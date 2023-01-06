ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Toyota Indiana donates $50,000 to Honor Flight of Southern Indiana

By Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PIff7_0k5swTHa00

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Honor Flight of Southern Indiana announced that Toyota Indiana will donate $50,000 to ensure 85 local veterans get the opportunity to fly to Washington D.C.

Officials with HFSI say the donation will keep their mission of honoring local veterans with their free honor flight going strong. A press release says this is the third donation Toyota Indiana has made to HFSI.

Honor Flight 13 gives veterans trip of a lifetime

The next Honor Flight with HFSI is scheduled for April 22 according to their website .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

