westbound at Flegal Road on the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 7. Flegal Road […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

5 blighted buildings to be demolished in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County will be completing five demolitions of blighted structures throughout the County. The demolitions are fully funded through Act 152. The second of the five structures were demolished on Monday, January 9th at 409 Church Street, Gallitzin Borough. The Redevelopment Authority signed a contract with […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA

