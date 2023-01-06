ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BCSD School Climate Survey for Parents

A positive school climate helps people feel socially, emotionally and physically safe in schools. To ensure the district is aligning its priorities, staff and resources to meet the needs of our school community, the Bethlehem Central School District is conducting its School Climate Survey for students, staff and parents over the next 10 days.

