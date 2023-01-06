ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

‘Aggressive’ 19-year-old dressed like a cop pulled over drivers, Oklahoma sheriff says

 4 days ago

A convincing but “aggressive” deputy who pulled over multiple drivers in Oklahoma was a fake and has been arrested, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

He was also just 19, the sheriff’s office said in a Jan. 4 news release.

“We believe (he) pulled over several people by flashing his lights behind them. When we questioned (him), he was wearing a ballistic vest with a ‘Sheriff’ patch on it and a duty belt with knives, a flashlight and handcuffs,” the sheriff’s office said.

“A witness tells us (he) pulled him over and claimed to be an undercover police officer. The witness says he became suspicious because (the suspect) was acting so aggressive.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SWdGI_0k5sxGjU00
A convincing but “aggressive” sheriff’s deputy who pulled over multiple drivers in Oklahoma was a a total fake, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office. Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office photo

The suspect was arrested Jan. 1, but investigators have not said how they apprehended the Tennessee man.

When questioned, the suspect insisted he was a deputy with Tennessee’s Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, and was in uniform after “just leaving work.” However, the two counties are roughly 875 miles apart.

As for why he wore a deputy’s vest, the suspect said “because it is comfortable.”

It is not the first time the suspect has been accused of impersonating an officer, officials said.

“The Jail Administrator for Campbell County, who is also (the suspect’s) cousin, told deputies (he) no longer works for the jail and is not re-hirable after he impersonated an officer there,” the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators charged the 19-year-old “with impersonating an officer and transporting an open container,” officials said.

He is being held in the Oklahoma County Detention Center. Oklahoma County is in the central part of the state and includes Oklahoma City.

