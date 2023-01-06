MBM Partner, Lester M. “Gill” Bell, Jr., Selected as Top 20 Professionals Under 40 in Lexington County

Columbia, S.C.— Prisma Health Baptist Hospital has opened the healthcare system’s third retail pharmacy site in the Midlands. The new pharmacy is located in the main hospital at Taylor at Marion St., on the first floor, in Columbia SC 29220. The hours of operation are 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m., Monday–Friday (closed for lunch 1:30–2 p.m.), and 1–5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. It is open to the public and there are three 30-minute parking spaces on Taylor St. for quick access.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 11 HOURS AGO