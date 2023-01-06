Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Uptick in the fentanyl crisis in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Fentanyl use is on the rise in North Dakota. For residents in Bismarck and Mandan, there are resources to help with the opioid crisis. In the past year, Ideal Option has opened up a second clinic to improve access and allow more people to get same-day appointments.
KFYR-TV
Human Trafficking Awareness Month: trafficking can occur in rural areas
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For some, the appeal of small towns usually stems from a perception of safety. Everyone seems to know everyone, it’s quiet and peaceful. But even in sleepy towns with one stoplight, bad things can happen. To many North Dakotans, the state’s beauty is obvious. Like...
ktoe.com
Minnesota House Hearing on ‘Driver’s Licenses for All’ Bill
(St. Paul, MN) — The Minnesota House Transportation Committee is hosting a hearing this morning (Tuesday 8:30 a-m) on the so-called “driver’s licenses for all” bill. The measure co-sponsored by Democratic Representatives Aisha Gomez and Maria Isa Perez-Vega would allow undocumented residents in Minnesota to obtain a driver’s license. Supporters say many immigrants in the state are already driving to work without a license or insurance. Eighteen states currently offer driver’s licenses to residents regardless of immigration status.
These counties have the most fatal traffic accidents in ND
STACKER — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this […]
backcountryhunters.org
North Dakota Opposes ND HB 1151
The North Dakota Chapter of BHA has been made aware of House Bill 1151, that has been introduced to the 68th legislative assembly, by Representative Paul Thomas (Velva). North Dakota BHA opposes this legislation that seeks to restrict or control the ability of the collective wildlife professionals at the North Dakota Game and Fish, to do their job by stripping their authority to regulate baiting in the state. That job, according to state law, is managing the public deer resource on behalf of the public, for current and future generations. The legislature should not be overruling biological wildlife decisions made by a network of professional and experienced biologists and veterinarians who specialize in the subject matter of North Dakota wildlife every day.
straightarrownews.com
Border Patrol to resume wall construction in Arizona
The Border Patrol is scheduled to begin construction on new sections of the border wall in Southern Arizona this week. The project will fill in four gaps along the Colorado River where Arizona, California and Mexico meet. Former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, R, installed shipping containers in this area. In...
Do You Know What Are The 8 Oldest Cities In North Dakota?
North Dakota has officially been a state since November 2nd, 1889. I learned this back in grade school and I have somehow hung on to it all these years. We actually joined the union at the same time as South Dakota but our forefathers decided to file the states in alphabetical order, so we're officially ahead of our neighbors to the south.
kvrr.com
Wrigley sues feds over losses from canceled oil lease sales
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR-KFGO) – North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley has filed a lawsuit in federal court against the U.S. Department of the Interior, citing a potential of $1 billion in lost revenue for the state due to the cancellation of federal oil lease sales by the Bureau of Land Management.
mprnews.org
MN House panel weighs driver's licenses for unauthorized immigrants
A Minnesota House committee will hear a bill Tuesday that would make the 81,000 Minnesotans lacking permanent legal status here eligible to pass a knowledge and driving test and obtain a state driver's license. In 2003, then-Gov. Tim Pawlenty barred the state from issuing driver's licenses to unauthorized immigrants. Since...
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks pipeline construction plans face setback after application errors
BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - A pipeline project aiming to bring natural gas from Minnesota to eastern North Dakota is facing a delay. In 2021, North Dakota legislators approved $10 million for the state’s industrial commission to build a 14-mile pipeline that would supply the area with gas from Minnesota’s Viking Pipeline. State Pipeline Authority Director Justin Kringstad said they discovered errors in an application last month that need to be corrected before awarding the funds.
New 2023 Laws To Take Effect-North Dakota Left Out In The Cold
Ok, this is the part when the older generation usually chimes in... ..."I remember when I was YOUR age ( around 18 years old ) minimum wage was around $3.35" I'm not going to reveal exactly what ancient year that was, you can google that for yourself, but I feel your pain if you are making the bare minimum at your job. I'm guessing there were a ton of people here in North Dakota hoping and waiting for 2023 to kick in for hopes that new laws would bring them more money - sadly that won't happen, but in other states, they will be tap-dancing to the bank with some more money to show on their pay-checks, while North Dakotans will be left out in the cold.
KFYR-TV
ND lawmakers consider bill to expand infertility coverage
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The state is considering legislation that would expand healthcare benefits for women experiencing infertility. The bill would modify the state’s existing Public Employees Retirement System healthcare plan, or PERS, by providing additional benefits to the existing plan. Employees covered under the plan currently have a $20,000 lifetime cap for infertility coverage. The bill would increase coverage up to about $50,000.
southdakotasearchlight.com
Nonprofit tagged to enroll low income South Dakotans in monthly internet discount program
A Sioux Falls nonprofit is one of five recipients nationally of a new grant to connect people to the internet. Roughly one in six South Dakotans don’t have access to high-speed internet, according to state data from 2021. In Sioux Falls, the state’s largest city, roughly 15% of households lack internet access at home or on a mobile device, based on a 2020 survey.
North Dakota’s Josh Duhamel Spotted In The State Again Recently
Every time actor Josh Duhamel turns up in North Dakota it really creates a buzz. The native Minot, North Dakotan has a tendency to show up in the state from time to time. He's somebody who has never forgotten his roots. He even married a North Dakota girl this past year. You can read all about that here.
KFYR-TV
25 states increase minimum wage; North Dakota does not
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As we ring in the new year, many states around the country have raised their minimum wage for 2023. North Dakota was not one of them. With exactly half of all 50 states in America raising their minimum wage, it has raised questions about why North Dakota did not.
North Dakota wants to save the least money in 2023
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — New Year’s Resolutions are something that plenty of people hold themselves to… or at least, try to hold themselves to. Although many of us can plan to lose weight or seek therapy, the problem comes in actually following through on these goals. Finding time to implement a new hobby or routine […]
The election changed the politics of crime; criminal justice reformers back on the rise
The November election scrambled the politics of crime in Minnesota. Republican campaigns were hyper-focused on the issue, which followed years of rising violent crime and frequent — and at times sensationalist — media coverage. Democrats ran the table in November anyway. A legislative session that many expected to focus on tougher criminal penalties and lots of […] The post The election changed the politics of crime; criminal justice reformers back on the rise appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
KELOLAND TV
How new South Dakotans are coping with harsh 1st winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With more than three feet of snow across much of KELOLAND this winter, the continued snowfall is wearing down even life-long South Dakotans. And it’s a harsh welcome for many people who are new to the state. “Is there a trick I’m missing...
Critics decry South Dakota’s approach to zebra mussels
The confirmed finding last summer of zebra mussels in Pactola Reservoir – 15 miles west of Rapid City in the Black Hills National Forest – has sparked greater scrutiny of South Dakota’s efforts to protect bodies of water from aquatic invasive species, which spread exponentially and can negatively impact ecosystems, water intakes, fisheries and beaches.
agupdate.com
Midwest families blaze through whiteout conditions, -50 wind chills to save cattle
Fighting through whiteout conditions and relentless, swirling -50 degree wind chills at few days before Christmas, a South Dakota couple worked on horseback to trail their cattle home after the wind pushed their cattle 12 miles away from home. Isaac and Jerylin Dahlman raise a herd of about 500 Angus-cross...
