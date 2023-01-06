Read full article on original website
Gov. Little says education is priority, remembers Idaho murder victims in 2023 State of the State Address
Gov. Brad Little is beginning his second term in office. He vowed to continue the fight against fentanyl, and proposed directing $120 million to property tax relief. As he begins his second term as chief executive for the State of Idaho, Gov. Brad Little is urging lawmakers to “focus on the big things.”
Kuna mayor: Rodeo canceled following death threats
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The city of Kuna has pulled the plug on its rodeo due to city staff receiving death threats. The commotion began last week after announcements were made that the city and the Crooked 8 were parting ways and forming two competing rodeos, as previously reported by the Idaho Press.
Gov. Little gives State of the State Address as 2023 legislative session begins
BOISE, Idaho — Gov. Brad Little will deliver his 2023 State of the State Address at 1 p.m. MT Monday at the Idaho State Capitol to kick off the legislative session. Little is beginning his second term as Idaho's 33rd governor after handling challenges from Democratic candidate Stephen Heidt and Independent candidate Ammon Bundy in November's general election.
Idaho legislative lookahead: Medicaid expansion review
BOISE, Idaho — Lawmakers hit the ground running after the pomp and circumstance of the State of the State Address at the statehouse Monday. Gov. Brad Little set the tone with his priorities: education, infrastructure and property tax, to name a few. Legislators are ready to debate something Gov....
Boise mayor appoints interim OPA Director
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced that Nicole Schafer is now the interim Director of the Office of Police Accountability (OPA). “Nicole has years of experience as a prosecutor,” said Mayor McLean. “She is well versed in appropriate police conduct and guidelines. In addition, she brings a steady and professional demeanor to her work. I am confident she will serve OPA and the community well.”
Caldwell School District meeting ends in chaos
CALDWELL, Idaho — People were lined up outside the Caldwell District Office where the school board holds their annual and regular board meetings this Monday evening. The majority of the people there were concerned with one specific policy being discussed at this month's meeting, proposed policy 3281. The proposed...
Free food distribution Wednesday at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa
NAMPA, Idaho — People in the Nampa area who need food can pick some up Wednesday. The Idaho Foodbank has scheduled a free food distribution event for Jan. 11 in the parking lot of the Ford Idaho Center. Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There are no income...
Viewpoint: Previewing the 2023 legislative session
BOISE, Idaho — A new year means a new legislative session for Idaho's 105 representatives and senators. The first session of the 67th Idaho Legislature starts Monday January 9 with Governor Brad Little's State of the State Address. His inauguration for his second term was Friday January 6 on the State Capitol steps.
Gov. Little, constitutional officers take oath of office at Idaho Capitol
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Gov. Brad Little emphasized “Idaho first” as his approach to governing during his inaugural address Friday afternoon on the Capitol steps. Little and all of the state’s constitutional officers took their oaths of office at the...
Valley Regional Transit votes in Elaine Clegg as new CEO
BOISE, Idaho — Elaine Clegg was voted in by the Valley Regional Transit Board of Directors to be the agency's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The board voted unanimously to appoint her to the position and she begins the job on Feb. 13. “I believe deeply in the power...
Starter homes remain scarce in Boise area
BOISE, Idaho — The market for starter homes in Ada County is all but gone and disappearing elsewhere in the Treasure Valley. But there are things local leaders can do to help. Some of you can still remember those first homes you bought. They might have been a little...
Idaho 2023 legislative session: lawmakers preparing for upcoming year
BOISE, Idaho — Here we are, the precipice of the 2023 Idaho legislative session. 2022 was full of elections, and now those elected are set to take action. Boise State Politics expert Dr. Stephanie Witt sets the tone, this new legislature has a very different dynamic. “Well, a lot...
Albertsons Boise Open donates 100% of 2022 ticket proceeds to Treasure Valley charities
BOISE, Idaho — Last summer, 150 golfers competed in the 33rd annual Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron for a total purse of $1 million. On Tuesday, the Albertsons Companies Foundation announced 40 charities in the Treasure Valley received a total of $3 million in donations from the tournament.
The Idaho Supreme Court has upheld abortion ban
IDAHO, USA — The Idaho Supreme Court has upheld a near-total abortion ban in the state with few exceptions; when the pregnancy threatens the life of a mother or in cases of rape or incest proven by law. Justice John Stegner and Justice Colleen Zahn dissented the 3-2 decision;...
Former Ada County Coroner to help establish forensic pathology center in east Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — The former coroner for Ada County will now be taking on a new role as a consultant advisor overlooking the development of a new Forensic Pathology Center in east Idaho. Dotti Owens, who served two terms as the Ada County Coroner, has 16 years of experience...
Meridian police chief, mayor respond to Labrador's decision to drop charges against woman arrested at park
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. New Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador moved to dismiss trespassing charges in the case against Sara Brady, a Meridian woman who went to a closed playground in April 2020 and asked police to arrest her. Brady was...
Givens Hot Springs' owners speak out after roof collapses
MELBA, Idaho — Taking a soak in Givens Hot Springs has been a favorite pastime for many people around Idaho since the early 1880s. It is located in Melba, Idaho. More than 140 years later, the hot springs is in some hot water. Seven people were taken to the...
Police: Nampa woman found dead in apartment
BOISE, Idaho — The Nampa Police Department is investigating a homicide case after a woman was found dead inside an apartment on Monday, according to a news release. Police said officers responded to 1st Street North in Nampa after receiving a report of a dead individual from someone inside the apartment. The caller said they went to the apartment Monday after several days without contact with the victim.
Study revealed top 10 states where Americans moved in 2022 and it wasn't Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — For the past several years, we watched as Idaho made just about every housing market list and we witnessed people from all over the country moving to the gem state, giving birth to the term our ‘Growing Idaho.’. Which poses the question, is our growing...
Boise man dies in a crash near Jerome
JEROME COUNTY, Idaho — On Monday morning, a 43-year-old man from Boise died after a crash on I-84 near milepost 173 in Jerome County around 10 a.m. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), the man was driving a 2017 Freightliner semi-truck that went off the highway, jackknifed and rolled. He was headed east and no other vehicles were involved.
