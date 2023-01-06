ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairlawn, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Kindergartner with autism walks out Akron school, parents say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron parents told 19 News their five-year-old daughter, who has autism, walked out of the school building last Friday without anyone noticing. Lindsey Sumitra’s daughter Abby is a kindergartner at Hatton Community Learning Center in Akron. “My child has special needs. What can we do...
AKRON, OH
newsymom.com

BUCKEYE CAREER CENTER TO HOST PANCAKES WITH PARENTS EVENT

(New Philadelphia, OH) – Buckeye Career Center will once again host Pancakes with Parents for the parents and guardians of current BCC students. The event is planned for Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Buckeye Career Center from 7:45 am – 8:45 am. The event allows family members to...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
27 First News

Ami Lynn Maldonado, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ami Lynn Maldonado, 38, of Campbell, passed away in a house fire on Saturday, December 31, 2022. Ami was born October 24, 1984, in Youngstown, the daughter of James Anthony, Sr. and Catherine (Fox) Maldonado and was a lifelong area resident. Ami attended Campbell Memorial...
CAMPBELL, OH
whbc.com

Canton Council Approves DORA for HOF Village Area

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton City Council Monday night approved a second Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area or DORA in the Hall of Fame Village area. The Repository says the Ohio Division of Liquor Control must now review the DORA plan before it can become a reality.
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Resignations From Husband, Wife Caught in Carrollton Schools Case

CARROLLTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two of the “Carrollton Four” accused of ripping off the village’s school system are leaving their positions. Michael Pozderac has resigned from the board of the Carrollton Exempted Village School District. His wife Mary Jackie Pozderac has turned in...
CARROLLTON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local joints (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you find yourself on the eastside, the fried chicken at this place is a must. You can get their delicious crispy chicken with one of their breading options: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, and seasoned. Customers especially enjoy the honey crisp breading. Feast on wings, thighs, breasts, and/or tenders. V's offers a selection of sauces such as original BBQ, creamy honey mustard, ranch, BBQ chipotle, creamy hot, and Louisiana hot. They also have a great chicken sandwich featuring three chicken tenders, sliced pickles, and V's sauce between brioche buns.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Avon antique shop makes way for future development

AVON, Ohio -- A Colonial Revival-style home, built in 1910 at 36290 Detroit Road, is scheduled for demolition, making way for two modern buildings that will house a bank and a medical office. Most local people will remember the site as Countryside Antiques, an historical place in its own right,...
AVON, OH
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-77 in Canton

CANTON, Ohio — A crash caused a lot of problems on a stretch of I-77 Tuesday morning in Canton, Ohio. The northbound lanes of I-77 were shut down between Exit 101 Faircrest St and Exit 103 OH-800 Cleveland Ave. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned...
CANTON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area

If you find yourself in Greater Akron, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all comprehensive!). Located in Cuyahoga Falls, this diner offers tasty breakfasts that are a great way to start your morning. You can't go wrong with staples like the country fried steak with sausage gravy and pancakes (the restaurant offers regular, oatmeal, pecan, blueberry, banana, chocolate chip, and coconut pancakes). Patrons also recommend the diner's croissant French toast, pesto tomato provolone omelet, and eggs benedict.
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy