SIUE and SIU School of Law Team Up to Offer Students Joint Law, MPA Program
EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and the Southern Illinois University School of Law have joined to offer a JD/MPA program, which allows students to earn both degrees simultaneously with fewer courses, in turn providing enhanced career opportunities for leadership in public agencies and other fields.
Local Entrepreneur and SBDC Client Makes Cover of St. Louis Small Business Monthly
EDWARDSVILLE - AIllinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for the Metro East at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville client and local entrepreneur, with a passion for serving her community and helping others, has been featured as the cover photo in the St. Louis Small Business Monthly (SBM) newsletter for the December 2022 edition.
Illinois RiverWatch Hosting Mussel Film Premiere
EAST ALTON – Illinois RiverWatch will be premiering their film "Biodiversity of Freshwater Mussels: Community Science in Action" along with a short presentation highlighting community science during the next National Great Rivers Research and Education Center's Neighbor Nights event, Jan. 17.
Tuesday Sports Roundup: Tigers Win Thriller Over Maroons, Flyers' Rich Shines Once Again
Kris Crosby hit a putback of a missed shot right before the buzzer to give Edwardsville a dramatic win over the Maroons at the West gym. West led after the first quarter
Minor Wins OVC Player and Newcomer of the Week
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – SIUE men's basketball sophomore guard has been selected as the Ohio Valley Conference Player and Newcomer of the Week Monday.
Father McGivney Catholic High School First Semester Honor Roll For The 2022-2023 School Year
GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney Catholic High School announced their first-semester honor roll. High Honor Roll is a weighted GPA of 3.60 and above. Honor Roll is a weighted GPA of 3.0-3.59.
Cougars Drop Saturday Night Contest to Screaming Eagles
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Sophomore guard Sofie Lowis tied a career high in scoring with 22 points, but Southern Indiana took the lead two minutes into the contest and never looked back, downing the Cougars 79-59 on Saturday night at Screaming Eagles Arena.
Outlaw Frank James born in Missouri Missouri
Franklin James, the lesser-known older brother of Jesse, is born in Clay County, Missouri. Frank and Jesse James were both legends in their own time, though Jesse is better remembered today because of his more dramatically violent death. The two Missouri brothers drifted into a life of crime after serving in Confederate guerilla forces during the Civil War. They began robbing banks in 1866, and their bold and impudent style won them a good measure of popular admiration. Once Jesse stopped to tell a crowd of townspeople gathered for a political speech that he thought something might be wrong at the bank he and Frank had just robbed. On another occasion, they staged an audacious hold-up of a Kansas City fair box office in the middle of a crowd of 10,000 people.
Edwardsville Weekend Sports Roundup: Lady Tigers Lose By 3, Osborn Wins Twice In Swimming, Wrestlers Compete At Cheesehead
In the opening game of the St. Joseph's Shootout in suburban St. Louis, the host Angels held off Edwardsville in a closely-contested game. Emerson Weller led the Tigers with 16 points, while Zay Hoover added 12 points.
Victor E. Peralez Sr.
Victor E. Peralez Sr., 61, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 5:35 a.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. He was born March 4, 1961, in Hidalgo County, Texas, a son of the late Victor U. Peralez and the late Luisa (Mendoza) Lix. He married Sherry E. (Staton) Peralez on August 8, 1981, in Granite City and she survives. The United States veteran proudly served his country with the Marine Corps. Victor retired from the south leak dept. as a foreman from Spire inc. on January 21st, 2021, after 35 years of dedicated service with Laclede Gas (Spire Inc.). He enjoyed shooting pool with many leagues throughout the area. He cherished spending time with his grandchildren and had a love for his great danes, Romeo, Juliette, Lily, Baloo, and Brick. He enjoyed his days of riding his bike and taking his "kids'' to the levee. In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by two sons, Kevin M. (Stephanie) Peralez of Tennessee and Victor E. (Brandy) Peralez Jr. of Texas; his former daughter-in-law, Lindsay (Alex) Doolittle; twelve grandchildren, Victor Peralez III, Alex Peralez, Abigail Doolittle, Katelyn Doolittle, Phoenix Peralez, Tegan Peralez, Luna Peralez, Emily LeGrand, Andrew LeGrand, Katelynn Peralez, Kayden Peralez, and Dominic Peralez; a sister, Tish (Craig) Bolt of Arizona; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jerry and Elaine Staton Sr. of Granite City; brother-in-law, Jerry Staton Jr. of Granite City; nieces; nephews; other extended family and many friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Rosa Toussaint and Rebecca Oropeza.
Monday Sports Roundup: Jersey, Marquette, McGivney Basketball Girls Capture Wins
Three players scored in double figures as Jersey won over Gillespie at Havens Gym. The teams were tied after the first quarter 16-16, with the Panthers going ahead 40-22 at halftime.
Amy Elik Sworn in for Second Term as State Representative
SPRINGFIELD - Today State Representative Amy Elik (R-Alton) was officially sworn in for a second term as the State Representative for District 111 in the 103rd General Assembly. Elik was reelected in the 2022 General Election. "I want to express my deep gratitude to the people of the 111th district
JoAnn Catherine Eppel
JoAnn Catherine Eppel, 88, died at 4:20 a.m. Monday, January 9, 2023, at Jerseyville Manor. Born September 10, 1934, in Alton, she was the daughter of William B. and Evelyn M. (Dougherty) Leonard. JoAnn worked for Illinois Bell and then for the Alton School District as a secretary at Central Junior High. She retired as a secretary from the Catholic Children’s Home in Alton. After retiring she moved to Frisco, TX to be with her daughter and grandchildren. In 2017, she moved back to Illinois to be with her two oldest sons and daughters-in-law, and grandchildren. She enjoyed spending summers in Canada with her friends, Jim and Emily Wigger. She loved knitting and bridge club. Surviving are her four children, Robert Eppel (Sue) of Godfrey, James Eppel (Patty) of Godfrey, Jane Cannon (Scott) of Frisco, TX, and David Eppel (Brehane) of Cartersville, GA, and six grandchildren, Mitchell and Josie Murphy, Jacob and Sophia Eppel, Gretchen and Meilin Eppel and many beloved nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Angie Eppel, and a sister, Judith Wisnasky. Per JoAnn’s wishes, she will be cremated with a private graveside service held at a later date. Those wishing to honor JoAnn’s memory may make donations to the 5A’s Animal Shelter. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Edwardsville School District 7 Board Of Education Approves April Bond Referendum
During a Monday, Jan. 10, 2023, special meeting, the Board of Education voted unanimously to put a $100 million zero-tax-rate change bond referendum on April 4, 2023, ballot, aimed at improving school safety and the infrastructure of District 7 buildings. If the referendum is approved by voters in April, District
Potential Threat at Edwardsville High School Investigated by Police, Subject Quickly Located
EDWARDSVILLE - Tuesday afternoon, Edwardsville High School received an anonymous email tip regarding a possible threat of a school shooting at the school. "We promptly began working with our School Resource Officer, Sgt. Matt Evers, and the Edwardsville Police Department, who investigated the threat," Edwardsville School District 7 Superintendent Dr. Patrick Shelton said. "The subject of the potential threat was quickly identified and located. It was determined that there was no imminent threat to any of our students.
Bertha Gifford: Missouri’s first female serial killer
Bertha Gifford was a serial murderer who killed people in Missouri in the early 1900s. She is thought to have poisoned at least 17 people, some of whom were children, over a number of years.
Jeanette Medlock
Jeanette Medlock, 85, died at 6:58 p.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023, at her daughter’s house surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 28, 1937, in Alton the daughter of the late Arthur and Adelaide (Stutz) Brooks. She worked as a clerical administrator for several automotive dealerships. On November 12, 1955, she married John Medlock and he preceded her in death on March 10, 2021. Surviving are her children, Susan Means (Kevin) of Brighton, Matthew Medlock (Karen) of Godfrey, Cindy Korte (Jeff) of Brighton, Mark Medlock (Peggy Lyons) of Brighton and Christopher Medlock of Alton, eleven grandchildren, Jason Means, Jennifer Zimmerman (Sean), Deanna Means, Clarissa Means, Michael Means, Nathan Medlock (Theresa), Bradley Medlock (Baylee), Liz Springman (Mike), Justin Means (Apyrl), Ryan Medlock, Brandon Medlock and Kami Means, sixteen great grandchildren, Brittany Dorris (Austin), Taylor Means (Chris), Shelby Means, Mikala Means, Jana Pena (Mario), Katie Zimmerman, Ethan Medlock, Kaylee Medlock, Jillian Krewson, Ashton Springman, Tyler Springman, Parker Springman, Aeyln Means, Brandon and Derek, Dylan Wiseman, Zoey Medlock and Liam Medlock, ten great great grandchildren, Levi Dorris, Evelynn Dorris, Amelia Pena, Milo Pena, Oliver M., Oliver T., Lincoln, Tate, Adelaide, Charlotte Medlock, and one brother, William Robert Brooks (Peggy) of Alton, dear life long friend, Ronnie Reynolds and dear friend, Patti Roberts, and one Brother in law, Charlie Tague and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, LeRoy and Fritz, one sister, Mary Jo, and one sister-in-law, Loretta Tague. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Deacon Bill Kessler will officiate. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Additional information and an online guestbook may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Powerball $92 million jackpot claimed in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After more than a month of waiting, a winning Powerball jackpot prize has been claimed by a local Kansas resident. The Kansas Lottery said that a person living in Johnson County claimed the ticket anonymously. The winner waited 47 days to claim the prize money after the $92,900,000 jackpot was hit
Kansas City man arrested for suspected 2014 homicide
LANSING, Kan. (KAKE) – Following an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Kansas City Missouri Police Department, a Kansas City man has been arrested for the suspected 2014 murder of a 16-year-old girl. On Friday, Jan. 6, 38-year-old Billy I. Dupree of Kansas City, Kansas,
Family reacts after charges filed in Kansas City, Kansas, teen’s 2014 killing
Charges have been filed in the case of 16-year-old Deleisha Kelley, who was killed and then dumped on the Missouri side of the state line.
