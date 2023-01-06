Read full article on original website
So, What Exactly Is Jaywalking, And Is It Illegal In Illinois?
For an expression that's been around since way back in 1910, it's somewhat odd that many of us have no idea what the word jaywalking actually means. It's not like you could get ticketed, fined, or even potentially arrested for it, right?. Actually, you could have one of those penalties...
Can I legally carry a knife in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois law says certain blades, like switchblades or automatic blades, are illegal to own, manufacture, or sell, but other knives which are legal to carry can be illegal in certain circumstances. Automatic Blade knives are defined as knives in which the blade ejects by a press button or switch release. These […]
Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Riding in the bed of a pickup truck may be a liberating feeling, but is it legal in Illinois? While there are no laws that specifically prohibit passengers from riding in the cargo area, the Illinois Vehicle Code requires that all passengers wear seatbelts, which means the answer is: no, you […]
Understanding the Legality of Sleeping in Your Car in Illinois
Sleeping in your car is a common practice for travelers, shift workers, and homeless individuals alike. However, it's important to be aware of the laws surrounding this practice, especially if you plan on doing it in the state of Illinois. According to Illinois state law, it is generally legal to...
Illinois Cops Arrested ‘The Worst Drunk Driver Ever’ 11 Kids, Bottle of Crown
This MOMMY has been labeled by Illinois police, "the worst drunk driving arrest ever." NYPOST. When Illinois Police arrested Tasha Schleicher back in 2018, it came with it's own label...and this wasn't a label to be proud of. Young exhausted wasted woman waking up suffering headache and hangover after drinking...
Car Anti-Theft Device From 1990s Is Making Huge Comeback In IL
It's probably been many years since you've seen "The Club" on a vehicle but don't be surprised if you see them start popping up all over Illinois. One of my favorite types of television commercials from back in the day is the one you can only get the merchandise through the special phone number shown during the advertisement. They're known as "As Seen On TV" products. Nowadays, some stores even have a display featuring those items. There were legendary inventions including The Clapper and Chia Pet. My favorite is The Club which was popular in the 1990s.
In 2019 Wisconsin Was 5th For DUI’s, But in 2023, OH MY!!!
Back in 2019, Wisconsin ranked 5th in the country for DUI arrests...wow! Here we are at the start of 2023, and their NEW ranking will blow your mind. NBC15. This is something that really made me scratch my head. Let's start a few years back, in 2019. This study looked at the worst driving behaviors in the nation. They covered all the bases and compiled info from all of the state's transportation departments, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and National Safety Council.
KFVS12
New bill aimed at getting more bus drivers in Illinois
VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Getting kids safely to school often means depending on the skills of the bus driver picking them up. However, many states are struggling to get drivers in seats. Now, Illinois lawmakers are tackling that problem. “If they implement this, it will help us greatly, in opening...
espnquadcities.com
Illinois’s Smallest Town Has A Population Of Under 15 People
Illinois might have a bustling metropolis with Chicago but it also has a tiny town too. I don't know if I could particularly deal with seeing the same small handful of people day in and day out but it seems like that's the sum of it for one town in Illinois. The town is still an incorporated actual town.
Here's Why Flags in Illinois Are Flying at Half-Staff
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has decreed that all individuals and entities covered by the state’s Flag Display Act are to fly flags at half-staff in honor of a downstate fire chief who passed away last week. According to the proclamation, flags were to be lowered to honor Maroa Fire...
Illinois Woman Put Dog Poop On Neighbor’s Porch To Teach A Lesson
A fight between a pair of neighbors in Illinois turns crappy. Many Neighbors In Illinois Aren't Friendly Anymore. I remember growing up in the suburbs. Everyone in my neighborhood knew each and got along. There were many block parties and other fun activities on our street. If there were any issues between people they could easily just work it out.
What Assault Weapons Ban Could Mean For Illinois Gun Owners
A proposed law in the state of Illinois (House Bill 5471) would make changes to current laws related to firearms and gun violence. If passed, it would give more responsibilities to the Illinois State Police to investigate illegal firearms trafficking, as well as human trafficking and illegal drug trafficking. But...
18 Drive-In Movie Theaters in Missouri & Illinois Opening in 2023
I am an unapologetic fan of drive-in movie theaters. I miss the days when they were a common part of our communities. But, I'm realistic and understand not many have survived. That being said, here are the Missouri and Illinois drive-in movie theaters that appear to have plans to open in 2023.
KWQC
Latest drought conditions across Iowa and Illinois
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Has the recent snow affected drought conditions across eastern Iowa and western Illinois? Not necessarily. The “atmospheric river” impacting portions of California is bringing the state flooding rains and heavy snow. The drought in California is in the “severe” to “extreme” category.
When will I receive money from Illinois’ Snapchat lawsuit settlement?
ILLINOIS (WTVO) — Illinois residents expecting to receive settlement money from a class-action lawsuit against Snapchat could begin receiving payments within 30 days. According to WMAQ, the plaintiff’s law firm confirmed the timetable for fund distribution. The Snapchat lawsuit is similar to previous class-action suits against Facebook and Google, alleging the social media app violated the Illinois Biometric […]
What age is it legal for a child to babysit in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — When parents want to have a night out, they may be wondering at what age can one child be left alone to babysit a younger sibling? Illinois has some of the strictest laws in the nation when it comes to legally leaving a child home alone, but a new bill in […]
Motley marijuana laws drive consumers – and revenue – across state lines
SOUTH BELOIT, Illinois — Less than half a mile south of the Wisconsin border in Illinois, the Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary bustles with activity. Cars with license plates from Wisconsin, Minnesota and other pot-banning states slide in and out of the shop’s expansive parking lot. The bright and airy retail store is an easy hop off […] The post Motley marijuana laws drive consumers – and revenue – across state lines appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Which Central Illinois town is the ‘lightning capital’ for Illinois?
Four Corners, Florida, an area just a few miles to the south and west of Orlando, was found to have the highest lightning strike density of anywhere in the entire U.S.
Hunters asked to donate deer for residents in need
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Hunters still have time to donate a deer to an Illinois program aimed at getting the meat to residents in need. With the 2022-2023 hunting season coming to an end on January 15, the Illinois Extension is reminding hunters they still have time to make a donation. Deer that are donated […]
KMOV
Wrong way driver causes crash and shuts down traffic on I-64 in O’Fallon, Ill.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A wrong way driver crash shut down westbound 64 near O’Fallon, Illinois for almost two hours last night. The Illinois State Police responded to a call for an accident with rollover just after 9:45 p.m. There troopers found one vehicle still on the roadway and another in a ditch.
