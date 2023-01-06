Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Keep your houseplants fresh, vibrant for National Houseplant Appreciation Day
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On National Houseplant Appreciation Day, with that the Three talks to plant shop owner Bree Fraisier about how to keep your plants healthy, and the benefits of having one. Fraisier says if you are buying a plant for the first time, pick the right pot. She...
KBTX.com
Next weather maker pulls spring warmth & wind into the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - January is off to the third warmest start the Brazos Valley has experienced in 141 years of record keeping. Each and every one of the first nine days of the year has ended with an afternoon temperature anywhere from 8° to 18° above average. Tuesday and Wednesday will add to that warmth when spring-like temperatures, wind, and humidity once again fill in from the south.
KBTX.com
Try a Monterey Omelette for the new year at Another Broken Egg
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Those still working on healthier habits for the new year will have no problem keeping them up with meals from Another Broken Egg. Their sensible options include the Monterey Omelette which is tasty and can keep you on the right track. Co-Owner Tap Bentz says this...
KBTX.com
BCS shelters offer New Year adoption specials
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - New year, new fur baby? Those looking for a furry friend can take advantage of the discounted rates at Aggieland Humane Society and the Bryan Animal Center. Aggieland Humane’s New Year Special started on Monday and will last until Saturday, Jan. 14. All dogs adopted during...
KBTX.com
Get a jump start on wedding planning at the 32nd Annual Spring Wedding Show & Benefit
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Wedding Association of the Brazos Valley wants to make sure engaged couples are ready for their big day with a one-stop shop. The 2023 Spring Wedding Show & Benefit will take place at the Brazos County Expo Complex on February 26 from 12-4 p.m. Meet local...
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home situated on nearly 11 acres of land in Bryan. You can enjoy sitting on your front porch looking out over...
KTRE
Texas A&M horticulturist gives advice for freeze-damaged plants
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KLTV) - As temperatures warm, East Texans are still seeing the effects of a brutal December hard freeze that extensively damaged plants. One expert is saying we must resist the urge to prune back damaged plants, for their own good. Few plants were spared from the Christmas...
KBTX.com
Enjoy ‘Dry January’ with delicious non-alcoholic options
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One way many around the U.S. are embracing a fresh start this year is by participating in “Dry January.” It’s a time for people to step away from alcohol after the holiday season. Along with the challenge serving as a detox, research shows...
KBTX.com
Annual ‘Go Texan’ auction to raise money for graduating seniors
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Since 1973, Brazos County Go Texan has raised scholarships and endowments for local youth to attend the college of their choice. This year is no different. The annual Brazos County Go Texan Dance and Auction is happening on Saturday, January 21 at the Brazos Center. Together...
KBTX.com
American Red Cross encourages blood donations for National Donor Month
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - During the wintertime the American Red Cross says blood and platelet donations decline across the country. National Blood Donor Month encourages people to donate blood and save a life. Executive Director Jennifer Young says at the American Red Cross says a blood donation takes about eight...
KBTX.com
Annual Luckey’s Rod Run draws hundreds of classic car lovers to B/CS
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Classic car lovers from across the Lone Star State rolled into Bryan-College Station for fun and fellowship on Sunday. More than 100 classic cars, trucks, and hotrods were on hand in the parking lot of J Cody’s Steak and Barbecue as well as the surrounding lots for the event which has become a January tradition.
KBTX.com
Empowering first-time moms with the help of Texas A&M School of Nursing
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Empowering vulnerable, first-time moms to transform their lives and create better futures for themselves and their babies is at the heart of the Nurse-Family Partnership. Specially trained registered nurses support first-time mothers through regularly scheduled home visits with moms-to-be, starting early in the pregnancy and continuing...
KBTX.com
College Station host innagural Fit Fest
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - With a new year comes new fitness goals, and the city of College Station wants to help the community start 2023 strong. The inaugural “Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Fit Fest” was held on Saturday at the Lincoln Recreation Center. The Lincoln...
KHOU
Hail coming down in Huntsville, Texas (1/7/23)
This video was sent to us through the Near Me feature of our app, showing hail in Huntsville. (Credit: Jason Hill)
fox7austin.com
Loved ones of Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang gather for memorial service
FLOWER MOUND, Texas - A memorial service was held for Texas A&M University student Tanner Hoang. Family, friends and fellow students gathered virtually and in person for a celebration of life service in Flower Mound Saturday morning, two weeks after searchers found Hoang's body in West Austin on Christmas Eve. Hoang had been reported missing a week earlier.
KBTX.com
Rudder Rangers beats College Station 69-60
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers (21-4, 3-1) beat College Station (16-10, 1-3) 69-60 Tuesday night at The Armory. Kevin Holmes led the Rangers with 27 points, while Kentun King added 18 and Jaquicse Martin tossed in 10. College Station got 17 points each from Willie Everline and Grayson...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M hosts special guest for Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M announced Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter, Dr. Bernice A. King, is speaking at the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast this year. She is also the C.E.O of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change, also known...
KBTX.com
Book named Texas A&M Ventures GM
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Seasoned sports marketer Erik Book has been promoted by LEARFIELD to serve as general manager for Texas A&M Ventures, its local team dedicated entirely to the Aggies. Book joined Texas A&M Ventures as director of business development in November 2018 to lead sales efforts, which...
KBTX.com
City of Bryan, firefighters union close to reaching agreement after months of negotiations
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The City of Bryan and the Bryan Firefighters Association is close to a consensus on its Meet and Confer Agreement. The Bryan City Council is set to meet Tuesday to approve the agreement after several months of negotiations stalled out due to concerns city leaders said could put the safety of residents at risk.
KBTX.com
Boys & Girls Club to host golf tournament and tee-off party
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s almost time for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley’s 32nd annual Legends & Letterman Golf Tournament. The two-day event begins with a Tee-Off party with dueling piano entertainment hosted at Hurricane Harry’s on Sunday, March 26 from 6 to 9 p.m.
