Burn season opens Monday in Atascadero

Burn status changes daily

– Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services has announced the Fire Hazard Reduction Burn Season will officially open this year on Jan. 9 for Atascadero residents. The burn day status, whether it is a permissive burn day or not, changes daily and is determined by the California Air Resources Board and north county weather conditions. Residents must obtain the daily burn day status by calling (805) 461-5070 and selecting Option 8.

Fire and emergency services strongly encourage residents to utilize alternative forms of disposal, such as the Waste Alternatives’ Green Waste recycling container or the Chicago Grade Landfill. Burning should be used as a last resort.

Copies of Atascadero’s Burn Regulations and various waste alternative programs are available on our website at www.atascadero.org/fire.

Fire and emergency services has a zero-tolerance policy and will issue citations for violations of the burning regulations.