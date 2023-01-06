MBM Partner, Lester M. “Gill” Bell, Jr., Selected as Top 20 Professionals Under 40 in Lexington County

Read full article on original website
Soda City Biz WIRE
Andrea Snelgrove of Wingard’s Market Selected as one of Lexington County Chronicle’s Top 20 Professionals under 40
Lexington, SC – Wingard’s Market is excited to announce the selection of Andrea Snelgrove, Wingard’s Market Gift Shop and Merchandising Manager, for the Lexington County Chronicle’s 2023 Top 20 professionals under 40. Snelgrove was named Young Retailer of the Year from the Green Profit Young Retailer...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Collins & Lacy Announces New Attorney Elevation
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Collins & Lacy, P.C., a leading South Carolina business defense law firm, is pleased to announce that attorney Molly Flynn has been elevated to Special Counsel. Before joining Collins & Lacy, Flynn had significant service as an Assistant Solicitor in the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office and...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Riggs Partners Unveils Refurbished WECO Sign
Riggs Partners, as part of a public-private partnership with the City of West Columbia, celebrated the lighting of the refurbished WECO sign on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. More than 50 attendees were on hand to celebrate the sign’s lighting for the first time in more than two decades. With...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Richland County Bar Association announces 2023 leadership
The Richland County Bar Association (RCBA) has announced its new leadership for 2023 following formal confirmation at the association’s December 2022 meeting. The RCBA is one of the largest county bars in South Carolina, serving nearly 2,000 attorneys living and working in Richland County. S. Harrison Saunders, VI, Law Office of S. Harrison Saunders, VI, LLC will serve as the RCBA’s president. Joining Saunders as officers will be Michael J. Polk, Belser & Belser, PA as president-elect, and Lamar J. Fyall, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina as treasurer.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Trinity Partners’ Team Close Out Year with Multiple Transactions
Columbia, South Carolina – January 9, 2023, Nick Stomski, SIOR and Jake Nidiffer of Trinity Partners Columbia closed out 2022 with four notable transactions. Stomski and Nidiffer represented the seller in the transaction of 1100 Knox Abbott Drive in Cayce. The property, formerly a bank, is situated on 1.03 acres at the corner of Knox Abbott Drive and Garden Avenue. The Columbia area can look forward to the development of a new restaurant in the city of Cayce!
Soda City Biz WIRE
Prisma Health Baptist Hospital cuts ribbon on new onsite retail pharmacy
Columbia, S.C.— Prisma Health Baptist Hospital has opened the healthcare system’s third retail pharmacy site in the Midlands. The new pharmacy is located in the main hospital at Taylor at Marion St., on the first floor, in Columbia SC 29220. The hours of operation are 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m., Monday–Friday (closed for lunch 1:30–2 p.m.), and 1–5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. It is open to the public and there are three 30-minute parking spaces on Taylor St. for quick access.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Lecture to confront the myths and realities concerning Banastre Tarleton
COLUMBIA, S.C. – There’s an important principle to remember when considering historical figures: People are complicated. So it helps to avoid, when possible, thinking of anyone as a pure hero, or a complete villain. That even applies to Banastre Tarleton, every Southern patriot’s favorite Revolutionary War bad guy....
