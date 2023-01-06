Read full article on original website
Related
foxillinois.com
Assault weapon ban passes Illinois Senate and House
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A bill that would ban the sale and delivery of assault weapons in Illinois is now heading to Governor Pritzker's desk. The Illinois House of Representatives voted 68-41 for HB5471. The bill passed in the Illinois Senate 34-20 on Monday night and 68-41 in the...
foxillinois.com
Pritzker, lawmakers react to Illinois Senate passing assault weapons ban bill
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — The Illinois Senate on Monday passed legislation on a sweeping assault weapons ban. The move comes after the Illinois house passed its own version of House Bill 5471 on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. The bill is expected to head back to the House on Tuesday...
foxillinois.com
Pritzker signs law banning assault weapons, sale of high-capacity magazines
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Standing alongside lawmakers and gun control activists, Governor JB Pritzker signed the Protect Illinois Communities Act banning the sale and distribution of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, and switches in Illinois, effective immediately. For the past four years, my administration and my colleagues in the State...
foxillinois.com
Illinois Right to Life responds to Gov. Pritzker
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker laid out his plans for his second term on Monday. The Governor doubled down on his efforts to make Illinois a leader in reproductive rights. Pritzker called for lawmakers to add protection of reproductive rights to the state's constitution. In an impassioned...
foxillinois.com
Multibillionaire Pritzker takes 2nd oath as Illinois governor
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A multibillionaire Democrat whose actions in the past year have suggested a possible interest in running for president has been sworn in as Illinois governor for the second time. J.B. Pritzker took the oath on Monday, the first Illinois governor to start a second four-year...
foxillinois.com
New court date for former Illinois Speaker of the House
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A court date has been set for former Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan. Madigan faces racketeering charges. The trial is set for April 1, 2024. Madigan was originally indicted in 2022. The original indictment says Madigan and a close friend Michael McClain conspired...
foxillinois.com
New Illinois amendment may leave some parents on edge
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — A late-night vote may leave some parents on edge. Just after 11 p.m. on Thursday night, the Illinois Senate Executive Committee approved an amendment that will mandate school districts to implement new sex education curriculums. Last year Illinois lawmakers passed a controversial sex education bill that...
foxillinois.com
New legislation could extend inmate transfer time to psychiatric facilities
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois Senate passed legislation that could leave mentally ill inmates in county jails for longer periods. Right now, the Illinois Department of Human Services is supposed to transfer inmates who are unfit to stand trial to a suitable psychiatric facility within 20 days. However, that hasn’t always been happening.
foxillinois.com
IDPH launch online COVID-19 tracker
CHICAGO (WICS) — The Discovery Partners Institute (DPI) and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced a new website that tracks the levels of COVID-19 in wastewater samples in Illinois. Officials say the interactive online tool builds on the statistics posted on the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker website...
foxillinois.com
Urgent care clinics making changes to meet growing demand
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Urgent care clinics are making changes to meet growing demand amid high cases of COVID-19, RSV and flu. Staff at AFC in Oregon say over the last few weeks, they watched a steady stream of people walk out of emergency waiting rooms and into urgent care clinics.
foxillinois.com
State Senator says the National Weather Service lost last week's tornado in wind farm
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Last week we saw tornadoes touching down here in Central Illinois and other parts of the state. State Senator Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet) said on Sunday that the National Weather Service lost track of a tornado in a wind farm. Rose also said the National Weather Service lost track of the 2018 Taylorville tornado for 15 minutes.
foxillinois.com
WATCH: Dramatic video shows huge rockslide, flooding on California highway
Authorities in California shared a video that showed a massive rockslide during a storm that raged throughout portions of the state on Monday. Use extreme caution if you must drive to the Shaver Lake area or any mountain areas," the California Highway Patrol noted on social media. According to the...
Comments / 0