Saginaw, MI

WNEM

TV5 News Update: Monday Morning, Jan. 9th

Grand Blanc group auctions off experience to act with Larry David. Mid-Michigan residents may get a chance to meet and act with Larry David, who is best known for his work on “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A fire broke out at an abandoned hotel in...
GRAND BLANC, MI
WILX-TV

Mid-Michigan businesses impacted by lack of snow

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has seen a lot of wet grass and mud, but very little snow. While most people are happy to see the snow melt away, others rely on it to make money - such as plow drivers and tubing hill operators. When there’s no snow, some businesses can take a hit.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

East Lansing City Council approves sanctuary city designation

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City Council of East Lansing voted Tuesday night in favor of becoming a sanctuary city. The vote was three to one. East Lansing is the first official sanctuary city in Michigan. The sanctuary city designation means the East Lansing Police Department would not help...
EAST LANSING, MI
WNEM

Isolated showers Tuesday, otherwise easy-going weather

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It was nice to see some sun make a return on Monday, but the clouds have come back in full-force for this Tuesday. Clouds will hang on through the remainder of this week too. There are small chances for snow and drizzle today, we’re also watching the snow and rain potential towards the end of this week as well. There have been small updates regarding that potential.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Fire stirs conversation of blight removal in Buena Vista Twp.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A fire destroyed what many considered to be an eyesore in Buena Vista Township over the weekend. The former Welcome Inn was scheduled to be demolished later this year, thanks to a federal grant secured by Congressman Dan Kildee in December of 2022. Many are wondering...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

New housing complex in Midland, some residents concerned

Michigan State Police are teaming up with several groups to search every major road for human trafficking victims. Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast. Here are some of the top stories we're following today. New COVID variant becoming dominant strain in U.S. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Doctors...
MIDLAND, MI
MLive

Your guide to Zehnder’s Snowfest 2023

FRANKENMUTH, MI — Zehnder’s Snowfest will return to Michigan’s Little Bavaria this month. The 2023 snow and ice festival is scheduled to take place Wednesday, Jan. 25, through Sunday, Jan. 29. Snowfest, billed as one of North America’s top snow and ice sculpting events, has taken place...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
WNEM

Some sun possible Monday, easy-going weather to start the week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The weekend didn’t see sun make a return, past that it was still quite pleasant! The reason for the clouds holding on so well was because of all of the moisture left at the ground after last week, then no mechanism in the atmosphere to be able to allow that moisture to escape (essentially, there was a lid in the atmosphere).
SAGINAW, MI
US 103.1

Burgers & Beer: Popular Ford’s Garage Opening More MI Locations

You've probably heard or thought "not all restaurant chains are created equally" (like these we wish would come to Mid-Michigan). It's true. There's a really strong burger & beer spot expanding in Michigan, Ford's Garage. (Recently relocating back home to Genesee County, from Florida... I can tell you, it's a solid place to eat.)
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan News Anchor Says Goodbye After 20 Years

When someone has been a local TV anchor for many years, they become part of the community. That person may even feel like family, since you’ve seen them on TV every day for so long. Now, a popular Michigan TV anchor is saying farewell after almost 20 years in...
LANSING, MI
WNEM

A chance for a few showers tomorrow, clouds roll on

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Well, no doubt about it, sunshine was a bust most of the weekend. High pressure trapped our lingering moisture from the snow melt, rain, and fog for most of the week near the surface, and that resulted in a stubborn deck of low clouds. As we work through this week, clouds will remain stubborn and above-average temperatures will continue to be the more favorable outcome in the 7-Day forecast.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Midland residents unhappy with new apartment complex plan

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – Community members are concerned about the size of a new apartment complex that could be coming to Midland. Residents are saying the new complex would change the community they live in. “We know that we need more housing, but not at the quantity that they’re...
MIDLAND, MI

