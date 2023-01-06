Read full article on original website
Adam Rich, best known for starring in “Eight Is Enough,” has died. He was 54. The actor died Saturday at his Los Angeles area home, a family member confirmed to TMZ. A cause of death has yet to be revealed but there was reportedly no foul play, a law enforcement source told the outlet, adding that Rich was found lifeless by an unidentified person who came to his residence. Page Six has reached out to Rich’s rep for comment. Born Oct. 12, 1968 in Brooklyn, New York, Rich rose to fame in the ’70s after portraying Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son of the Bradford...
Mike Hill, the film editor who worked on 22 consecutive Ron Howard features, winning an Oscar for his work on Apollo 13 and earning nominations for A Beautiful Mind, Cinderella Man and Frost/Nixon, has died. He was 73. Hill died Thursday of cryptogenic organizing pneumonia, a rare lung condition, at his home in Omaha, Nebraska, a family spokesperson announced.More from The Hollywood ReporterQuinn Redeker, Actor on 'Days of Our Lives' and 'The Young and the Restless,' Dies at 88Rick Tuber, Emmy-Winning Film Editor, Dies at 69Bernard Kalb, Veteran Journalist and TV Host, Dies at 100 Hill and editing partner Daniel P. Hanley...
Jason Blum is predicting this year’s Best Picture winner. The Blumhouse founder and “M3GAN” mega-producer tweeted that S.S. Rajamouli’s historical epic “RRR” will take home the 2023 Oscar for Best Picture. “I’m going with ‘RRR’ winning best pic,” Blum tweeted. “You heard it here first. Mark it down, please. If I’m right, I am awarding myself my own Oscar.” Blum added, “It’s RRR time. Don’t miss it. And no I’m not involved in any way. Nor do I know anyone associated with the movie. Just see it.” “RRR” centers on real-life revolutionaries Komaram Bheem (N.T. Rama Rao Jr., known as NTR Jr) and Alluri...
A guide to the new comedy starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and, of course, Tom Brady.
