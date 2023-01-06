Toyota Indiana donates $50,000 to Honor Flight of Southern Indiana

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Honor Flight of Southern Indiana announced that Toyota Indiana will donate $50,000 to ensure 85 local veterans get the opportunity to fly to Washington D.C.

Officials with HFSI say the donation will keep their mission of honoring local veterans with their free honor flight going strong. A press release says this is the third donation Toyota Indiana has made to HFSI.

The next Honor Flight with HFSI is scheduled for April 22 according to their website .

