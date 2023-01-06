ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

2 of the Oldest 5 & 10’s in the Country Are Right Here at the Jersey Shore

Five and dimes or 5&10's were hopping fifty years ago. Now they're hard to find. I grew up with one of the oldest and still running 5 & 10's in Quakertown, Pennsylvania. I still go to this place when I go home to visit family. The memories rush back to when I was younger. From the smells to the food counter and the thick milkshakes I used to get well over 40 years ago, they still taste the same. This five-and-dime store is well over 100 years old and different generations have owned and managed it. It is such a place of nostalgia, my Nana, and so many warm feelings.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Monroe, NJ cops: 22-year-old traveling faster than 100 mph before fatal crash

MONROE (Gloucester) — Charges have been announced in connection with a December crash that killed a 52-year-old man from Marlton. According to police, 22-year-old Gabriel Woolson, of Williamstown, was traveling faster than 100 mph in a Corvette along the Black Horse Pike on Dec. 14 when he struck a Honda Accord driven by Evan Silverstein, who was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Man pistol-whipped and carjacked at Linden, NJ shopping center

LINDEN — A man walking out of a store was pistol-whipped and carjacked in the parking lot of a shopping center Sunday night. Linden police Capt. Christopher Guenther said the 23-year-old man was approached from the back as he approached his blue 2020 BMW M8 at the Aviation Plaza shopping center on the northbound side of Routes 1 & 9 around 8:15 p.m.
LINDEN, NJ
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino welcomes Zac Brown Band to NJ

ATLANTIC CITY — Grab your cowboy hat, slap on those rhinestone-studded boots, and get ready for some good ol’ country music fun. Multi-award-winning country music sensation, Zac Brown Band will perform at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena and Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City for one night only on Friday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Beloved Brick, NJ Deli For Sale And Seeking New Owners

So if you're looking to start a new venture, and have always wanted to own your own business, this is a unique opportunity for you to do just that!. Real estate is always something fun to look at around the Jersey Shore, personally, I love checking out some of the multi-million dollar beach properties I'll never actually live in.
BRICK, NJ
Murphy’s White House run could begin this week in NJ

Phil Murphy's possible road to the White House may begin Tuesday at the State House in Trenton. When Murphy strides into the Assembly Chamber, he will deliver his first in-person State of the State speech in three years. His last two speeches were delivered virtually due to pandemic restrictions. Many...
TRENTON, NJ
