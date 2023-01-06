SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Last week we saw tornadoes touching down here in Central Illinois and other parts of the state. State Senator Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet) said on Sunday that the National Weather Service lost track of a tornado in a wind farm. Rose also said the National Weather Service lost track of the 2018 Taylorville tornado for 15 minutes.

