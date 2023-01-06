Read full article on original website
Nicholas Snead found dead in Greensboro creek: Chief Thompson discusses case
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The investigation continues into the death of 20-year-old man from High Point who disappeared shortly before Christmas. Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson answered questions about the case. Officers found Nicholas Snead inside his overturned car in Buffalo Creek Friday. He disappeared on December 23 when his...
Two Stabbed by Roommate in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Monday around 8:42 p.m., Winston-Salem Police were alerted to a stabbing attack at 431 E. Sixteenth Street. Officers located two victims, Tracy Kellum and Leanne Cutlip, inside the residence with multiple stab wounds. Further investigation revealed the injuries were sustained during an altercation with their roommate, William Cundiff, Jr.
Suspect in custody for the murder of Natasha Walker
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police have identified and charged Vashon Juan Sigler, 48, with the murder of Natasha Yvette Walker, 32. Sigler was charged with First Degree Murder, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle, according to police. The police originally...
Man shot in North Carolina parking deck: police
A man was shot in the vicinity of a parking deck in Downtown Greensboro on Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department.
People who work, live in downtown Greensboro react to shooting near parking deck
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — City leaders have worked for years to curb violence in Downtown Greensboro. They’ve put ordinances in place, stepped up patrols and worked with business owners to make the area safer. This weekend, Greensboro police said a man was shot early Sunday morning near a parking deck in the area of North […]
2 victims stabbed by roommate in Winston-Salem home; 1 arrested
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people are recovering from stab wounds and a man has been arrested in Winston-Salem. According to police, on Monday, around 8:45 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of E. 16th Street, near Ivy Avenue, for a reported stabbing. WXII spoke to one man, who...
Murder suspect hit by vehicle moments after allegedly shooting, killing Greensboro mother of 2, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man accused of shooting and killing a mother on New Year’s Day was reportedly hit by a car moments after the shooting, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At around 1:42 a.m. on Jan. 1, officers responded to a report of gunfire in the area of Cridland Road […]
4 men facing charges in Winston-Salem Target fight that led to gunfire inside store
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Warrants for arrest have been issued for four men involved in a fight that led to gunfire inside a Winston-Salem Target last summer. The incident happened on June 28 at the retail store on Hanes Mall Boulevard. Police said three men in a group known as Dads Against Predators (DAP) "lured" a 25-year-old man to the store through the social media app Meet Up.
'Why do I see a camera in a medical exam room': Viewer snaps a picture at Atrium Wake Forest Baptist
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — There are plenty of places you expect to be on camera, the bank, a drive-thru, in a store. Yet, you probably don't expect to be on camera in the exam room of a doctor's office. Just recently, a WFMY News 2 viewer snapped a picture from...
Man stabs 2 roommates, leaving 1 with critical injuries, Winston-Salem police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were stabbed Monday night in Winston-Salem, police say. Officers went to a home on E. Sixteenth Street around 8:42 p.m. after getting reports of a stabbing. When they got there, they found two victims, a man and a woman, inside the home who had been stabbed and cut. They […]
Family releases statement after death of mom, sons on US 109 in Davidson County; ‘My world will not ever be the same’
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A bereaved family has released a statement following the loss of their loved ones in a Piedmont Triad crash. On Friday night, Brittany Virginia Carter, 38, of Lexington, was headed home with her two sons Ayden and Lincoln Palmer, driving between Denton and Thomasville, when a car coming the opposite […]
Greensboro's new police chief shares future plans for the department
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro has a new police chief!. Chief John Thompson, a native of Cobb, CA, started his law enforcement career as a member of the Asheboro Police Department in 1988 and joined the Greensboro Police Department in 2003. He has served in several roles ranging from Resource...
Winston-Salem man arrested after chase through Moore County, sheriff’s office says
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies arrested a man after a chase that went through “several agency jurisdictions,” according to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook post. The Moore County Sheriff’s Office says that on Saturday morning, deputies were called to help the Foxfire Police Department in a car chase. According to the sheriff’s […]
'My world will not ever be the same' | Davidson County man loses family in Highway 109 crash
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A man lost his wife and two boys in a head-on crash Friday night on highway NC-109 in Davidson County. Dennis Palmer released a statement Tuesday after the death of his wife, Brittany, and two sons, Ayden and Lincoln. "Brittany and the boys were my...
High crash numbers along NC 109 encourages officials to make improvements
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A crash on Highway 109 took the lives of three people Friday, but it's not the first time. That weighs the community service people down and the public safety people it weighs them down a lot and they think about it every time they go on another call," said Fair Grove Fire Department's, Andy Lyndon.
Salem Parkway crash in Kernersville cause extensive delays Tuesday morning
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Update:This crash has cleared. Previous coverage: A crash has impacted several lanes on Salem Parkway in Forsyth County for the Tuesday morning drive. It happened around 7:10 a.m. in the eastbound direction (also known as Highway 421 South) near South Bunker Hill Road. One of...
Three suspects, two teens and one adult, arrested in connection to Thomasville shooting
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Thmoasville Police Department arrested Nykristian Sayun Kennedy, 20, and two 16-year-old boys for a shooting that occurred on Friday, Dec. 30. Police responded to a call regarding a shot person on Cox Avenue and Morton Street. Officers found Abdiel Gomez, 32, lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound.
Five people found dead in apparent murder-suicide in NC home
5 people found dead inside a home in High Point North Carolina, police are investigating as possible murder suicide
NC woman who killed 4 in apartment fire ‘prank’ set for parole hearing after Gov. Cooper commutes sentence
Janet Danahey was arrested after an investigation found that she set a futon on fire on a deck at the Campus Walk Apartments off Spring Garden Street on Feb. 15, 2002.
North Carolina Man Fatally Shoots Wife And Kids Before Turning Gun On Himself, Police Say
The High Point Police Department determined that Robert J. Crayton, Jr. shot and killed his wife Athalia A. Crayton, as well as Kasin Crayton, 18, and a 16-year-old and 10-year-old, whose names were not released. A North Carolina man fatally shot his wife and three children over the weekend before...
