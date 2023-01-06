Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
860wacb.com
Boone Man Charged With Assault Using A Hatchet
On Saturday, December 31, 2022, just after 5:00 PM, a 56-year-old male went to the Watauga Medical Center Emergency Department with a serious laceration to the neck. He reported he was attacked with a hatchet by an acquaintance while standing at the bus stop near Watauga Village Drive. After being assaulted the victim made his way to the medical center on foot. Boone Police Officers responded, launching an initial investigation. A suspect was quickly identified.
860wacb.com
Alexander County Man Jailed For Probation Violations
Anthony Edward Sturgell. age 33 of Taylorsville, was placed in custody on Monday and charged with multiple probation violations. He is being held without bond in the Alexander County Detention Center and is scheduled to appear in court on February 6th.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Jailed On Fraud And Obtaining Property By False Pretense Charges
The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested 40-year old Jeremy Anthony Bumgarner of Taylorsville on Tuesday and charged him with felony fraud and obtaining property by false pretense. He was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $30,000. A court date is scheduled for January 17th.
860wacb.com
Statesville Man Charged With Felony Indecent Liberties With A Child
On December 30, 2022, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office received a report regarding an 11-year-old child being inappropriately touched for several months by 37-year old Paul Lewis Ghiraldi, a registered sex offender from Statesville. The juvenile was subsequently interviewed at The Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center in Statesville. Based...
Suspect arrested after thefts from unlocked cars in Rowan County community
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been arrested after a spree of thefts from vehicles in the Enochville community. Authorities released photos from surveillance cameras in late December showing a burglar sneaking around homes and stealing from unlocked cars. Most of the thefts were reported from neighborhoods off South Enochville Avenue.
860wacb.com
New Charges Land Alexander County Man In Jail
30-year old Ronnie William McCurdy of Taylorsville was placed in custody in Alexander County on Monday. He was charged with probation violation-out of county. McCurdy has a pending charge in Iredell County for carrying a concealed gun and charges in Alexander County that include assault with a deadly weapon and violation of a domestic violence protection order.
860wacb.com
Hickory Man Spends Weekend In Alexander County Jail
A Hickory man spent the weekend in the Alexander County Jail. 25-year old Derrick Shikeem Brock-Sims was arrested on Friday, January 6th by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office following a domestic incident. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and assault on a female. He is long longer listed as an inmate. A February 27th court date is scheduled in Taylorsville.
860wacb.com
Teen Charged With Iredell County Armed Robbery
On Saturday, December 31, 2022, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office responded to Fonda Road in Western Iredell County in reference to an Armed Robbery. The victim told deputies that he was robbed at gunpoint at his residence the day prior. The victim was able to identify the suspect as Daniel Scott Miller Jr.
FOX Carolina
Suspect charged after threatening license plate agency in McDowell Co.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect was taken into custody on Tuesday after reportedly making threats at a License Plate Agency on E. Court Street in Marion. Deputies said they responded to the area at around 9:45 a.m. after someone...
860wacb.com
Hiddenite Man Facing Felony Drug Charge
Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 37-year old Ricky James Kilby of Hiddenite on Monday. He’s charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with license revoked. Hamby was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $30,000. A January 17th court appearance is scheduled.
860wacb.com
Alexander County Man Arrested On Charge Of Embezzlement
The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested 34-year old Matthew Jordan Hall of Taylorsville on Saturday, January 7th and charged him with felony embezzlement-larceny by employee. He was released under a secured bond of $5,500. Hall was scheduled to make a Monday court appearance in Alexander County District Court.
supertalk929.com
Johnson City Police Arrest Mountain City Man On DUI, Underage Consumption At Monarch Apartments
There was another incident at Johnson City’s Monarch Apartments. This time, a Mountain City man is arrested after police find him behind the wheel of a parked vehicle with the motor running and his foot on the accelerator. Police say Ethan Campbell showed multiple signs of possible impairment. As officers attempted to make contact, Campbell put the vehicle in reverse and began to drive away. Campbell was located in a nearby parking lot. Campbell is charged with driving under the influence, felony evading arrest and underage consumption of alcohol and is scheduled for arraignment in Washington County Tennessee Sessions Court.
860wacb.com
Resisting Arrest Charge Filed Against Taylorsville Man
27-year old Emmanuel James Saddler of Taylorsville was arrested Sunday in Alexander County. He was charged with resisting a public officer. Saddler remained in the Alexander County Detention Center as of earlier today. February 20th is listed as a court date in Alexander County District Court.
860wacb.com
Hickory Man Sentenced To Minimum Of 20 Years For Statutory Rape
47-year-old Allen Joseph Gambill of Hickory has been given an active prison term of 20 to 29 years after pleading guilty to sexual offenses involving a minor. He entered the plea during Catawba County Superior Court on Monday, January 9. Gambill entered a guilty plea to the offenses of statutory rape of a person less than 15 years of age, sexual activity by a substitute parent, and incest, on the day his matters were set to go to trial.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Sent To Jail For 90 Days
34-year old Darvis James Stacy of Taylorsville will serve 90 days in the Alexander County Detention Center after a ruling by a District Court Judge on January 5th. Stacy has a pending felony charge of assault inflicting serious bodily injury and another charge of misdemeanor assault inflicting serious bodily injury with a minor present. The court date scheduled for those offenses is March 20th in Alexander County Superior Court.
Woman killed in Lincoln County shooting; deputies search for person of interest
Deputies are investigating this as a homicide and are searching for a person of interest.
qcnews.com
Belmont woman caught in Stanley with meth, black tar heroin
STANLEY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Stanley Police say a Belmont woman had several illegal drug items in her car Monday, including meth and black tar heroin. Authorities say they got an unknown problem/suspicious subject call directing them to come to the Dollar General on East Dallas Road. When they arrived, they found Amy Suzanne Evans in the parking lot. They observed her under the influence of a substance.
860wacb.com
Stony Point Man Facing Felony Drug Charges In Iredell County
A Stony Point Man has been arrested as part of a recent drug sting by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. 31-year old Jerome Millsaps is charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/ sell or deliver schedule II controlled substance. He was placed in the Iredell County Detention Center with a $20,000 secured bond.
Comments / 0