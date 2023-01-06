Flowood Regal Parkway theater closes permanently

FLOWOOD, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Flowood Regal Parkway Theater permanently closed its doors on Thursday, January 5.

The last movie ticket was sold Thursday at 7:55 p.m.

A sign posted on the ticket window read, “It has been our pleasure serving you.” An email was also sent out notifying people of the closing.

There are no other Regal locations in the area.

WJTV 12 News reached out to the theater’s corporate office and the City of Flowood. Neither have responded.

