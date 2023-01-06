How about letting the high schools’ art departments have a design contest, or local artists meet with block or brick masons to make a design that represent a theme that the Commissioners and public agree upon. My ideas may include a fountain with lighting and a shrimp boat or manatee, perhaps a fountain with a bronze pirate on top, all lit up- and put the Rotary, Eight Flags, and any others’ small signs to go in the center of the stucco sign proposed, or colorful glass mosaics, even an old Florida theme. The branding of our community and first impression signage should be awesome. If the money is there to do it- let’s do it! If not, let’s raise it. A “Design Our Sign” Contest would be such a fun thing, and could be voted on and decided and announced at Shrimp Festival!! 😌😍
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
