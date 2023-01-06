Supervisors approve representation agreement with Mohave County in lawsuit over Cibola water transfer

Read full article on original website
roselawgroupreporter.com
Former Justice McGregor will lead inquiry into Maricopa County Election Day printer issues
Maricopa County has asked a former Arizona Supreme Court justice to lead an independent inquiry into its Election Day printer problems, officials announced Friday. Former Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Ruth McGregor will lead the probe, which was first promised by the county’s Board of Supervisors as it certified election results in late November.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Marathon BOS meeting decides animal shelter, morgue construction￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – Passing of the Chairman’s gavel and installation of a newly elected official marked the start of a marathon Mohave County Board of Supervisors (BOS) meeting that included important votes on a pair of capital improvement projects that have been in the wind for years. SueAnn...
12news.com
Maricopa County launching independent investigation into election printer issues
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Maricopa County officials have asked a former Arizona Supreme Court justice to lead an investigation into the printer issue that caused problems at some polling places on Election Day in November. The Board of Supervisors has asked former Chief Justice Ruth McGregor to assemble a...
Mohave Daily News
Arizona water cuts don't affect city, yet
BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City manager’s report doesn’t usually discuss places more than 300 miles away, but it’s a necessity when discussing the ongoing water shortage along the Colorado River. City Manager Toby Cotter and Utilities Director Mark Clark updated City Council on Tuesday night...
azbex.com
Dormant BTR Project Resurfaces in Pinal
After sitting dormant for more than a year, plans for a Build-to-Rent development in the San Tan Valley area of Pinal County have reemerged. The Pinal County Planning and Zoning Commission will consider a plan from Snowden Residential LLC for Elux at Ocotillo – a 254-unit BTR development at the NWC of Ocotillo and Kenworthy roads – at its Jan. 19 meeting. The developer is requesting a rezoning and minor General Plan amendment for the 23.75-acre site.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Phoenix selects Ansari as vice mayor after DiCiccio nomination rejected
Phoenix has a new vice mayor for 2023. The City Council selected District 7 Councilmember Yassamin Ansari, 30, to serve for one year as the backup to Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego in a 6-2 vote, with Councilman Sal DiCiccio and Jim Waring voting “no.” She will succeed District 4 Councilmember Laura Pastor, who served in the position for two years nonconsecutively.
This Arizona County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker determined which counties in Arizona have the longest life expectancies.
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Jan. 6-8
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed a pair of executive orders on Friday, a man accused of shooting a Scottsdale police sergeant is dead and Immersive Monet and The Impressionists return to the Valley for a limited time. Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Abe Hamadeh wants another shot at overturning the election because of Pinal County’s recount discrepancy
Abe Hamadeh at a 2022 Republican rally in Prescott on Nov. 7, 2022. Photo by Gage Skidmore (modified) | Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0. Abe Hamadeh wants another shot at overturning his loss, saying that issues revealed by the recount in one county put the whole election in question. Late Tuesday, Hamadeh...
AZFamily
Former Arizona Supreme Court chief to lead ballot printer investigation
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The print quality of Election Day ballots were an issue in November, but the problem was quickly resolved the same day. However, that doesn’t mean the process can’t improve, says Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates and Vice Chairman Clint Hickman.
roselawgroupreporter.com
I-10 widening fails to get federal aid
CASA GRANDE — Widening of Interstate 10 from Casa Grande to Chandler will not be aided by a $360 federal grant as hoped by state and local officials. Casa Grande Mayor Craig McFarland announced Tuesday night at the end of a City Council meeting that the grant had not been approved because of priority given to “intermodal” projects, including pedestrian access.
Pinal County’s election director got a $25,000 bonus after reporting inaccurate results
Pinal County’s outgoing elections director collected a $25,000 bonus for running a smooth election despite reporting final results with significant inaccuracies, including around 500 uncounted votes in the neck-and-neck attorney general race. Virginia Ross, the former county recorder brought in to oversee the election on a short-term contract, either did not catch the mistakes or […] The post Pinal County’s election director got a $25,000 bonus after reporting inaccurate results appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ABC 15 News
ADOT will again start construction on the US 60, conjuring bad memories for drivers
MESA, AZ — The Arizona Department of Transportation moved up its construction timeline for the U.S. 60 freeway by six months, and work will begin on the eastbound lanes, starting at Dobson Road, Friday night. Drivers, however, still have bad memories from the first phase of the project. When...
East Valley Tribune
Senator Bowie prepares for life as Citizen Bowie
Come noon next Monday, Jan. 9, state Sen. Sean Bowie will be officially adding “former” to that title as he hands over the seat he’s held for six years to Rep. Mitzi Epstein. It will be a bittersweet moment for Bowie, a 2002 Mountain Pointe High alumnus...
zachnews.net
Bullhead City, AZ: Please donate and wear orange on Thursdays in support of first grader student Zachery Farley from Mohave Accelerated Learning Center as he battles leukemia.
Source: Make Bullhead Better President Grace Hecht (Information) Pictures: Make Bullhead Better President Grace Hecht (Courtesy) Bullhead City, Arizona: Zachery Farley just lost his first tooth, he wants to be a firefighter when he grows up, he is a first grader at Mohave Accelerated Learning Center and he was just diagnosed with leukemia.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix traffic eases on I-17 near Pinnacle Peak Road after car fire
PHOENIX - Traffic in Phoenix was backed up on I-17 near Pinnacle Peak Road due to a car fire Sunday night, the Arizona Department of Transportation said. "Traffic is being directed through the site in the HOV and left lanes. Please be prepared to slow down and merge over," ADOT said in a tweet at 6:46 p.m. By 7:39 p.m., ADOT confirmed traffic was flowing once again after moving the car that caught fire to the side of the road.
Mohave Daily News
Water outage caused by human error
BULLHEAD CITY — More than 800 homes in northern Bullhead City were without water for several hours Thursday night and into Friday morning after a water main connection was damaged by a contractor working in the area. "The outage impacted one square mile and approximately 850 homes," Mackenzie Covert,...
fox10phoenix.com
Human remains, including a skull, found in remote desert area of Buckeye
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Buckeye Police say human remains were found in a remote area of the desert on Saturday, Jan. 7. Among the remains, police say a skull and other bones were found near Johnson Road and Southern Avenue around 1 p.m. "Investigators are currently processing the scene. The remains...
Lake Mead National Recreation Area seeking summer laborers in Arizona and Nevada
Lake Mead National Recreation Area is seeking to hire summer laborers in Bullhead City, Arizona, and Boulder City, Nevada.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Mohave County now in high COVID transmission category￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – The Mohave County Health Department (MCDPH) Nursing staff has been notified of 523 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported since Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at noon. There has also been a total of 31 deaths over the past 12 weeks. COVID-19 transmission in Mohave County is in...
