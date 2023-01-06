ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Kuna mayor: Rodeo canceled following death threats

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The city of Kuna has pulled the plug on its rodeo due to city staff receiving death threats. The commotion began last week after announcements were made that the city and the Crooked 8 were parting ways and forming two competing rodeos, as previously reported by the Idaho Press.
KUNA, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise mayor appoints interim OPA Director

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced that Nicole Schafer is now the interim Director of the Office of Police Accountability (OPA). “Nicole has years of experience as a prosecutor,” said Mayor McLean. “She is well versed in appropriate police conduct and guidelines. In addition, she brings a steady and professional demeanor to her work. I am confident she will serve OPA and the community well.”
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Caldwell School District meeting ends in chaos

CALDWELL, Idaho — People were lined up outside the Caldwell District Office where the school board holds their annual and regular board meetings this Monday evening. The majority of the people there were concerned with one specific policy being discussed at this month's meeting, proposed policy 3281. The proposed...
CALDWELL, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Viewpoint: Previewing the 2023 legislative session

BOISE, Idaho — A new year means a new legislative session for Idaho's 105 representatives and senators. The first session of the 67th Idaho Legislature starts Monday January 9 with Governor Brad Little's State of the State Address. His inauguration for his second term was Friday January 6 on the State Capitol steps.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Police: Nampa woman found dead in apartment

BOISE, Idaho — The Nampa Police Department is investigating a homicide case after a woman was found dead inside an apartment on Monday, according to a news release. Police said officers responded to 1st Street North in Nampa after receiving a report of a dead individual from someone inside the apartment. The caller said they went to the apartment Monday after several days without contact with the victim.
NAMPA, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise man dies in a crash near Jerome

JEROME COUNTY, Idaho — On Monday morning, a 43-year-old man from Boise died after a crash on I-84 near milepost 173 in Jerome County around 10 a.m. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), the man was driving a 2017 Freightliner semi-truck that went off the highway, jackknifed and rolled. He was headed east and no other vehicles were involved.
BOISE, ID
Boise local news

Boise, ID

Boise, ID
Boise local news

