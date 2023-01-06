Read full article on original website
I dont think the women are exactly lonely. Because most have good jobs and provide for themselves. And while they may enjoy a great time every now and again. Most dont want the hassle of commitments and family.
Hypocrisy Reigns as Sources Confirm Biden Had Classified Documents Stashed in a Private Office for YearsThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Sicknick's wrongful death claim against Trump is the most severe allegation to dateVictorWashington, DC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
President Biden’s Classified Docs Problem- How Bad is it?Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
fox5dc.com
Is D.C. the loneliest city?
More than 35 million Americans are one-person households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. And Washington, D.C. tops the list with the most people who live alone. So, what do D.C. residents think?
D.C.’s New Attorney General On Crime, The Commanders, And Co-Existing With The Mayor
Brian Schwalb is the District’s second elected attorney general. It’s been a week since D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb came into office, and by his own admission it’s been a whirlwind to get up to speed on all the work the hundreds of attorneys in the office do in representing both the city and the public interest in court. We recently sat down with Schwalb to talk about his priorities, his view of the office he now occupies, and his relationship with Mayor Muriel Bowser. Portions of the conversation, which have been lightly edited for clarity, are included below.
D.C.'s mayor has a plan to boost the city's population
Data: U.S. Census Bureau and Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments. Chart: Alice Feng/AxiosIn the heyday of 2010s boomtown D.C., it was projected that the city would hit 1 million residents by 2045. Reality check: Those days of rapid growth are long gone. The District’s population rise was already slowing before the pandemic made it worse. Driving the news: Mayor Muriel Bowser released a five-year “comeback plan" Monday, seeking to revive that decade of growth. The plan includes incentives for converting offices into apartments and creating more jobs. The overall goal: Hang on to D.C.’s current 671,000 residents and grow the...
fox5dc.com
Virginia 5th highest moved-to state in 2022, according to U-Haul
WASHINGTON - Virginia came in at number five on U-Haul's Growth Index for 2022. According to U-Haul data, Virginia is the fifth-highest one-way destination for U-Haul customers in 2022. Texas, Florida and the Carolinas ranked ahead of Virginia. Virginia climbed up 26 spots from its 2021 ranking. "We still have...
Bowser Sets Goal Of Increasing D.C.’s Population And Black Incomes Over Next Five Years
Mayor Muriel Bowser on Monday outlined an ambitious plan to increase D.C.’s population by some 55,000 residents, grow the median income of Black households by $25,000, and put almost all residents east of the Anacostia River within a mile of a grocery store within the next five years. The...
Mayor Bowser reveals DC comeback plan
WASHINGTON — Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development revealed DC's Comeback Plan, a tool for setting D.C.'s economic development goals for the next five years. The plan serves as the District's Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy and will be submitted to...
Washington, DC named the 'loneliest' city in the US, study says
WASHINGTON — If you are living in Washington, D.C. odds are you or someone you know might be "lonely", according to a new study that deems the nation's capital as the loneliest city in the U.S. The study is based on people living alone across the country. According to...
D.C. Is Ending Hotel Shelter For Residents Who Are Homeless And Medically Vulnerable
D.C. will stop housing homeless and medically vulnerable residents in hotel rooms, the city’s Department of Human Services announced Friday. The city launched the “Pandemic Emergency Program for Medically Vulnerable Residents” in April 2020, hoping to protect individuals who are at the highest risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Some residents who moved into hotel rooms called the program “a dream come true” and their advocates have credited the program for contributing to the 2021 drop in deaths among people experiencing homelessness.
fox5dc.com
Canine influenza is on the rise in the DC region
Canine influenza cases have been reported by a high number of veterinary practices in Montgomery County and the greater D.C. region. So, how can you make sure your dog doesn't get sick?. The Montgomery County Office of Animal Services (OAS) says canine influenza is a respiratory disease that is caused...
mocoshow.com
Shark Tank Featured ‘Cousins Maine Lobster’ Announces DMV Expansion
Cousins Maine Lobster, a food truck concept and provider of Maine lobster rolls, has announced an expansion into Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C, bringing six food trucks to the region over the next 18 months. Cousins Maine Lobster appeared in Shark Tank over a decade ago to help launch expansion and began franchising in 2014. The deal marks their first multi-unit franchise sale.
fox5dc.com
Maryland weed sales could reach $1 billion in under two years: study
WASHINGTON - Cannabis Public Policy Consulting estimates that cannabis sales in Maryland could reach $1 billion within twenty months of legalization, just under two years. Recreational cannabis use in Maryland is expected to become legal on July 1 after a referendum to legalize recreational marijuana passed in November. A study...
Detroit News
Dying can be a taboo topic. Enter the death doula
Washington — A group of people gathered at Congressional Cemetery in D.C. on Saturday morning for an unusual reason: to practice dying. One by one, participants reclined on a makeshift bed, as Threshold Choir — a local singing group that comforts people near the end of life — serenaded them.
alxnow.com
Saving herself: Alexandria author kidnapped by Somali pirates to publish second book
Getting rescued from Somali pirates by Navy SEALs is one thing, but at the end of the day Jessica Buchanan had to save herself. An Ohio native, Buchanan was an aid worker in northern Somalia when she and fellow aid worker Poul Hagen Thisted were kidnapped in October 2011. With an untreated thyroid condition worsening, she was kept on a starvation diet and slept in the open desert for 93 days. She was rescued by a team of 24 U.S. Navy SEALs, and President Obama phoned Buchanan’s father to inform him on the news of her release.
fox5dc.com
Video reveals illegal dumping operation on Maryland-DC border
Videos circulating social media reveal a massive illegal dumping operation taking place on the Maryland-D.C. border. Residents say it’s unsanitary. FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis has all the details from Oxon Hill.
arlnow.com
Arlington selects two developers to lead affordable housing effort for Crystal House grounds
Arlington County has selected two developers — Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing and D.C.-area developer EYA — to oversee the construction of affordable housing within an apartment complex in Crystal City. They’re committing to provide 844 units, of which 655 will be committed affordable units and the remaining...
fox5dc.com
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan to make farewell address after 8 years of leadership
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan will deliver his farewell address to residents on Tuesday night, wrapping up eight years of leading the state. "We have come a long way together over the last eight years changing Maryland for the better," said Governor Hogan. "I look forward to having one final opportunity to express to Marylanders how grateful I am for the privilege to serve as governor, and share some thoughts about the direction of our state and our country."
Husband of missing D.C. real estate executive arrested for misleading investigators
COHASSET, Mass. (DC News Now) — The husband of a missing D.C. real estate executive was arrested Sunday night at his home near Boston. He’s being charged with misleading a police investigation. It’s been exactly one week since 39-year-old Ana Walshe was last seen at her house near Boston. Police say she was trying to […]
Abortion, guns, cannabis, jobs, to be debated in Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers will be taking up measures relating to abortion rights and guns, in response to U.S. Supreme Court rulings, when they convene for their 90-day legislative session this Wednesday. The lawmakers will also be grappling with the licensing and taxing of recreational marijuana to...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Waldorf, MD
Waldorf is an unincorporated community in Maryland under Charles County, just a few miles from Washington, D.C. Known as a suburb, Waldorf isn’t particularly a tourist hotspot, but there are a couple of interesting and free places you can check out here if you’re passing by the community.
Nottingham MD
Waldorf construction worker is Maryland’s newest lottery millionaire
WALDORF, MD—A Charles County construction worker, who nicknamed himself “Trouble,” is having anything but that after winning $1,540,418 in the FAST PLAY Hit the Jackpot! game. He becomes the second-largest winner in a progressive jackpot game since FAST PLAY’s debut in February 2020. The Waldorf resident...
