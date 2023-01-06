Read full article on original website
You Can Get a Free Wendy’s Jr. Frosty Every Day for a Year—Here’s How
It’s that time of year, again. The season when holiday recipes, Starbucks holiday drinks, New Year’s plans and resolutions are all on the mind. And if one of your resolutions is to cut down on spending—especially with rising food prices—while still treating yourself, Wendy’s has a promotion that may just help that resolution stick. Say hello to the return of the Wendy’s Key Tags promotion! Meaning—your $2 gateway to a year’s worth of free Jr. Frosty-deliciousness is back.
Wendy's customer caught employee eating fries directly from the fryer without gloves
Hygiene in the food industry is extremely important to prevent food poisoning and the spreading of diseases via cross-contamination or food poisoning. Also, good sanitary practices in food preparation can ensure customers’ well-being.
Thrillist
This New McDonald's Deal Gets You a Burger, Nuggets, Drink, & Fries for $4
You don’t see many deals popping up at restaurants on Christmas Day. More often, restaurants that are still open probably feel like they’ve got the market cornered since restaurants are closed for the holiday. Many McDonald’s locations will be open on Christmas Eve and Day, and those are...
Popculture
Wendy's Reveals January 2023 Deals
If your new year's resolution is to save money in 2023, then Wendy's has your back. The fan-favorite fast food restaurant chain marked the start of the new year by rolling out a list of new deals for January 2023, which will see customers scoring discounts on everything from kids' meals to chicken nuggets, and even free fries!
Burger King Just Introduced A Brand New Meal Deal—But It’s Only Available For A Limited Time!
Burger King just announced an exciting, new and limited-time ‘Choose a Meal’ deal at nationwide locations. As reported by the Fast Food Post, fans of the fast food chain can pick between getting a BK Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich and a timeless Whopper, while also grabbing a small side and small drink— all for $6.99. Here’s what we know about the new deal:
Thrillist
McDonald's Will Serve 50-Cent Double Cheeseburgers This Week
McDonald’s keeps dishing up deals in December. It put together a string of 21 days where it will serve up a daily special to entice you to swing through its drive-thru. This week, it is going back to the well with a deal you have seen earlier in the week if you have been paying attention. From December 22 to 23, you can grab a 50-cent Double Cheeseburger through the chain’s mobile app.
What Does It Mean To Get A Hot Dog 'Alligator' Style?
While they may not be the healthiest meal on the menu, hotdog cravings are real. Lucky for those who decide to indulge, they come in all shapes and sizes. From New York System "hot wieners" in Rhode Island to bigger-than-the-bun dogs served at Pink's in Hollywood, coast-to-coast these bun-filled delights cater to every taste.
Man Ordered Pizza Almost Everyday for 10 Years Until Employees Noticed Something Was Wrong
For ten years, this man ordered pizza every day, until eventually the staff realized something wasn't right. Kirk Alexander, 48, virtually always orders Domino's pizza because he loves it so much. He places orders daily or every other day, according to Sarah, the general manager, and all of the staff are aware of him.
3-Ingredient Appetizers Everyone Will Be Talking About the Day After Your Party
With the holiday season in full swing, there are so many reasons to gather together and celebrate. If you are hosting this year, make it extra easy on yourself with some super simple appetizers. Tasty snacks are the life of any party, but nobody wants to be stuck in the...
Elderly woman in tears as she can only afford eggs on toast for Christmas dinner
An elderly woman was left in tears after breaking down to a charity owner who visited her home to fix a leaking tap. James Anderson, from charity Depher CIC UK, visited the 89-year-old woman's home where he learned that she would be having eggs on toast for Christmas dinner this year, due to rising living costs.
New Restaurant is Opening in Former Golden Corral Location
Photo byBy Ildar Sagdejev (Specious) - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: ESPN and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Texas Roadhouse customer says she paid $4 for mac and cheese that turned out to be Kraft
A Texas Roadhouse customer ordered a side of mac and cheese at the popular American restaurant chain, only to discover that it was actually Kraft mac and cheese made from a box.TikTok user @bre_an_muffin went viral last week when she filmed the experience in a video that now has been viewed more than 530,000 times. “When you order mac and cheese and pay $4 for Kraft,” she wrote over the video.Although this TikToker paid $4 for what she thought was a side dish of mac and cheese made in-house, one box of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese retails at just...
For 3 Days, McDonald’s Is Giving Out Free Big Macs. This Is How You Can Get One
Thanks to McDonald’s, the holiday season just got slightly more jolly. And we, for one, are lovin’ it. All December long, the chain’s “SZN of Sharing” promotion has offered the gift of three weeks of delicious deals! From a chance to win a lifetime of free McDonald’s with a McDonald’s gold card to indulging in everyone’s favorite bestselling McDonald’s items at a free or discounted rate, Mickey D’s has you covered.
Italian Fast Food Chain Set to Open Soon
Enjoy spaghetti and meatballs while you travel.Photo byJason Leung/Unsplash. When dealing with air travel, the name of the game is often “speed.” How fast can you get from one gate to the next? Do you have enough time to use the bathroom before boarding begins? How long will it take to place an order and chow down on your food? With so many questions concerning time, a restaurant with the tagline of “Real Italian, Real Fast” should be desirable for the traveler that’s on the go. And early next year, the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is going to add this Italian restaurant to its growing lineup of eating options.
M&M’s to offer ‘all-female’ packages for a limited time
Mars, the maker of M&M’s candies, has announced plans to debut “all-female” packages as a way to “celebrate women everywhere who are flipping the status quo,” according to the company.
Mum left mortified after buying Christmas decoration without realising how rude it looks
The most wonderful time of the year is finally upon us, and for a lot of people, this means decking the halls with whatever they see fit. While people's choice of Christmas decorations vary, generally speaking, they create a happy, festive vibe, which is why this mum's decoration fail is so hilarious.
I work at Aldi and here are the middle aisle bargain buys coming this week – but you’ll need to be quick to snag them
IF you do your weekly food shopping in Aldi and thought you couldn’t love the cheap supermarket any more than you already do - you’ll want to get down to the middle aisle as quickly as you can. We all rave about Aldi for the brilliant bargains found...
Walmart and Target fans could be left in the cold after Aldi and Lidl reveal good news for shoppers
DISCOUNT grocery brands have grown amid an inflationary economy as shoppers look to save costs. But as Walmart and Target shoppers continue to see rising prices, more may be flocking to Aldi and Lidl to save money. Aldi and Lidl are continuing an aggressive push across the US market and...
10 Best New Items Coming to Dollar Tree in 2023
With inflation still hammering bank accounts, Americans are heading to Dollar Tree in droves. The famed discount store has been raking in massive revenue, seeing an increase in net sales of 8.1% to...
Taco Bell Customers Get Angry About its New Burrito
Fast-food customers are by and large very loyal people -- any menu change is going to be met at least some skepticism and "that's not right." There was the recent outcry over what many called the "not really Mexican" Mexican Original Chicken Sandwich from Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Free Report's Burger King and the internet pressure that caused Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report-owned Taco Bell to commit to making Mexican Pizza a permanent menu item.
