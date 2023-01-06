Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RockfordTed RiversRockford, IL
57-Year-Old Jeep Factory Indefinitely Closing in 2023. Cherokee Model Reportedly May Be Discontinued.Joel EisenbergBelvidere, IL
River ice jams are possible across parts of Northern Illinois following the cold surgeLimitless Production Group LLCIllinois State
Rockford churches bless the Rock River
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford area churches came together Sunday afternoon to bless the Rock River. The event has been put on by Christ the Savior Orthodox Church and Saints Constantine and Helen Orthodox Church for the past 10 years. “As a young priest, about 10 years ago, I remember seeing these photos in Orthodox […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Avoid the area, Accident on the East side.
Sources are reporting an automobile accident. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident near this location. Unconfirmed reports are saying that it appears that at least one person is reporting injuries. It is unknown on the severity of the injuries at this time.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Scene on a local highway, Expect possible delays
Sources are reporting a scene. Reports a vehicle that was fully engulfed. Some reports are saying this may have been the result from an accident. Avoid the area.
rockrivercurrent.com
Galaxy Hair Studio to move from Roscoe to downtown Rockford
ROCKFORD — A new hair studio with stylist suites and a spa is coming to downtown, but not in the space where coming soon signs have hung for more than a month. Signs for Galaxy Hair Studio have hung at 333 E. State St. since the lead-up to Stroll on State in late November, and the studio had announced on social media it would be moving there. However, owner Michelle Waller said the deal for that space fell through, and she has a new location nearby in downtown that she will announce soon.
Rockford’s first abortion clinic in 11 years opens on Auburn Street
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Family Planning Center has officially opened for business, becoming the first abortion clinic in the city since 2012. It will give women in the stateline another option for medical care, but not everyone agrees with its message. Protestors were outside of the building on Monday. Administrators are glad to […]
WIFR
Rockford home suffers $60k in damages following fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Sunday morning fire leaves a Rockford home with around $60,000 dollars in damages. Rockford fire crews worked just after 9 a.m. Sunday to tame the flames of a house fire in the 600 block of Island Ave. According to a press release, the fire took around 15 to 20 minutes to put out.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Rockford
Rockford might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Rockford.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Shooting On The West Side
Sources are reporting a shooting incident on the West side. It happened around 3 pm near the area of State and Pierpont. Approx. 6 shots were fired in the area. There are reports of a possible shooting victim.
Rockford house goes up in flames
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford house went up in flames Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to a house in the 600 block of Island Avenue around 9:02 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. They found smoke showing from the residence when they arrived. All occupants were out of the home. Units deployed a hose […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Armed Robbery Reported At Park District Attraction
We received reports of a possible armed robbery at a local park district attraction. It happened yesterday afternoon at 711 N Main Street, the location of the Discovery Center Museum, Riverfront Museum Park and the Rockford Art Museum. No information has been released.
Former Pretzels Vandenburgh, McShane had a big weekend
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –This past weekend was a big one for a pair of former Freeport Pretzels Zeke Vandenburgh and Steve McShane. Vandenburgh won the Buck Buchanan Award at the top defensive college football player in the nation for FCS. He was named the winner Saturday night at the FCS Awards Banquet in Frisco, Texas. […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Another Bad Accident In Rockford. Extrication Required
At approximately 8:45 this evening emergency personnel were called to the area of W Whitman Street and N Main Street for a auto accident with extrication. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time as there was no transport to the hospital. Avoid the area.
SUV crashes into Ogle County Brewery, no injuries reported
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — An Ford SUV crashed through the front windows of the Ogle County Brewery after a traffic crash Sunday, but no one was harmed. According to the Oregon Police Department, at approximately 12:50 p.m., a 2012 Toyota driven by Kim Risley, 70, of Rockford, ran a red light and collided with a […]
Pickup truck driver crosses center line, kills woman in Rockford crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman was killed Friday after her car was hit by a pickup truck that crossed the center line, authorities said. According to the Rockford Police Department, the crash happened at 6:15 p.m. at Springfield Avenue and Safford Road. Police said the pickup was driven by a 32-year-old man, but his […]
MyStateline.com
Mr. C’s Family Restaurant strives for Stateline’s Best Soup
If you’re familiar with Rockford, you’re probably familiar with Mr. C’s Family Restaurant. Mr. C’s has been locally owned and open for over 20 years. They use homemade fresh ingredients and Mr. C himself; John Conforti is letting everyone know why he thinks he has the Stateline’s Best Soup. The soup at Mr. C’s is offered all year round and Mr. C’s fans just can’t get enough. You can vote for the Stateline’s Best Soup once an hour, every hour on each device until 12pm on January 10th here.
10 Richest Cities in Illinois Includes One an Hour From Rockford
Here's a list of the Top 10 Richest Cities in Illinois. One of them isn't that far from Rockford...Maybe they can share the wealth!. So what makes a city in Illinois, "rich" anyway? I've been through many cities and towns in this state, where I drove through a downtown or found myself on a stretch of road that you think, "this is the good side of town."
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting a potentially dangerous situation on the East side. Rockford PD again have chosen to NOT inform the community…
Sources are reporting a potentially dangerous situation on the East side. Reports of numerous police and possibly the SWAT team. just North of Swedish American. Unknown what is going on. Rockford PD again, have chosen to remain SILENT on this potentially dangerous situation.
Plug Your Nose: 5 of the Stinkiest Places in Northern Illinois
Ah, Northern Illinois - an area that is known for its rich history, diverse culture, and unfortunately, some seriously foul odors. From the putrid scent of the Rock River to the nauseating stench of the local landfill, there are plenty of places in the area that will make your nose wrinkle in disgust.
Is a new cannabis dispensary coming to Belvidere?
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Heartland Leaf, a Highland Park-based marijuana dispensary, could be opening a location near the planned 43-acre gas station and truck stop near I-90 in Belvidere. The company has submitted an application to the Belvidere Planning and Zoning Commission for a structure to be built at 1874 Crystal Parkway. The committee will […]
MyStateline.com
Police find teen lying in Rockford road after Friday morning shooting
Rockford Police say officers found a 17-year-old boy lying in the street after being shot in the torso early Friday morning. Police find teen lying in Rockford road after Friday …. Rockford Police say officers found a 17-year-old boy lying in the street after being shot in the torso early...
