Female Inmate Dies at Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced an inmate at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex has died. Cheryl Dufrene, 60, of Raceland died at the facility on Monday. Her death appears to be from natural causes. On January 9, 2023, Dufrene was being housed in the medical unit of the Correctional...
Thibodaux Police Actively Investigating A Homicide
Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue reported detectives are investigating a homicide that took place in the 800 block of Narrow Street shortly before midnight last night (January 8, 2023). Thus far, it has been confirmed that one subject whose identity is being withheld at this time was shot on scene during the incident. The victim was driven to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injures. This incident remains under investigation and more information will be released as the investigation continues. Chief Zeringue is asking community partners to come forward with any information you may have regarding the incident.
Emma Bourg signs letter of intent for University of New Orleans
On Tuesday, January 10 at 10:15 a.m., Houma Christian School senior Emma Bourg signed a letter of intent to run track and field/cross country for the University of New Orleans. “Emma is an exceptional athlete with an outstanding character on and off the track,” said Coach Wendy Delgado proudly.
After 37 years, Thibodaux swears in Kevin Clement as the new mayor
“And no… I’m not here because Kevin changed his mind!”. Former Mayor Eschete welcomed the crowd cheerfully to the inauguration of the new mayor of Thibodaux Kevin Clement on Monday, January 9, at 10:00 a.m. at the Harang Municipal Auditorium. Mayor Kevin Clement was elected in 2022 following...
Lane Closure: Right Lane closed, Main Street Downtown Houma
The right lane of Main Street in downtown Houma is closed from the Morgan Street bridge to past the Lafayette Street intersection. Be prepared for slower traffic and congestion. This is part of the sidewalk rehabilitation project. Handicapped ramps are being installed for the sidewalks at each corner for the...
Terrebonne General Honors December Terrebonne Outstanding Scholar & Distinguished Athlete
Terrebonne General Health System has announced the December Terrebonne Parish Outstanding Scholar & Distinguished Athlete!. The awards are presented to juniors and seniors from the seven accredited LOBE schools in Terrebonne Parish. Each recipient receives a $100 gift card from Copelands or Walk Ons which are partners of the Athlete and Scholar of the Month Program. The students also receive television ad promotion, radio ad promotion, print ad portion, and a plaque that is presented at the respective school’s yearly award banquet. Congratulations to Emmie Richard and Landon Aucoin on being honored with the December awards!
Lafourche Education Foundation Brings the Bayou King Cake Festival to the Bayou Region
The Lafourche Education Foundation is excited to announce the inaugural Bayou King Cake Festival, which will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023 in Downtown Thibodaux. This fundraiser will allow guests to sample the taste of Mardi Gras and watch the Krewe of King Cake Children’s Wagon Parade. The...
UPDATE: Find out who’s currently in the lead for King and Queen of the Gala Goes to Mardi Gras
Who will be crowned King and Queen of the Gala Goes to Mardi Gras? There’s still time to decide! Eight local contestants are busy raising money for Terrebonne General | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, and competing for the 2023 royalty titles. The male and female to raise the most money will be crowned as King and Queen of the Gala.
Get Out & Fish! sites stocked with Rainbow Trout in January!
Rainbow Trout in Louisiana? Yes, you read that right! Beginning on January 10 and continuing throughout the month, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will stock 17 sites across Louisiana with adult-size Rainbow Trout, including the Bayou Country Sports Park in Houma! The local pond is scheduled for stocking on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Don’t have a boat? No problem! These sites are designed for bank fishing, so grab your gear and head out to a site with family and friends to catch a fish you don’t land every day in the Bayou State.
Support your local animal shelter at Trivia Night this Saturday
On Saturday, January 14, The Friends of the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter is hosting a “Paws for a Cause” Trivia Night at Bayou Blue Hall at 6:00 p.m.. “This is our first event since 2019 due to COVID shutdowns,” said an organizer of the event. “The last trivia night was a huge success and lots of fun, so we are looking forward to this one.”
Registration is open for SoLa’s 2023 Spring Production
South Louisiana Center for the Arts announced their Spring 2023 Production will be High School Musical Jr. “SoLa is super excited to offer High School Musical Jr. for our Spring Production! We have an amazing directing team, Mason Clark and Kyle Davis, and it’s going to be a wonderful, fun-filled semester,” said Laura Blanchard SoLa President.
2023 Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame Inductees Announced
Inductees for the 2023 Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame have been selected and announced for the sixth annual Terrebonne General Community Sports Institute’s Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame. The sports-themed banquet honors six local professional athletes/coaches who will be inducted into the Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame. The event will take place Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Cypress Columns in Gray, LA, at 6 pm.
Small Business Seminar at Terrebonne Parish Library
The Terrebonne Parish Library will host a free seminar series to help entrepreneurs plan, develop, and finance their business. This program is offered in partnership with the Louisiana Small Business Development Commission. The series will take place at the Main Library, 151 Library Drive, on the following dates. Registration is not required.
