Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet Red Bank, New Jersey's Finest Painter: Leni ForssellBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
History, Fashion, Culture and The Black TurtleneckBrooklyn MuseAsbury Park, NJ
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenRed Bank, NJ
Winery, Bed-and-Breakfast Plan ExaminedGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Related
Teen Given CPR After Collapsing During Basketball Game in Hillsborough, NJ
A 15-year-old boy collapsed during a basketball game in Hillsborough Twp., Somerset County over the weekend and required CPR. As scary as it was for the world to watch Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin suffer cardiac arrest and collapse on the field in the middle of a game, his is not an isolated incident.
NJ coach perved on girls’ locker room, messaged students, officials say
WEST NEW YORK — A high school basketball coach accused of entering the girls' locker room and sending inappropriate messages to three minors has been arrested and fired, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office. Former Memorial High School coach 41-year-old Ariel Alava was taken into custody by the...
Mercer County, NJ hiking trails closed for hunting on these days
The Mercer County Park Commission has announced a series of days this winter when certain hiking sites will be closed to the public, during shotgun hunting for deer. The county secured a Community Based Deer Management permit from the state Division of Fish and Wildlife, which allows for an extended season through March on specific dates.
2 of the Oldest 5 & 10’s in the Country Are Right Here at the Jersey Shore
Five and dimes or 5&10's were hopping fifty years ago. Now they're hard to find. I grew up with one of the oldest and still running 5 & 10's in Quakertown, Pennsylvania. I still go to this place when I go home to visit family. The memories rush back to when I was younger. From the smells to the food counter and the thick milkshakes I used to get well over 40 years ago, they still taste the same. This five-and-dime store is well over 100 years old and different generations have owned and managed it. It is such a place of nostalgia, my Nana, and so many warm feelings.
Monroe, NJ cops: 22-year-old traveling faster than 100 mph before fatal crash
MONROE (Gloucester) — Charges have been announced in connection with a December crash that killed a 52-year-old man from Marlton. According to police, 22-year-old Gabriel Woolson, of Williamstown, was traveling faster than 100 mph in a Corvette along the Black Horse Pike on Dec. 14 when he struck a Honda Accord driven by Evan Silverstein, who was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
Closing! We Say “Good-Bye” to Another Great Place in Ocean County, NJ
Every summer we would frequent this café several times on LBI. It's sad to see another great place closing in Ocean County. The owners recently wrote on their Facebook page saying they are retiring after 20 years on the island. What's the latest great place to close in Ocean...
Amazing History and Entertainment at New Jersey’s Oldest Theatre in Edison
John W. Griggs was elected New Jersey Governor, Grover Cleveland (New Jersey Native) was President, Oscar Hammerstein opened the Olympia Theatre, the first theatre to be built in New York City's Times Square district (Wikipedia) and the Edison Valley Playhouse was first established. Yes, this all happened nearly 130 years ago in 1895.
Man pistol-whipped and carjacked at Linden, NJ shopping center
LINDEN — A man walking out of a store was pistol-whipped and carjacked in the parking lot of a shopping center Sunday night. Linden police Capt. Christopher Guenther said the 23-year-old man was approached from the back as he approached his blue 2020 BMW M8 at the Aviation Plaza shopping center on the northbound side of Routes 1 & 9 around 8:15 p.m.
NJ middle school will be closed because of underground gas leak
OLD BRIDGE — A township middle school will remain closed until at least next week due to a series of underground gas leaks discovered in the building. According to schools Superintendent David Cittadino, classes at Carl Sandburg Middle School will be canceled Monday and Tuesday. Starting on Wednesday, classes...
‘Underperforming’ NJ Stop & Shop scheduled to close in the spring
At least one of the Stop & Shop locations in Middlesex County will not make it through 2023. The supermarket chain informed New Jersey 101.5 on Monday that the store at 424 Raritan Avenue in Highland Park is scheduled to close its doors for good. According to a company spokesperson,...
3 New Jersey Cities Rank Among The Best In The Country To Call Home
There are a lot of great places to live in New Jersey, but as we enter a new year, aren't you curious to see if you live in one of the top 50 places to live in the country?. Despite the fact that it seems like there's somewhat of a mass exodus from the Garden State in recent years, I'm a fairly new resident, and love it!
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino welcomes Zac Brown Band to NJ
ATLANTIC CITY — Grab your cowboy hat, slap on those rhinestone-studded boots, and get ready for some good ol’ country music fun. Multi-award-winning country music sensation, Zac Brown Band will perform at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena and Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City for one night only on Friday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m.
Beloved Brick, NJ Deli For Sale And Seeking New Owners
So if you're looking to start a new venture, and have always wanted to own your own business, this is a unique opportunity for you to do just that!. Real estate is always something fun to look at around the Jersey Shore, personally, I love checking out some of the multi-million dollar beach properties I'll never actually live in.
The many mysteries that have washed up on NJ beaches
A 30-ton whale washed up dead on the beach in Atlantic City. It was a 33-foot humpback discovered around 8 a.m. Saturday. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center which showed up to measure and take samples says they don’t know what killed it. Testing will be done. It’s the fourth...
Search is over: Middletown, NJ bank robber who looted eight-grand is charged
The search has ended for a New Jersey man accused of robbing a bank in Middletown Township late last month. Middletown Police were first on the scene on December 28 around 10:43 am after an alarm went off at the Valley Bank on Route 35 South between Twin Brooks Avenue and Woodland Drive.
Chick Fil A Lawrenceville Finally Adds Curbside Delivery
Oh you're going to love this news. One of you're favorite fast food places in Mercer County has finally added time-saving option. The Chick fil A Lawrenceville on Route 1 North, next to Wawa and McDonalds, just kicked off Curbside Delivery service. The announcement was made on Facebook. Yay. I'm...
Hungry at 2 a.m.? These four NJ restaurants are open 24 hours
This was not an easy task. Searching for restaurants that offer food all day, every day. Seems that the 24-hour business is not that common in New Jersey. The good news is that if you are traveling late or way too early, or driving a truck, there are some options for a snack or a full meal.
Do affluent NJ residents care? Making it too easy for burglars, car thieves
For all the proposed legislation and local laws to toughen the penalties for car theft in New Jersey, it might all come down to one basic preventative measure: locking your car and home doors. In four cases of attempted home burglaries in Toms River on Friday morning, two ended with...
NJ marine mammal center is caring for its first patient of the season
BRIGANTINE — The Marine Mammal Stranding Center has received its first patient of the season - a female harbor seal discovered hurt and stranded on Monmouth Beach on Dec. 28. According to MMSC officials, the sea identified only as #22-155 was wheezing and suffering from a laceration on her...
Murphy’s White House run could begin this week in NJ
Phil Murphy's possible road to the White House may begin Tuesday at the State House in Trenton. When Murphy strides into the Assembly Chamber, he will deliver his first in-person State of the State speech in three years. His last two speeches were delivered virtually due to pandemic restrictions. Many...
105.7 The Hawk
Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0