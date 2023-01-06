Read full article on original website
ktalnews.com
Shreveport Hot Chicken with Ghost Ramen
Watch Chefs Jon Ortiz and Dylan Teekell take over the Loving Living Local kitchen to prepare Shreveport Hot Chicken. Ortiz and Teekell share with Susan the inspiration behind this dish as well as some of their other projects like Ghost Ramen. The Duo express that they created the Shreveport Hot Chicken dish for the people.
Elvis Presley once sang for a dozen of this Shreveport company’s donuts
Did you know that Elvis Aaron Presley once sang his heart out for a box of donuts?
KSLA
Anti-Semitic banner appears on I-20 overpass
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — From flyers scattered across Shreveport/Bossier City neighborhoods to now a banner. And one local man wasn’t about to let its message of hate fly freely over an interstate in Shreveport. It was not the kind of welcome sign he was expecting to see over...
KSLA
Former Shreveport NAACP president files lawsuit
January is Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month. Occupational cancer is the leading cause of death among firefighters, next to heart disease. Jury selection begins for 2 second-degree murder trials in Caddo. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. One of the cases involves the man accused in the death of Mya Patel. Keep...
KTBS
Special mass ushers in Mardi Gras season in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - The faithful ushered in the Mardi Gras season with a special Mardi Gras mass. It was held Saturday morning at St. Pius X Catholic Church on Market Street. After the service, parishioners celebrated by eating King Cake.
Coroner Names Shreveport’s Second Murder Victim of 2023
A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday, January 7, 2023, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Renata Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Did You Know Shreveport Has a Secret Pop-Up Restaurant in a Bar?
I Love Finding New Food Spots, It Has Become My Favorite Pastime in Shreveport-Bossier. When I heard there was a pop-up restaurant in downtown Shreveport I started asking all the questions. Who is behind it? Is it worth finding? Everyone I asked kept telling me it was "different" and one person told me "your pallet needs to be adventurous to enjoy this food". I was baffled at the comment, I love new flavors, is this pop-up really that unique?
ktalnews.com
Passport Department to open in Bossier Parish
BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A new location for area residents to secure and renew their passports will open Monday in Bossier Parish. The Bossier Parish Clerk of Court’s office announced the grand opening of its new Passport Department at the Bossier Parish Courthouse in Benton. On-site passport photographs, certified copies of Louisiana-issued birth certificates, and other civil documents needed in the passport application process will also be available.
ktalnews.com
CPSO: Shreveport man charged with molestation
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man faces charges that he molested a juvenile left in his care, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. CPSO said that 24-year-old Hunter Brown, a resident of the 5000 block of Pinehill Road, was arrested on December 30. The CPSO Criminal...
KTBS
Shreveport man charged with molestation of child he babysat
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man is free on bond following his arrest last month for molestation of a juvenile. Hunter Brown, 24, was arrested Dec. 30. He posted a $250,000 bond on Friday. Caddo Parish sheriff's investigators began looking into Brown after receiving a complaint in early December. Hunter...
KTBS
One person in critical condition following a Shreveport shooting
SHREVEPORT, LA. - One person is in critical condition following a shooting in Shreveport. The victim arrived by vehicle at Shreveport Fire Station 9 on St. Vincent and West 70th St. The victim was transported to Ochsner LSU health. The investigation is ongoing.
Heart of Louisiana: Bossier Bees
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A lot of us would probably call the mosquito the state insect, but it’s actually the honey bee. “This all started out as a fourth project of mine when I was in fifth grade,” said Billy Hummer. That was 30 years ago. Now...
ktalnews.com
Renata Lewis’ family needs help after Saturday’s senseless act of crime
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The family of Renata Lewis, a 42 woman who was killed early Saturday morning “by a senseless act of crime,” is asking for the assistance of those who love her to help in Ms. Lewis’ burial. On Monday morning, Mayor Arceneaux issued...
ktalnews.com
Caddo District Attorney: Trials set for downtown hookah lounge fatal shooting; child fatally shot on Monkhouse
Two men will stand trial for unrelated fatal shootings in Shreveport, according to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office. Full story here » https://tinyurl.com/54tfbyvv. Caddo District Attorney: Trials set for downtown …. Two men will stand trial for unrelated fatal shootings in Shreveport, according to the Caddo Parish...
ktalnews.com
De'Aumante Johnson steps down as Bossier Football Head Coach
De’Aumante Johnson steps down as Bossier Football …. De'Aumante Johnson steps down as Bossier Football Head Coach. Commissioner arrested for impersonating a police …. Caddo Commissioner Steven Jackson faces legal disputes in two different parishes. He was arrested in Bossier City for impersonating a police officer and a woman filed a temporary restraining order against him in Caddo District Court.
KSLA
Residents react to shooting that wounded 4-year-old Johnathan
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are on the hunt for gunmen after yet another violent weekend. There were four shootings on Saturday alone. In one shooting, a woman was killed. In another, a young boy was struck by a stray bullet fired during a shootout. That child is...
Louisiana City Named as ‘One of the Loneliest in U.S.’
How many people do you know who live alone in Shreveport these days? It seems that number keeps growing. The Chamber of Commerce has checked out the census data to compile a list of the loneliest cities in America and you might be surprised to see which cities make the list.
KSLA
Fire heavily damages Shreveport house
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Fire heavily damaged a Shreveport residence Sunday afternoon, Jan. 8. The fire on Fairfield Avenue a couple houses south of Marx Street was reported at 3:14 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The front of the one-story, wood-frame dwelling was engulfed in flames and black...
KTBS
Woman killed on Bond Drive named
SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Renata "Nata" Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
KTBS
Shreveport mayor said speed enforcement cameras under review
SHREVEPORT, La. – Could some changes be coming to the speed enforcement cameras in Shreveport school zones?. Mayor Tom Arceneaux told City Council members Monday that’s possible. His comment came after Ginger Marks of Shreveport spoke during the administration session about areas where she says the city is...
