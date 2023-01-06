ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Assault weapon ban passes Illinois Senate and House

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A bill that would ban the sale and delivery of assault weapons in Illinois is now heading to Governor Pritzker's desk. The Illinois House of Representatives voted 68-41 for HB5471. The bill passed in the Illinois Senate 34-20 on Monday night and 68-41 in the...
Pritzker signs law banning assault weapons, sale of high-capacity magazines

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Standing alongside lawmakers and gun control activists, Governor JB Pritzker signed the Protect Illinois Communities Act banning the sale and distribution of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, and switches in Illinois, effective immediately. For the past four years, my administration and my colleagues in the State...
Illinois Right to Life responds to Gov. Pritzker

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker laid out his plans for his second term on Monday. The Governor doubled down on his efforts to make Illinois a leader in reproductive rights. Pritzker called for lawmakers to add protection of reproductive rights to the state's constitution. In an impassioned...
Multibillionaire Pritzker takes 2nd oath as Illinois governor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A multibillionaire Democrat whose actions in the past year have suggested a possible interest in running for president has been sworn in as Illinois governor for the second time. J.B. Pritzker took the oath on Monday, the first Illinois governor to start a second four-year...
New court date for former Illinois Speaker of the House

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A court date has been set for former Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan. Madigan faces racketeering charges. The trial is set for April 1, 2024. Madigan was originally indicted in 2022. The original indictment says Madigan and a close friend Michael McClain conspired...
New Illinois amendment may leave some parents on edge

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — A late-night vote may leave some parents on edge. Just after 11 p.m. on Thursday night, the Illinois Senate Executive Committee approved an amendment that will mandate school districts to implement new sex education curriculums. Last year Illinois lawmakers passed a controversial sex education bill that...
New legislation could extend inmate transfer time to psychiatric facilities

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois Senate passed legislation that could leave mentally ill inmates in county jails for longer periods. Right now, the Illinois Department of Human Services is supposed to transfer inmates who are unfit to stand trial to a suitable psychiatric facility within 20 days. However, that hasn’t always been happening.
IDPH launch online COVID-19 tracker

CHICAGO (WICS) — The Discovery Partners Institute (DPI) and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced a new website that tracks the levels of COVID-19 in wastewater samples in Illinois. Officials say the interactive online tool builds on the statistics posted on the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker website...
Urgent care clinics making changes to meet growing demand

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Urgent care clinics are making changes to meet growing demand amid high cases of COVID-19, RSV and flu. Staff at AFC in Oregon say over the last few weeks, they watched a steady stream of people walk out of emergency waiting rooms and into urgent care clinics.
State Senator says the National Weather Service lost last week's tornado in wind farm

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Last week we saw tornadoes touching down here in Central Illinois and other parts of the state. State Senator Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet) said on Sunday that the National Weather Service lost track of a tornado in a wind farm. Rose also said the National Weather Service lost track of the 2018 Taylorville tornado for 15 minutes.
