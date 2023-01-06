Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unique new restaurant serving "Wafflewiches" just opened in MichiganKristen WaltersEssexville, MI
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFrankenmuth, MI
Former Saginaw mayor's unusual will contained unusual and spiteful clauseAuthor Ed AndersonSaginaw, MI
Related
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Monday Morning, Jan. 9th
Grand Blanc group auctions off experience to act with Larry David. Mid-Michigan residents may get a chance to meet and act with Larry David, who is best known for his work on “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A fire broke out at an abandoned hotel in...
WILX-TV
Mid-Michigan businesses impacted by lack of snow
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has seen a lot of wet grass and mud, but very little snow. While most people are happy to see the snow melt away, others rely on it to make money - such as plow drivers and tubing hill operators. When there’s no snow, some businesses can take a hit.
WILX-TV
East Lansing City Council approves sanctuary city designation
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City Council of East Lansing voted Tuesday night in favor of becoming a sanctuary city. The vote was three to one. East Lansing is the first official sanctuary city in Michigan. The sanctuary city designation means the East Lansing Police Department would not help...
Bed Bath and Beyond announced more store closures, 4 in Michigan
Struggling retailer Bed Bath and Beyond has announced another round of store closings as it attempts to avoid bankruptcy.
Snowstorm trend: Storm shifting north, changing outcome for Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Flint
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been leaning toward more rain and less snow for our southeast Lower Michigan region. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference between accumulating snow and mostly rain. At...
Shift in Lansing could mean changes for Michigan's gun laws
“People are different. You know we’re facing different issues. That means we just had the young child who brought a gun to school for a six-year-old,“ said Kristina Vitek visiting Southfield today.
Snowstorm trend: Shifting north, changing outcome for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Saginaw, Bay City, Muskegon
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been for the solid precipitation area to shift north and west into our area of southwest Lower and central Lower Michigan. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference...
Michigan author promises new info on Edmund Fitzgerald wreck in latest book
BAY CITY, MI — Michigan author and Great Lakes historian Ric Mixter is speaking in Bay City this month on his latest book, “Tattletale Sounds: The Edmund Fitzgerald Investigations,” which promises new information on the wreck nearly half a century later. Mixter will give a talk from...
WNEM
Isolated showers Tuesday, otherwise easy-going weather
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It was nice to see some sun make a return on Monday, but the clouds have come back in full-force for this Tuesday. Clouds will hang on through the remainder of this week too. There are small chances for snow and drizzle today, we’re also watching the snow and rain potential towards the end of this week as well. There have been small updates regarding that potential.
WNEM
Fire stirs conversation of blight removal in Buena Vista Twp.
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A fire destroyed what many considered to be an eyesore in Buena Vista Township over the weekend. The former Welcome Inn was scheduled to be demolished later this year, thanks to a federal grant secured by Congressman Dan Kildee in December of 2022. Many are wondering...
WNEM
New housing complex in Midland, some residents concerned
Michigan State Police are teaming up with several groups to search every major road for human trafficking victims. Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast. Here are some of the top stories we're following today. New COVID variant becoming dominant strain in U.S. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Doctors...
WNEM
Small chance for showers Wednesday, rain & snow possible for some Thursday & Friday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A wintry mix passed through parts of the area today, but has passed through with minimal impact and it appears things are diminishing quite a bit into the evening hours. Beyond that spotty precipitation, we’ve just seen another day filled with clouds, with only occasional breaks...
Your guide to Zehnder’s Snowfest 2023
FRANKENMUTH, MI — Zehnder’s Snowfest will return to Michigan’s Little Bavaria this month. The 2023 snow and ice festival is scheduled to take place Wednesday, Jan. 25, through Sunday, Jan. 29. Snowfest, billed as one of North America’s top snow and ice sculpting events, has taken place...
WNEM
Some sun possible Monday, easy-going weather to start the week
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The weekend didn’t see sun make a return, past that it was still quite pleasant! The reason for the clouds holding on so well was because of all of the moisture left at the ground after last week, then no mechanism in the atmosphere to be able to allow that moisture to escape (essentially, there was a lid in the atmosphere).
Burgers & Beer: Popular Ford’s Garage Opening More MI Locations
You've probably heard or thought "not all restaurant chains are created equally" (like these we wish would come to Mid-Michigan). It's true. There's a really strong burger & beer spot expanding in Michigan, Ford's Garage. (Recently relocating back home to Genesee County, from Florida... I can tell you, it's a solid place to eat.)
1051thebounce.com
Michigan News Anchor Says Goodbye After 20 Years
When someone has been a local TV anchor for many years, they become part of the community. That person may even feel like family, since you’ve seen them on TV every day for so long. Now, a popular Michigan TV anchor is saying farewell after almost 20 years in...
WNEM
A chance for a few showers tomorrow, clouds roll on
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Well, no doubt about it, sunshine was a bust most of the weekend. High pressure trapped our lingering moisture from the snow melt, rain, and fog for most of the week near the surface, and that resulted in a stubborn deck of low clouds. As we work through this week, clouds will remain stubborn and above-average temperatures will continue to be the more favorable outcome in the 7-Day forecast.
Second weekend abandoned hotel fire in Saginaw County quickly extinguished by firefighters
BRIDGEPORT TWP, MI—Another weekend hotel fire drew out Saginaw County fire departments just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8. According to Bridgeport Township Fire Chief David Smigiel, calls first started coming in from passersby on Interstate -75 who could see smoke and fire inside a room of the abandoned Days Inn at 6379 Dixie Hwy.
WNEM
Midland residents unhappy with new apartment complex plan
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – Community members are concerned about the size of a new apartment complex that could be coming to Midland. Residents are saying the new complex would change the community they live in. “We know that we need more housing, but not at the quantity that they’re...
Say What? This Double-Wide Home in Lapeer County is Over $500K?
You'll be scratching your head when you see the price of this double-wide (manufactured) home in North Branch that is currently on the market for $539,000. Yes, the house that you'll see in the photos below is over half a million dollars. After you have a look in the garage,...
Comments / 0