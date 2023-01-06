ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Next weather maker pulls spring warmth & wind into the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - January is off to the third warmest start the Brazos Valley has experienced in 141 years of record keeping. Each and every one of the first nine days of the year has ended with an afternoon temperature anywhere from 8° to 18° above average. Tuesday and Wednesday will add to that warmth when spring-like temperatures, wind, and humidity once again fill in from the south.
Try a Monterey Omelette for the new year at Another Broken Egg

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Those still working on healthier habits for the new year will have no problem keeping them up with meals from Another Broken Egg. Their sensible options include the Monterey Omelette which is tasty and can keep you on the right track. Co-Owner Tap Bentz says this...
BCS shelters offer New Year adoption specials

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - New year, new fur baby? Those looking for a furry friend can take advantage of the discounted rates at Aggieland Humane Society and the Bryan Animal Center. Aggieland Humane’s New Year Special started on Monday and will last until Saturday, Jan. 14. All dogs adopted during...
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home situated on nearly 11 acres of land in Bryan. You can enjoy sitting on your front porch looking out over...
Enjoy ‘Dry January’ with delicious non-alcoholic options

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One way many around the U.S. are embracing a fresh start this year is by participating in “Dry January.” It’s a time for people to step away from alcohol after the holiday season. Along with the challenge serving as a detox, research shows...
Annual ‘Go Texan’ auction to raise money for graduating seniors

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Since 1973, Brazos County Go Texan has raised scholarships and endowments for local youth to attend the college of their choice. This year is no different. The annual Brazos County Go Texan Dance and Auction is happening on Saturday, January 21 at the Brazos Center. Together...
American Red Cross encourages blood donations for National Donor Month

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - During the wintertime the American Red Cross says blood and platelet donations decline across the country. National Blood Donor Month encourages people to donate blood and save a life. Executive Director Jennifer Young says at the American Red Cross says a blood donation takes about eight...
Annual Luckey’s Rod Run draws hundreds of classic car lovers to B/CS

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Classic car lovers from across the Lone Star State rolled into Bryan-College Station for fun and fellowship on Sunday. More than 100 classic cars, trucks, and hotrods were on hand in the parking lot of J Cody’s Steak and Barbecue as well as the surrounding lots for the event which has become a January tradition.
Empowering first-time moms with the help of Texas A&M School of Nursing

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Empowering vulnerable, first-time moms to transform their lives and create better futures for themselves and their babies is at the heart of the Nurse-Family Partnership. Specially trained registered nurses support first-time mothers through regularly scheduled home visits with moms-to-be, starting early in the pregnancy and continuing...
College Station host innagural Fit Fest

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - With a new year comes new fitness goals, and the city of College Station wants to help the community start 2023 strong. The inaugural “Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Fit Fest” was held on Saturday at the Lincoln Recreation Center. The Lincoln...
Loved ones of Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang gather for memorial service

FLOWER MOUND, Texas - A memorial service was held for Texas A&M University student Tanner Hoang. Family, friends and fellow students gathered virtually and in person for a celebration of life service in Flower Mound Saturday morning, two weeks after searchers found Hoang's body in West Austin on Christmas Eve. Hoang had been reported missing a week earlier.
Rudder Rangers beats College Station 69-60

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers (21-4, 3-1) beat College Station (16-10, 1-3) 69-60 Tuesday night at The Armory. Kevin Holmes led the Rangers with 27 points, while Kentun King added 18 and Jaquicse Martin tossed in 10. College Station got 17 points each from Willie Everline and Grayson...
Book named Texas A&M Ventures GM

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Seasoned sports marketer Erik Book has been promoted by LEARFIELD to serve as general manager for Texas A&M Ventures, its local team dedicated entirely to the Aggies. Book joined Texas A&M Ventures as director of business development in November 2018 to lead sales efforts, which...
Boys & Girls Club to host golf tournament and tee-off party

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s almost time for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley’s 32nd annual Legends & Letterman Golf Tournament. The two-day event begins with a Tee-Off party with dueling piano entertainment hosted at Hurricane Harry’s on Sunday, March 26 from 6 to 9 p.m.
