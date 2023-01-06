ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktalnews.com

Shreveport Hot Chicken with Ghost Ramen

Watch Chefs Jon Ortiz and Dylan Teekell take over the Loving Living Local kitchen to prepare Shreveport Hot Chicken. Ortiz and Teekell share with Susan the inspiration behind this dish as well as some of their other projects like Ghost Ramen. The Duo express that they created the Shreveport Hot Chicken dish for the people.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Anti-Semitic banner appears on I-20 overpass

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — From flyers scattered across Shreveport/Bossier City neighborhoods to now a banner. And one local man wasn’t about to let its message of hate fly freely over an interstate in Shreveport. It was not the kind of welcome sign he was expecting to see over...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Former Shreveport NAACP president files lawsuit

January is Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month. Occupational cancer is the leading cause of death among firefighters, next to heart disease. Jury selection begins for 2 second-degree murder trials in Caddo. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. One of the cases involves the man accused in the death of Mya Patel. Keep...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Coroner Names Shreveport’s Second Murder Victim of 2023

A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday, January 7, 2023, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Renata Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Did You Know Shreveport Has a Secret Pop-Up Restaurant in a Bar?

I Love Finding New Food Spots, It Has Become My Favorite Pastime in Shreveport-Bossier. When I heard there was a pop-up restaurant in downtown Shreveport I started asking all the questions. Who is behind it? Is it worth finding? Everyone I asked kept telling me it was "different" and one person told me "your pallet needs to be adventurous to enjoy this food". I was baffled at the comment, I love new flavors, is this pop-up really that unique?
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Passport Department to open in Bossier Parish

BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A new location for area residents to secure and renew their passports will open Monday in Bossier Parish. The Bossier Parish Clerk of Court’s office announced the grand opening of its new Passport Department at the Bossier Parish Courthouse in Benton. On-site passport photographs, certified copies of Louisiana-issued birth certificates, and other civil documents needed in the passport application process will also be available.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

CPSO: Shreveport man charged with molestation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man faces charges that he molested a juvenile left in his care, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. CPSO said that 24-year-old Hunter Brown, a resident of the 5000 block of Pinehill Road, was arrested on December 30. The CPSO Criminal...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport man charged with molestation of child he babysat

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man is free on bond following his arrest last month for molestation of a juvenile. Hunter Brown, 24, was arrested Dec. 30. He posted a $250,000 bond on Friday. Caddo Parish sheriff's investigators began looking into Brown after receiving a complaint in early December. Hunter...
SHREVEPORT, LA
WAFB

Heart of Louisiana: Bossier Bees

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A lot of us would probably call the mosquito the state insect, but it’s actually the honey bee. “This all started out as a fourth project of mine when I was in fifth grade,” said Billy Hummer. That was 30 years ago. Now...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

Caddo District Attorney: Trials set for downtown hookah lounge fatal shooting; child fatally shot on Monkhouse

Two men will stand trial for unrelated fatal shootings in Shreveport, according to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office. Full story here » https://tinyurl.com/54tfbyvv. Caddo District Attorney: Trials set for downtown …. Two men will stand trial for unrelated fatal shootings in Shreveport, according to the Caddo Parish...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

De'Aumante Johnson steps down as Bossier Football Head Coach

De’Aumante Johnson steps down as Bossier Football …. De'Aumante Johnson steps down as Bossier Football Head Coach. Commissioner arrested for impersonating a police …. Caddo Commissioner Steven Jackson faces legal disputes in two different parishes. He was arrested in Bossier City for impersonating a police officer and a woman filed a temporary restraining order against him in Caddo District Court.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Residents react to shooting that wounded 4-year-old Johnathan

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are on the hunt for gunmen after yet another violent weekend. There were four shootings on Saturday alone. In one shooting, a woman was killed. In another, a young boy was struck by a stray bullet fired during a shootout. That child is...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Fire heavily damages Shreveport house

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Fire heavily damaged a Shreveport residence Sunday afternoon, Jan. 8. The fire on Fairfield Avenue a couple houses south of Marx Street was reported at 3:14 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The front of the one-story, wood-frame dwelling was engulfed in flames and black...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Woman killed on Bond Drive named

SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Renata "Nata" Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport mayor said speed enforcement cameras under review

SHREVEPORT, La. – Could some changes be coming to the speed enforcement cameras in Shreveport school zones?. Mayor Tom Arceneaux told City Council members Monday that’s possible. His comment came after Ginger Marks of Shreveport spoke during the administration session about areas where she says the city is...
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy