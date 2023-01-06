Commanders Injury Update: DT Jonathan Allen, RB Brian Robinson Jr. OUT vs. Cowboys

With one game left to play for the Washington Commanders, we track the health and status of the roster.

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders have nothing to play for in Week 18 against the Dallas Cowboys.

But you can bet the players on the field Sunday will go out looking to leave with a winning feeling as their take-home gift from a disappointing season all around.

And as we always do, we're tracking the health and availability of those Commanders players, as they prepare to make their last stand of the 2022 season.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS WEEK 18 GAME DESIGNATIONS

OUT

DT Jonathan Allen (Knee)

OL Saahdiq Charles (Concussion)

OL Cornelius Lucas (Ankle)

RB Brian Robinson Jr. (Knee)

CB Benjamin St-Juste (Ankle)

DE James Smith-Williams (Concussion)

QUESTIONABLE

S Kamren Curl (Ankle)

LB Jamin Davis (Knee)

LB Nate Gerry (Illness)

OL Andrew Norwell (Hip)

RB Antonio Gibson (Knee/Foot)

NO GAME DESIGNATION

DE Montez Sweat (Illness)

This portion of the season is always split between those with a 'never say die' attitude who want to see Washington go all out for a win.

If the player is capable, they should be on the field.

Meanwhile, others - and it would appear the majority of fans - want better draft positioning.

And to get that, the Commanders need to lose.

Some even want a compromise.

Play hard, but sit the stars, ultimately leading to a generally less-talented Washington crew taking the field against a Dallas squad playing for their shot at the NFC East Division title and potentially the No. 1 seed in the conference.

For the Commanders this Sunday, starting quarterback Sam Howell won't have some key players on the field with him.

But as coach Ron Rivera says, the key for Howell is making good decisions and being consistent.

And that's something worth watching for.

