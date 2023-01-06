ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taste Of Home

You Can Get a Free Wendy’s Jr. Frosty Every Day for a Year—Here’s How

It’s that time of year, again. The season when holiday recipes, Starbucks holiday drinks, New Year’s plans and resolutions are all on the mind. And if one of your resolutions is to cut down on spending—especially with rising food prices—while still treating yourself, Wendy’s has a promotion that may just help that resolution stick. Say hello to the return of the Wendy’s Key Tags promotion! Meaning—your $2 gateway to a year’s worth of free Jr. Frosty-deliciousness is back.
Thrillist

This New McDonald's Deal Gets You a Burger, Nuggets, Drink, & Fries for $4

You don’t see many deals popping up at restaurants on Christmas Day. More often, restaurants that are still open probably feel like they’ve got the market cornered since restaurants are closed for the holiday. Many McDonald’s locations will be open on Christmas Eve and Day, and those are...
Popculture

Wendy's Reveals January 2023 Deals

If your new year's resolution is to save money in 2023, then Wendy's has your back. The fan-favorite fast food restaurant chain marked the start of the new year by rolling out a list of new deals for January 2023, which will see customers scoring discounts on everything from kids' meals to chicken nuggets, and even free fries!
Thrillist

McDonald's Will Serve 50-Cent Double Cheeseburgers This Week

McDonald’s keeps dishing up deals in December. It put together a string of 21 days where it will serve up a daily special to entice you to swing through its drive-thru. This week, it is going back to the well with a deal you have seen earlier in the week if you have been paying attention. From December 22 to 23, you can grab a 50-cent Double Cheeseburger through the chain’s mobile app.
Mashed

What Does It Mean To Get A Hot Dog 'Alligator' Style?

While they may not be the healthiest meal on the menu, hotdog cravings are real. Lucky for those who decide to indulge, they come in all shapes and sizes. From New York System "hot wieners" in Rhode Island to bigger-than-the-bun dogs served at Pink's in Hollywood, coast-to-coast these bun-filled delights cater to every taste.
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Texas Roadhouse customer says she paid $4 for mac and cheese that turned out to be Kraft

A Texas Roadhouse customer ordered a side of mac and cheese at the popular American restaurant chain, only to discover that it was actually Kraft mac and cheese made from a box.TikTok user @bre_an_muffin went viral last week when she filmed the experience in a video that now has been viewed more than 530,000 times. “When you order mac and cheese and pay $4 for Kraft,” she wrote over the video.Although this TikToker paid $4 for what she thought was a side dish of mac and cheese made in-house, one box of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese retails at just...
Taste Of Home

For 3 Days, McDonald’s Is Giving Out Free Big Macs. This Is How You Can Get One

Thanks to McDonald’s, the holiday season just got slightly more jolly. And we, for one, are lovin’ it. All December long, the chain’s “SZN of Sharing” promotion has offered the gift of three weeks of delicious deals! From a chance to win a lifetime of free McDonald’s with a McDonald’s gold card to indulging in everyone’s favorite bestselling McDonald’s items at a free or discounted rate, Mickey D’s has you covered.
Greyson F

Italian Fast Food Chain Set to Open Soon

Enjoy spaghetti and meatballs while you travel.Photo byJason Leung/Unsplash. When dealing with air travel, the name of the game is often “speed.” How fast can you get from one gate to the next? Do you have enough time to use the bathroom before boarding begins? How long will it take to place an order and chow down on your food? With so many questions concerning time, a restaurant with the tagline of “Real Italian, Real Fast” should be desirable for the traveler that’s on the go. And early next year, the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is going to add this Italian restaurant to its growing lineup of eating options.
PHOENIX, AZ
TheStreet

Taco Bell Customers Get Angry About its New Burrito

Fast-food customers are by and large very loyal people -- any menu change is going to be met at least some skepticism and "that's not right." There was the recent outcry over what many called the "not really Mexican" Mexican Original Chicken Sandwich from Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Free Report's Burger King and the internet pressure that caused Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report-owned Taco Bell to commit to making Mexican Pizza a permanent menu item.
