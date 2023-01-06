Jason Blum is predicting this year’s Best Picture winner. The Blumhouse founder and “M3GAN” mega-producer tweeted that S.S. Rajamouli’s historical epic “RRR” will take home the 2023 Oscar for Best Picture. “I’m going with ‘RRR’ winning best pic,” Blum tweeted. “You heard it here first. Mark it down, please. If I’m right, I am awarding myself my own Oscar.” Blum added, “It’s RRR time. Don’t miss it. And no I’m not involved in any way. Nor do I know anyone associated with the movie. Just see it.” “RRR” centers on real-life revolutionaries Komaram Bheem (N.T. Rama Rao Jr., known as NTR Jr) and Alluri...

28 MINUTES AGO